Which steering wheel lock is best?

People tend to feel a close bond to their cars. If your car is damaged or destroyed in an accident, you may feel a great deal of frustration or loss. However, if someone steals your car, it’s far worse. It can feel like a violation, and people who have their car stolen tend to notice they don’t feel as safe or comfortable as before. Luckily, there are ways to deter thieves from targeting your car.

One popular theft deterrent is a steering wheel lock. One of the top steering wheel locks is The Club 1103 LX Series Steering Wheel Lock. It has a universal fit for most steering wheels and is safe against sawing, prying and hammering.

What to know before you buy a steering wheel lock

How a steering wheel lock works

There are a few different steering wheel lock designs available, but they all keep your steering wheel in place and deter thieves from trying to steal your car. Some use telescoping rods, while others lock the entire wheel in place completely. A few designs cover up the wheel entirely or press down on the clutch or brake for extra security.

Locks and keys

Steering wheel locks don’t use a normal lock and key, which experienced thieves can pick open easily. Instead, they use a variety of specialty locks and keys that are difficult or impossible to pick and equally challenging to copy. Most locks include two or three keys. If you need more, you can order them from the manufacturer.

Construction

Most steering wheel locks are made of some kind of steel, though you can also find ones with titanium elements. Many locks have a plastic coating too, which has a few uses. The plastic keeps your steering wheel scratch-free, and the bright color stands out to discourage thieves.

What to look for in a quality steering wheel lock

Size

The size of a steering wheel lock will determine how big of a steering wheel it can fit. It will also dictate how easy it is to store the lock when not in use. Telescoping rod locks are a great choice since they can lock all sizes of steering wheels while still being compact and storable.

Design

Manufacturers typically design steering wheel locks to look intimidating to thieves. The bare steel or bright colors will catch the attention of a potential thief and hopefully stop them from breaking through the door or window.

Hardened points

Some steering wheel locks have a hardened tip on one end, which functions as a window breaker in case of emergencies. Some may include a cap to prevent this tip from breaking or tearing something on accident. If this is a feature you’d like to have, be sure to check the product description for more information.

How much you can expect to spend on a steering wheel lock

Most steering wheel locks cost roughly $30-$50. Some cost as little as $20. The best and most intricate locks usually cost around $60 and can exceed $100.

Steering wheel lock FAQ

Can I make extra keys for my steering wheel lock?

A. Generally speaking, no. Most steering wheel locks use specialty-shaped keys that are either difficult or impossible to copy, even by the best locksmiths. Most manufacturers can send you extras if you request them, but you’ll need to provide information that confirms you are the owner. You’ll likely need to at least pay for the shipping and handling of extra keys.

How secure is a steering wheel lock?

A. It depends on the lock, but they’re usually incredibly secure. Most locks resist common workarounds, such as sawing, hammering or prying with a crowbar. Check reviews to see how others feel about their experience, and check the brand of the product to learn more about their reputation.

What’s the best steering wheel lock to buy?

Top steering wheel lock

The Club 1103 LX Series Steering Wheel Lock

What you need to know: This is an effective steering wheel lock at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: You can secure the lock with one tug. It comes with three laser encrypted keys that locksmiths can’t duplicate. It adjusts easily to fit any wheel and resists common breaking methods, including hammering and Freon combinations. It weighs 4.2 pounds and comes in three colors.

What you should consider: Some consumers complained of a sticky substance coating the lock. Others received units where the lock would not completely lock.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top steering wheel lock for the money

Zonetech Steering Wheel Lock

What you need to know: This budget theft deterrent is ideal for light security.

What you’ll love: The steel construction is thick enough to prevent sawing, and installation only takes seconds. It uses a crescent lock cylinder and includes two computer-coded keys. The black and yellow design stands out to thieves, and it only weighs 1.72 pounds.

What you should consider: The design doesn’t prevent airbag theft. It may not fit depending on your car’s combination of wheel size and dashboard height.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tevlaphee Steering Wheel Lock for Cars

What you need to know: This steering wheel lock resists most breaking methods, including freon and hammer attacks.

What you’ll love: It fits steering wheel inner diameters between 6.6 and 12.5 inches. The inner hook is padded to prevent damage to the wheel. It includes a hardened window-breaking tip and comes in three colors.

What you should consider: Some consumers had issues with the key becoming stuck in the lock. There are rare reports of the keys failing to unlock the device.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.