Best tennis string

Which tennis strings are best?

Whether you’ve been playing for years or just started, finding a high-quality pair of tennis strings is a vital part of improving your game. Since the tension, gauge and make-up of tennis strings greatly impact ball control and movement, it’s important to choose a set of strings that will positively impact your gameplay. With so many brands and styles available, finding your ideal set of tennis strings can be tricky. With a little research, you’re sure to find a set of strings that will last and optimize your game. If you’re in the market for a set of high-quality, durable tennis strings a top is HEAD Lynx Edge Tennis String.

What to know before you buy tennis strings

Style of play

One of the first aspects you should consider when shopping for tennis strings is your own style of gameplay. Since tennis strings can influence the power, spin and speed of your shots, it’s best to find a set of strings that will help optimize your style of play.

While considering your style, be sure to also note what type of court surface you tend to play on. While a typical concrete court won’t impact your strings too much, clay or grass courts tend to break strings down faster, since the ball carries dirt with each hit.

Gauge

When it comes to tennis strings the gauge refers to the thickness of the strings. Typically, tennis strings can have anywhere from a 15 to 18 gauge, with 15 being the thickest strings and 17 being the thinnest. Lower gauge strings tend to offer improved durability and versatility while higher gauge strings have improved gameplay performance. In general, most beginner-level tennis players start out using 15 gauge strings and move up as they improve.

While picking the right string gauge is a great way to improve your skill level and performance, another important piece of equipment is your racket. With different head sizes, weights and grips available, choosing your ideal tennis racket is vital when it comes to optimizing your game.

Material

Be sure to check which type of material is used in the string construction. Typically, tennis strings are made out of polyester, natural gut or nylon fibers, with each type impacting durability and gameplay in different ways. Depending on your style of play and preference, you may find one type of string to be better suited than another.

Polyester (Monofilament): Made famous by tennis professionals worldwide, polyester is a popular choice amongst more advanced tennis players. While these strings are not as durable as some other options, they have been proven to offer better ball control when it comes to gameplay.

Natural gut: The oldest type of tennis, natural gut is a great option for casual or beginner-level players. These strings are great when it comes to power, but may not be as durable as synthetic options.

Nylon: The long-time favorite, nylon has been a reliable tennis string option for years. As a synthetic version of natural gut, nylon offers the same level of versatility with significantly higher durability. Mainly used by beginner to intermediate level players, nylon is a great string option for anyone looking to improve their game.

What to look for in quality tennis strings

Stiffness

When choosing your ideal tennis strings be sure to look into the stiffness of the strings. Overall, the stiffness of your tennis strings tend to greatly impact the level of power, control and shock absorption that your strings have during gameplay. String stiffness also impacts the level of tension that your strings can be strung at, with stiff strings typically being used at a lower tension and softer strings at a higher tension.

Stiffer tennis strings offer less power and shock absorption but can greatly improve the level of ball control, making them the perfect option for players who tend to play close to the net or rely on drop shots. Softer strings offer more power and shock absorption with less ball control, making them ideal for back court players and line shots.

Tension

The tension range of your strings is largely based on the amount of pressure your racquet head can handle. However, tension maintenance, or how long your string can hold tension before needing to be replaced, is largely based upon what type of strings you choose. While higher tension tends to offer improved gameplay, it can greatly lower the level of tension maintenance required if you are using the incorrect strings. In general, soft strings with a thin gauge are the best option when it comes to improved tension maintenance.

Comfort

When it comes to comfort, tennis strings are incredibly important. Since the strings are responsible for absorbing the shock of each hit, it’s important to choose strings that are going to be comfortable for your level of gameplay. In general, softer strings are considered the best option for improved comfort, as they tend to absorb shock better.

How much you can expect to spend on tennis strings

You can expect to spend anywhere from $10-$50 on a set of tennis strings. The price largely depends upon the material used in the string construction, level of durability and brand name.

Tennis strings FAQ

How do I know when I need to restring my racket?

A. The easiest way to know when you need to restring your racket is the appearance of the strings. If you find that your strings are looking frayed or thin, then it’s likely time to replace them. If you like to keep your racket in pristine condition, a great rule of thumb is to replace your strings after every 10 to 15 hours of gameplay.

Why do my tennis strings move so much?

A. Whenever you hit a tennis ball, the strings of your racket absorb the shock of the ball. Over time, this impact will cause your strings to loosen and move more. If you want to keep the strings of your racket taut, it’s recommended that you restring your racket at a higher tension. This technique can be done with any type of tennis string and is a great way to keep your strings taut for longer and will increase your love of control when it comes to spinning the ball. However, higher-tension strings tend to experience faster breakage than strings of a regular or lower tension.

What are the best tennis strings to buy?

Top tennis strings

HEAD Lynx Edge Tennis String

What you need to know: From a reputable tennis company, this tennis string offers improved ball control, making it the perfect option for any player looking to improve their game.

What you’ll love: The unique heptagon shape of these strings makes them great for shock absorption and spin. With a polyester construction, these strings offer greatly improved versatility when it comes to ball spin.

What you should consider: At a 17 gauge, these strings are relatively thin, so they may not be ideal for beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tennis strings for the money

Solinco Hyper G-Heaven Polyester Tennis Strings

What you need to know: This best-selling tennis string offers improved playability and durability, making them the perfect option for intermediate players.

What you’ll love: The polyester material of these strings offers improved playability in a wide range of gauges. With improved ball control, spin and power, these strings are sure to improve your game without breaking the bank. With a wide range of gauges available, any players can find high-quality strings at an affordable price.

What you should consider: This product comes in a 16- to 20-gauge range, so it may not be the best option for beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tennis strings for beginners

Gamma TNT2 15L Tennis String

What you need to know: This 15-gauge tennis string is a durable option for casual gameplay, making it a great choice for beginners.

What you’ll love: Using a mixture of nylon and polyester, these strings offer improved game play with increased durability. A softer string option at a thicker gauge, these strings absorb shock well without forgoing hit power and speed.

What you should consider: Since this string is relatively thick, it offers less control, so it may not be the best option for players who are more advanced or play close to the net.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

