Best toilet bowl cleaner

Stay away from bleach tablets when cleaning your home toilet — they roughen the porcelain and cause dirt to stick.

Which toilet bowl cleaners are best?

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a chore less appealing than cleaning the toilet bowl, but it’s essential for eliminating bacteria and protecting your toilet from accumulating dirt and mineral stains that could damage it in the long run.

Scrubbing the toilet bowl on your hands and knees is no longer the only option, as there are a host of products that have made the process much easier. With the right products, it’s a chore you won’t need to perform as often. Clorox Ultra Clean Toilet Tablets Bleach keeps your toilet bowl clean and bacteria-free for up to 3 months.

What to know before you buy a toilet bowl cleaner

Types of toilet bowl cleaners

Liquid: This is the most common form of toilet bowl cleaner that you spray under the rim and in the area that needs to be cleaned before scrubbing the area with a toilet brush.

Foam: Foam comes in packets that you empty directly into the bowl. It cleans fast and requires little to no scrubbing.

Gel: This is applied inside the bowl itself and helps to deodorize and clean the bowl with every flush.

Tablet: Tablets are placed directly into the bowl or tank and clean the toilet with every flush.

Clip-on: These hang from the rim of the toilet to clean the bowl after every flush.

Size

Traditional liquid toilet bowl cleaners usually come in 24-ounce bottles. Gels and tablets come in packages of various sizes, while clip-on toilet bowl cleaners are often available in packs of two.

Keep in mind that the lifespan of some automatic toilet bowl cleaners is limited, so they need to be replaced more often. If you find a brand you like, consider purchasing in bulk.

What to look for in a quality toilet bowl cleaner

Eco-friendly

Cleansers and cleaners can contain harsh chemicals that are not only dangerous but are hazardous to the environment. Eco-friendly toilet bowl cleaners are natural products that don’t contain the same chemicals.

Scents

The function of toilet bowl cleaners is not only to remove bacteria and stains but also to mask the odor. This is done through a variety of scents that absorb foul odors and keep your bowl smelling fresh.

Safety

If used and stored properly, toilet bowl cleaners are safe, but keep them away from pets and children.

If you’re using automatic toilet bowl cleaner tablets, dump the tablets directly into the tank or use gloves when touching them to prevent them from coming in contact with your skin. If this happens, wash your hands immediately.

How much you can expect to spend on a toilet bowl cleaner

Toilet bowl cleaner can run you $5-$30, depending mainly on how many items are included in the packaging and the type of towel bowl cleaner you choose. All-natural products tend to be 20%-40% more expensive than non-organic products.

Toilet bowl cleaner FAQ

Are there any dangers when using toilet bowl cleaner?

A. Some toilet cleaners contain hydrochloric acid, which can be toxic if ingested and burn the skin if it comes in direct contact for an extended period of time. It’s imperative that toilet bowl cleaner is stored in a safe place, where animals and children cannot reach it. If any person or animal accidentally swallows the cleaner, you should immediately contact Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222.

How often should I clean my toilet?

A. Since a toilet is a magnet for germs, bacteria, and E.coli, it’s recommended that you clean your toilet once a week. If you have a large family or the toilet is a communal area, it might be necessary to clean more frequently.

What are the best toilet bowl cleaners to buy?

Top toilet bowl cleaner

Clorox Ultra Clean Toilet Tablets Bleach

What you need to know: Keep your toilet clean and 99.9% bacteria-free with these easy flushable tablets.

What you’ll love: These flushable toilet cleaning tablets deodorize and continuously clean your toilet for up to 3 months with every flush. This cleaning tablet also assists in the prevention of stains from hard water and minerals.

What you should consider: Some customers have noted a lingering chemical smell when the tablet is first used.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toilet bowl cleaner for the money

Iron Out Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner Tablets

What you need to know: This is a budget-friendly option to clean your toilet and repel stains from forming for up to 45 days.

What you’ll love: Designed to repel rust and hard water stains, this cleaner has been third-party lab tested to ensure safety for both parts of the toilet and septic system. Just drop this convenient and easy-to-use tablet into the toilet tank and it will repel rust every time you flush.

What you should consider: For very deep and long-term rust stains, it might take consistent use of the product to remove them in their entirety.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Better Life Natural Toilet Bowl Cleaner

What you need to know: Made with plant-based cleaning ingredients, this toilet bowl cleaner offers a natural way to clean your toilet and leave it smelling great.

What you’ll love: You’ll love how this strong, plant-based cleaning gel is made with no harsh chemicals or scents. It’s loaded with natural cleaning agents, such as corn and coconut, while tea tree and peppermint oils will leave your bathroom smelling fresh. This natural toilet bowl cleaner is safe for your toilet and septic system while doing serious damage to rust and stains.

What you should consider: Some customers have mentioned that although this cleaner is brushless, it’s helpful to use a brush for heavy-duty stains.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

