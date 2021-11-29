Best travel accessory for dog owners

Did you know that each year, 37% of pet owners travel with their pets?

Which travel accessories for dog owners are best?

Traveling with a pet, especially a dog, can be something of an ordeal. In addition to remembering to pack food and water and a thousand little extras, you are also dealing with a companion who might not be all too fond of cars, planes, trains or buses.

Getting your dog from point A to point B can feel overwhelming, but to help ease some of that tension, here are the best travel accessories designed to help both dogs and their owners get through a trip.

Best travel accessories for dog owners

Natural Dog Company PawTection Dog Paw Balm

Here is an organic and vegan paw balm with all-natural ingredients that can slip right into your pocket. It moisturizes paws and protects pet feet from the elements, which can go a long way if you’re visiting new or unfamiliar environments.

Sold by Amazon

Nature’s Miracle Spring Waters Deodorizing Dog Bath Wipes

These deodorizing wipes have a clean-breeze scent and are great for freshening your dog up while you’re on the go and don’t have the time or resources to give them a full bath. The wipes moisturize their skin and coat too.

Sold by Chewy and PetSmart

Vet’s Best Comfort Calm Soft Chews

These calming chews help nervous dogs relax and can go a long way when it comes to traveling. They’re made with soothing ingredients like valerian root and chamomile, helping dogs calm down without making them too drowsy.

Sold by Amazon

Lesotc Pet Water Bottle for Dogs

Available in five colors and two sizes, this collapsible water bottle is useful for short trips as well as longer ones. It has a leak-proof design and folds up into a compact shape that makes it easy to carry around.

Sold by Amazon

Rayco Pet First Aid Kit with LED Safety Collar

This 8-by-7-inch pet kit has a convenient carrying handle and is packed with 45 first aid items including bandages, gauze, tape, tweezers, saline, wipes and tick remover. It also comes with an adjustable temporary LED collar.

Sold by Amazon

Best hiking or camping accessories for dog owners

Awakelion Portable Travel Dog Bowl Kit

Ideal for medium to large dogs, this set comes with a collapsible food storage bag, food bowl and water bowl. Each is made from nontoxic oxford cloth with a waterproof lining that won’t tear even with rugged use.

Sold by Amazon

SlowTon Winter Dog Coat

This turtleneck polyester fleece is breathable and cozy while remaining wind-resistant and water-resistant. There are elastic straps to ensure a secure fit and reflective stripes for better visibility at night. It comes in four colors and five sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Chuckit! Travel Bed

This portable dog bed measures 30 inches by 39 inches and comes with its own storage bag. The bed is breathable, comfortable and dries quickly. It can be used anywhere, from in the car or a crate to nights camping out under the stars.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and Wayfair

Tractive Waterproof GPS Dog Tracker

This small, waterproof GPS tracker is secured to your dog’s collar and allows you to track their activity and whereabouts if you get separated. With this tracker, you can monitor their health and see their location all from your phone.

Sold by Amazon

K9 Sport Sack Adjustable Backpack Dog Carrier

Available in several colors and four sizes, this adjustable dog carrier is worn like a backpack and is great for carrying your dog when they get tired or if you’re navigating rough terrain. It has strong, breathable mesh fabric as well as lumbar support straps and a detachable storage bag.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart

Best car accessories for dog owners

Dykeson Dog Car Net Barrier

This mesh barrier stretches out between the two front seats of the car to keep your dog from trying to climb up front. It can also protect them if the car stops short or in case of an accident. It clips into place via safety hooks and can be removed as needed.

Sold by Amazon

Henkelion Small Dog Car Seat

Available in five colors, this booster seat is designed for dogs under 30 pounds. It attaches to the headrest for a secure fit and folds up easily for storage when not in use. It’s also waterproof and includes a front pocket for packing up little extras.

Sold by Amazon

NausX Anti Nausea/Motion Sickness Treatment and Preventative for Dogs

If your dog gets nauseous in the car, try giving them these motion sickness tablets. They help to prevent nausea as well as relieve it, helping with dizziness and vomiting. Just make sure you choose the right dosage for your dog’s weight.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Overland Dog Gear 7-Piece Dine Away Bag in Black

This water-resistant set comes with two 15-cup food carriers, two collapsible 5-cup food and water bowls, a nonslip mat as well as a collapsible food scooper. It also features a drawstring pouch for carrying everything.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Active Pets Dog Back Seat Cover Protector

This waterproof and scratch-proof nonslip cotton hammock fits in the back seat of your car or SUV so that your dog can relax comfortably with minimal jostling and minimal damage to the car itself. It comes in four colored trims and two sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Best accessories for dog owners traveling by train or plane

Kong Durable Rubber Dog Chew Toy Ring

Here is a durable rubber ring toy to keep your pup occupied while they are cooped up in a pet carrier. It’s designed for long chewing sessions and comes in small or medium/large.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Bone Dry Pet Drying Collection Embroidered Terry Microfiber Towel

You never know what’s going to happen on a plane or train, so this fast-drying polyester towel is always good to have. It also gives your pup something soft and cozy to cuddle with in their carrier if they like the extra padding. It comes in 10 colors and two sizes.

Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Passamondo Personalized Pet Passport Holder

This pet “passport” holder is great for storing your dog’s medical records and documentation while you’re traveling. It’s made from recycled leather so it’s eco-friendly, protects documents and looks cute.

Sold by Etsy

Mobile Dog Gear Dogssentials Tote Travel Bag

This durable polyester tote features a large front pocket as well as side pockets, a clear pouch wristlet and a small food/treat carrier. It has a zipper closure, waterproof bottom and comes in two dog-inspired prints.

Sold by Amazon, Chewy and Macy’s

Mr. Peanut’s Expandable Airline Approved Soft Sided Pet Carrier

This nylon pet carrier has been approved by airlines and features an expandable section to give your dog more room when not in motion. The bag is 18 inches by 10.4 inches in size all closed up and holds dogs up to 15 pounds.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

