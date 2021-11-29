Best travel accessory for parents

Which travel accessory for parents is best?

Traveling with kids, regardless of their age, is no easy task. It’s up to parents to remember every last detail. While a checklist can certainly help, it’s sometimes difficult to know where to start. You want your traveling experience to be as comfortable and straightforward as possible, with less hassle and more function. No one wants to be stuck miles from home and struggling to keep everyone happy. If you’re looking to make traveling as a family a whole lot easier, here are the best travel accessories you’ll be glad you packed.

Best practical travel accessories for parents

Yuntop Baby Wipes Dispenser Carry Case (3 Pack)

This set comes with three waterproof and reusable baby wipe dispensers with convenient carrying straps. Each wipe case has a fun print and secure top to keep wipes fresh. They’re great for travel and a little more stylish than the standard baby wipes packaging.

Sold by Amazon

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Variety Pack

This set comes with eight travel-size hand sanitizers in natural and refreshing gel scents. Each sanitizer has its only carrying case so it can be clipped to suitcases, purses or other bags for quick and easy use on the go.

Sold by Amazon

Thrive Store First-Aid Kit

This 7-by-4-inch water-resistant polyester/nylon first-aid bag is complete with all the essentials including bandages, gauze, scissors, alcohol pads, tape and more. The bag is compact and easy to pack.

Sold by Amazon

Lencent Multiple USB Wall Charger

This compact and reliable wall charger features four USB ports for the whole family to use. It also comes with interchangeable international plugs so it can be used all over the world.

Sold by Amazon

Summer Infant Pop ‘N Sit Portable Booster Chair Seat

Designed for both indoor and outdoor use, this high chair booster seat is easy to travel with and can sit on most standard-sized chairs as well as on the floor all by itself. The tray is dishwasher-safe and the foldable chair has a three-point harness for safety. It comes in five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger

A good portable charger is a must-have for traveling and this one comes with multiple USB and micro USB connectors so that more than one device can charge at a time. It’s slim, easy to use and offers a ton of power. It comes in black or white.

Sold by Amazon

Best relaxing travel accessories for parents

Chapstick Moisturizer Original Lip Balm SPF 15 (Pack of 3)

Traveling can dry out the skin and this three-pack of Chapstick will keep everyone comfortable. It provides long-lasting moisture for up to eight hours and protects lips against the sun. It’s made with vitamin E and goes on clear.

Sold by Amazon

BodyGlide Foot Anti Blister Balm

Here is a fragrance-free roll-on balm designed to prevent blisters. It comes in useful when one is running around on vacation plus it’s completely vegan and child-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder

This cloth caddy has three pockets and can be secured around the handle of a rolling suitcase so you can have coffee, your phone and anything else you want on hand as you go. It’s water-resistant, machine washable and available in several colors/prints.

Sold by Amazon

Watotgafer Sleep Headphones Eye Mask

This comfortable eye mask is great for side sleepers or a parent looking to take a break in the passenger’s seat. It has built-in wireless speakers so you can close your eyes and relax a little while listening to some music, podcasts or an audiobook.

Sold by Amazon

AERIS Memory Foam Travel Pillow for Airplanes

Here is a flexible neck pillow with comfortable memory foam that comes with a carrying case and a bonus sleep mask. The pillow cover is machine washable and comes available in five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

This lightweight Kindle reader is glare-free and waterproof for easy use anywhere. It’s long-lasting, has a ton of storage and is compatible with Audible. The light is adjustable and the reader itself comes in four colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best travel accessories for parents to entertain the kids

Travel Far and Mad Libs by Anthony Casciano

This mad libs game is travel-themed and easy to pack in any backpack or suitcase. It includes 48 pages filled with fun word games to keep the whole family occupied during long trips.

Sold by Amazon

Imagine Ink Coloring Book Bundle (3 Pack)

This set features three coloring books with mess-free markers that will show up on the paper and not all over the kid’s hands or other surfaces. Peppa Pig stickers come included.

Sold by Amazon

Maliton Car Seat Organize

Convenient for all ages, this seat organizer hooks around the front seat so that back seat car passengers can have anything they could possibly need to entertain themselves within arm’s reach. This organizer features a ton of pockets plus a tablet sleeve so kids can watch movies or shows hands-free.

Sold by Amazon

Buddy Phones Safe Audio School Headphones

These over-the-ear headphones have volume controls to protect children’s ears. They are comfortable and durable with their own traveling bag. Both wired and wireless versions are available as are four color options.

Sold by Amazon

Animal Adventure 2-in-1 Stow-n-Throw Cuddle Bud

This adorable cuddle bud features one of six animal characters and comes with a carry handle so kids can bring them on the go. The character opens up via a zipper compartment to reveal a matching machine washable blanket.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet

This tablet is designed for kids with access to games, apps, audiobooks and more with a $2.99 a month subscription. There’s also a two-year warranty so if your child manages to break it you can easily get a new one. The tablet comes in blue, pink or purple.

Sold by Amazon

