Best under-cabinet toaster oven

Under-cabinet toaster ovens can help you cook any food, from a late-night pizza to a slice of toast for breakfast.

Which under-cabinet toaster ovens are best?

Under-cabinet toaster ovens can help you make everything from a late-night pizza to a slice of avocado toast for breakfast. The toaster oven is one of the most simple-to-use and versatile appliances in the home. The Toshiba Digital Toaster Oven can fit a small chicken or six slices of toast and is perfect for big households.

What to know before you buy an under-cabinet toaster oven

Timer settings

The main function of a toaster oven timer is to make sure you don’t burn or overcook your food. Some toaster ovens have preset functions, such as long timers for particular kinds of food or 30-minute timers for defrosting.

Safety

Toaster ovens can get hot fast, which makes them really helpful, but if there are food particles trapped in the appliance or food left inside too long, they can catch fire. Don’t leave the kitchen for long periods while using your toaster oven.

Temperature range

You need the flexibility to heat up mini-pizzas for your family at a high temperature or lightly toast a slice of bread at a low temperature. Toaster ovens usually have a wide range of temperature settings, with some temperatures as high as 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

What to look for in a quality under-cabinet toaster oven

Cook settings

Each toaster oven has a variety of settings, including warm, convection bake, toast and broil. Some of the best toaster ovens provide food-specific settings, including temperatures meant for cooking toast, cookies or pizza.

Capacity

Figure out how much space is inside your toaster oven. You might need a small toaster oven if you have a small household of one to three people, but if you have a larger household, find a big model with more shelf space.

Visibility

Most toaster ovens feature a broad glass panel that makes it easy to check on the food you’re heating. Keep in mind that the glass may get clouded with wear and tear over time.

How much you can expect to spend on an under-cabinet toaster oven

Under-cabinet toaster ovens range from about $20-$100 or more. The most inexpensive toaster ovens go for $20-$60, while midrange ovens vary from about $60-$100 and high-end toaster ovens cost about $100 or more.

Under-cabinet toaster oven FAQ

Why would you choose a toaster oven over a traditional toaster?

A. A traditional toaster only has slots for bread, while a toaster oven opens up new possibilities for cooking pizza and other food. With a toaster oven, you can also lay toast flat and melt cheese and other ingredients on top.

When would you use a toaster oven rather than a traditional oven?

A. A traditional oven takes a long time to heat, but it’s well-suited for multi-course meals or times when there is more food than the space available in a toaster oven. A toaster oven is best suited for small portions, rapid heating and quick meals. The beauty of a toaster oven is being able to quickly move cooked or baked food in or out, easily feeding household members gathered around the table.

Which movie-night snacks can you make in your toaster oven?

A. You can make kale chips or homemade pizza bagels in your toaster oven. For kale chips, simply roast kale spritzed with lemon juice and sprinkle on some Parmesan cheese. Then make some homemade pizza bagels to feed your inner child. Finish the movie off with ice cream sundaes, topped with coconut chips baked in your toaster oven.

What’s the best under-cabinet toaster oven to buy?

Top under-cabinet toaster oven

Toshiba Digital Toaster Oven

What you need to know: This oven can accommodate a small chicken or six slices of toast and is perfect for big households.

What you’ll love: It comes with a rotisserie kit, a crumb tray, a baking pan, a baking rack and more and is big enough to accommodate a 12-inch pizza. The hybrid controls of the oven function like analog knobs but digitally register for precision.

What you should consider: It has a subtle but annoying sound.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top under-cabinet toaster oven for the money

Black + Decker Toaster Oven

What you need to know: This sleek, stainless steel toaster oven can fit up to four slices of toast at one time and will fit in with most kitchen decor.

What you’ll love: It features a broil rack and a bake pan and comes with four functions — keep warm, toast, broil and bake. There’s enough room for a personal pizza or four pieces of bread, and the crumb tray is removable for simple cleaning.

What you should consider: Its 30-minute timer can’t be turned off until it runs out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mueller Austria Toaster Oven

What you need to know: This customer-favorite product provides amazing performance for a surprisingly reasonable price.

What you’ll love: It has dial controls that are very simple to use, as well as a detachable crumb tray for mess-free cleaning. It can warm, toast, broil and bake food and can toast a 9-inch pizza or up to four slices of bread.

What you should consider: It’s hard to choose specific temperatures with the knob.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.