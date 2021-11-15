Best Vitamix Black Friday deals

The first Vitamix blender was manufactured in 1937. Today, the company offers a line of powerful top-selling blenders as well as a few other small appliances that are built to perform.

Which Vitamix Black Friday deals are best?

You can prepare nutrient-rich whole foods in almost any blender, but if you want precise results, you need one made by Vitamix. Making a powerful blender that maintained the flavors and benefits of healthful foods was the goal of Vitamix founder William G. “Papa” Barnard, who began promoting the benefits of natural foods in the family’s health food store in 1921. More than 100 years later, a Vitamix blender is on the wishlist of whole food enthusiasts and avid home cooks alike.

Anyone who is in the market for a Vitamix blender will be happy to know that the brand’s beloved products are often discounted on Black Friday. It’s also a great time to shop for other worthwhile Vitamix appliances and must-have accessories. Continue reading for tips and product recommendations so you’ll be prepared to grab epic Vitamix Black Friday deals when they are live and up for grabs.

Vitamix Benefits

Anyone who has ever owned or operated a Vitamix product knows the premium quality that has led to the company’s longevity. Here’s a look at what to expect from the brand:

Powerful motors that perform flawlessly for flavorful results

Durable construction

Precision blades that blend perfectly

Controls and features that are simple to operate

Components that are easy to clean

Useful accessories

A wide selection of blenders to fit different needs and budgets

Types of Vitamix blenders

If you have your heart set on purchasing a Vitamix blender for a money-saving price on Black Friday, the information below will help you choose the perfect model for your needs.

Vitamix ONE blender

Novices, occasional users and cooks on a budget will appreciate the Vitamix One. Although one of the most affordable models by the brand, it still blends like a charm and is perfect for making smoothies, sauces, shakes and more. It also has a trim build that’s easy to store.

Legacy Series Vitamix blenders

Blenders in this popular category are top-selling models for their outstanding designs, simplicity and versatility. They feature easy-to-use controls and useful settings for numerous blending and meal-prep tasks. Professional Series models also fall into this category.

Explorian Series Vitamix blenders

Explorian Vitamix blenders are mid-priced machines that offer the same reliable performance as pricier options. Additionally, you’ll also find several compact models in this series.

Ascent Series Vitamix blenders

Offering intuitive Self Detect technology and a built-in timer, blenders in the Ascent Series offer state-of-the-art blending capabilities. They automatically adjust settings to suit the size of compatible blending containers.

Other Vitamix products

In addition to blenders, Vitamix makes a handheld immersion blender, a food processor attachment that’s compatible with some Vitamix blenders and the FoodCycler that recycles peels, cores and other scraps of food. The company also offers a nice selection of accessories including blending containers, bowls and cups of various sizes.

Top Black Friday Vitamix deals

After analyzing sales from previous years, we’ve picked a selection of popular Vitamix items that we expect to see discounted this Black Friday. In addition, we can help you stay informed about other Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals when you subscribe to the BestReviews email newsletter. You’ll also get alerts all year long about outstanding sales and the latest products.

Vitamix ONE Blender

This classic blender delivers the performance you’d expect from Vitamix, yet is available at a price that falls on the lower end of the spectrum for the brand. It boasts an attractive design that doesn’t take up a lot of space and a basic dial control that’s easy to use.

Sold by Vitamix, Amazon, Macy’s, Home Depot and Bed Bath & Beyond

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender

The Professional Series 750 blender lives up to its name with its pro-level performance that blends perfectly and can make hot sauces, soups and more. Five pre-programmed settings and a large, low-profile blending container are also highlights of its impressive feature set.

Sold by Amazon, Sur la Table, Vitamix and Macy’s

Vitamix 12-Cup Food Processor Attachment

Vitamix’s food processor attachment works with blenders from the Ascent Series to prepare numerous types of foods for your favorite recipes. It has two chute sizes and six processing functions for versatility in the kitchen.

Sold by Sur la Table, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vitamix and Amazon

Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender

Although this blender comes at a mid-level price, it doesn’t skimp on features or performance. It offers simple controls, a compact 48-ounce cup and a self-cleaning function for convenient use, storage and cleanup.

Sold by Macy’s, Amazon, Home Depot, Sur la Table, Bed Bath & Beyond and Vitamix

Vitamix Ascent Series A2300 Blender

A top-selling model from the Ascent Series, this blender senses the size of containers with proprietary Self Detect technology and blends accordingly. The built-in timer ensures excellent results.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, Amazon, Sur la Table and Vitamix

Vitamix Ascent Series Blending Bowls

Another useful feature offered by Vitamix blenders is their compatibility with different blending containers. These two blending bowls have Self Detect technology that works with Ascent Series blenders. What’s more, they are the ideal size for preparing smaller portions when a large blending container isn’t necessary.

Sold by Amazon, Sur la Table, Vitamix, Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s

Vitamix FoodCycler

The FoodCycler can convert food scraps into fertilizer and minimize waste volume quickly and efficiently. You can use it in the kitchen without producing odors thanks to the carbon filtration system in the lid.

Sold by Home Depot, Vitamix, Amazon, Macy’s and Sur la Table

Vitamix TurboBlend Three-Speed Blender

This model is ideal for anyone who likes to make shakes and smoothies, as it has three simple speeds that blend whole foods into different textures. Owners love the trim design, too.

Sold by Vitamix and Bed Bath & Beyond

Vitamix 5200 Blender

In addition to a classic design, the 5200 model has straightforward controls for easy operation. The 64-ounce blending container can accommodate enough food to prepare large meals or smoothies for a group.

Sold by Amazon and Vitamix

Vitamix Immersion Blender

Vitamix’s immersion blender offers the same quality and dependable performance as the company’s full-sized models in an ultracompact, handheld design. Its feature set includes a lighted display, five speeds and a sleek, stainless steel design.

Sold by Wayfair, Macy’s, Amazon, Vitamix and Sur la Table

