Wrangler began using Sanforized 14-ounce denim in 1963 for its Western style jeans. The material was the heaviest denim ever made.

Which Wrangler jeans are best?

Wrangler jeans are an iconic American brand. They bring to mind hard work, as they became synonymous with cowboys in the saddle, farmers in the fields and construction workers on the job. They have since moved from the working person’s wardrobe to the fashion world.

Wrangler is appreciated for its high-quality, durable jeans, perfect for work or play in dozens of styles. The best pair if you’re looking for fit and comfort is the Wrangler Retro Relaxed Fit Boot Cut Jeans.

What to know before you buy Wrangler jeans

Fit

Wrangler makes straight, tapered, slim and skinny jeans. Straight-fit jeans are comfortable and casual, with a relaxed straight leg. A tapered fit gives comfort at the top and a taper at the bottom. Slim- fit Wrangler jeans are slim through the leg, contouring your body while giving you the comfort of a straight fit and style of a skinny fit. For an edgier look, skinny-fit Wrangler jeans hug your leg.

Form

As with fit, Wrangler jeans come in several shapes and sizes. Consider the look you are going for and choose stretch or classic denim, and a regular, tapered or wide leg. Also, think about where you want the jeans to sit. Some styles sit at the waist, some below, and some are high-waisted.

Function

Wrangler jeans were made as workwear to be durable and functional. It’s why they are made of denim, why the pockets were placed for easy access and why the stitching is strong and bold. They’re still a favorite for work, but some are made as casual pants for daily wear.

What to look for in quality Wrangler Jeans

Color

There are multiple colors to choose from, but not all styles are available in every color. The more durable, made for hard work, generally come in shades of blue, from dark to wash. The more fashionable styles have a wider color palette, including the classic dark and light blues, black and khaki.

Washes

Wranglers come in several washes, each giving the denim a different look and feel.

Stone and acid washing give jeans a worn look.

give jeans a worn look. Rinse wash softens the denim and gives jeans the look of being freshly washed for the first time.

softens the denim and gives jeans the look of being freshly washed for the first time. Enzyme wash provides a softer, worn-in look.

provides a softer, worn-in look. Bleach wash fades the denim.

Finishes

Wrangler jeans are finished with a zipper fly or button closure, and Wrangler’s signature leather patch. Some styles have a “W” stitched into the back pocket.

How much you can expect to spend on Wrangler jeans

Wrangler jeans are priced from $15-$60 for most styles. A few reissued styles that harken to the original Wrangler jeans are priced higher, in the $90s and $100s.

Wrangler jeans FAQ

Q. How did Wrangler jeans grow in popularity?

A. Wrangler jeans started in the early 1900s, popular among cowboys for their rugged construction, then moved into the mainstream. By 1996, one in every five pairs of jeans worn was made by Wrangler.

Q. How did Wrangler begin?

A. C.C. Hudson created the Blue Bell Overall Company in 1904, and in 1943 he purchased Casey Jones Work Clothes, a company with a then-unknown brand named Wrangler.

What are the best Wrangler jeans to buy?

Top Wrangler jeans

Wrangler Retro Relaxed Fit Boot Cut Jeans

What you need to know: These are relaxed fit boot-cut jeans — relaxed through the seat, thigh and knee, lower on the waist and with ample room to fit over a boot.

What you’ll love: They’re designed in a retro style, including a 1947 rivet on the front pocket. They’re crafted from high-quality material that makes them comfortable, functional and stylish.

What you should consider: They’re cut a little smaller. Some washes distress the material and could cause pockets or belt loops to weaken and tear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Wrangler jeans for the money

Wrangler George Strait Cowboy Cut Original Fit Jeans

What you need to know: This is a classic pair of heavyweight denim jeans with zipper closure, straight leg, and large enough opening to fit over boots.

What you’ll love: They’re rugged, durable and constructed to hold up to heavy work. These are not baggy-fit jeans, and are not designed for fashion.

What you should consider: Their fit and fade jeans can vary from pair to pair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wrangler Authentics Classic Carpenter Jeans

What you need to know: These jeans are 68% cotton and 32% polyester, with a zipper closure, constructed with comfort in mind.

What you’ll love: They’re built with the painter and carpenter in mind. They have two slash pockets, two back pockets, a tool pocket on the right leg, and a hammer loop on the left leg. They have a relaxed seat and thigh and sit at the natural waistline.

What you should consider: The pockets may be too low and not deep enough. They can pull and give the jeans an unkempt look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

