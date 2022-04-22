Which X Rocker gaming chair is best?

Sitting in a chair for extended periods can be grueling. However, you might not have much time to step away from your work desk or pause your thrilling gaming session to get up and stretch your body.

Although sitting in one place becomes uncomfortable after a while, a solid X Rocker chair can provide comfort for more extended periods. The X Rocker Falcon Pedestal PC Office Gaming Chair, for example , is a popular choice, thanks to its ergonomic design and a handful of premium features for office workers and gamers.

What to know before you buy an X Rocker gaming chair

Type

There are two main types of gaming chairs: computer gaming chairs and rockers. Computer gaming chairs resemble office work chairs but have a more ergonomic design and plenty of features built right into the chair. On the other hand, rockers are sort of like chairs without legs. They have an L-shape, rock back and forth and have a more portable design, so they’re easy to put away for storage.

Ergonomics

The electronic features of a gaming chair are attractive, but the ergonomic aspects are more important. If you’re a gamer or work from home, it’s best to have a chair with an ergonomic design to prolong back and neck cramping as much as possible. The key ergonomic features to look out for include adjustable armrests, lumbar support pads and padded headrests. Some chairs even include neck or head pillows for added support.

Material

Since you’ll most likely be spending a lot of time in your gaming chair, it’s best to ensure that it’s made with durable fabric and packed with plenty of cushioning. Leather is the most common material for gaming chairs since it’s durable, can withstand spills, and doesn’t stain as easily as other fabrics. Other commonly used materials include mesh and soft fabrics.

What to look for in a quality X Rocker gaming chair?

Built-in speakers

Built-in speakers create a more immersive audio experience whether you’re gaming, listening to music or watching a movie. The best gaming chairs feature two forward-facing speakers along with a power subwoofer for extra bass and more impressive sound output.

Vibration motors

Most modern gaming consoles use controllers that have vibration motors. If you’re a gamer, you’re familiar with this feature. If you’re not, imagine the controller vibrating whenever something high impact occurs on-screen, such as an explosion. The same vibration motor is present in some gaming chairs, adding an extra layer of realism for a more immersive gaming or movie-watching experience.

Cupholders, pockets and storage

Many high-end gaming chairs have cupholders and convenient pockets for holding gaming accessories and peripherals. Also, if you have a smaller gaming area or workspace, consider getting a chair that’s easy to store when it’s not in use. Some chairs aren’t collapsible once assembled, but some feature a foldable design that allows for quick and easy storage.

How much you can expect to spend on an X Rocker gaming chair

If you want to keep things light on the wallet, a high-quality rocker goes for $80-$120. If you don’t mind spending a little more for a full-fledged office-style gaming chair with high-end electronic features, be prepared to spend $140-$250.

X rocker gaming chair FAQ

Can an X Rocker gaming chair be used for other purposes than gaming?

A. Yes. X Rocker gaming chairs offer an ergonomic solution suitable for gamers and anyone sitting at a computer for extended periods or even for simply watching TV or movies.

Do I have to put together my new gaming chair myself?

A. Yes, chairs rarely come preassembled, but assembly isn’t complicated for many X Rocker chairs. Also, some retailers offer assembly add-on options where your chair is professionally assembled for an additional cost.

What’s the best X Rocker gaming chair to buy?

Top X Rocker gaming chair

X Rocker Falcon Pedestal PC Office Gaming Chair

What you need to know: This chair perfectly combines comfort, style and premium features to deliver an outstanding experience for gamers.

What you’ll love: It has headrest-mounted speakers, a subwoofer and a wireless receiver for seamlessly connecting to gaming systems and other devices. It has an ergonomic design, padded armrests and a contemporary black-and-red design. Also, it folds down easily for convenient storage when not in use.

What you should consider: It doesn’t support Bluetooth, and some customers report that the cushioning in the seat wears down quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top X rocker gaming chair for the money

X Rocker Trident Pedestal 4.1 Gaming Chair

What you need to know: This high-tech gaming chair is comparable to the Falcon Pedestal model but with a few key features switched out.

What you’ll love: Like the Falcon Pedestal, this chair has headrest-mounted speakers with a subwoofer and an ergonomic design for extended gaming sessions. It also includes vibration motors for an immersive experience, with a stylish black and gold leather design.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have wheels, making it hard to move around. Also, the height isn’t adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

X Rocker Pro Series Pedestal 2.1 Video Gaming Chair

What you need to know: It’s an all-purpose gaming chair loaded with premium features.

What you’ll love: This chair has two forward-facing speakers, audio force modulation technology and subwoofers for an immersive sound experience. It also has additional vibration motors, a built-in wireless radio receiver and is compatible with PC, Xbox and PlayStation systems

What you should consider: The armrests don’t have any padding making them less-than-ideal for extended gaming sessions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

