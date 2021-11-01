Best yoga rug

If you are worried about slipping on a yoga rug, you may want to invest in a pair of yoga socks. They have special grips on the soles to help you with maintaining your balance.

Which yoga rugs are best?

The ancient practice of yoga combines wellness of the body and mind. Yoga is both relaxing and strenuous, which is why the tools for yoga are essential. One of the most recommended items is a padded surface to practice yoga. One of these options is the yoga rug — a rectangle-shaped rug made from woven fabric. The Bliss Peak 3-in-1 Yoga Rug is the top-rated choice if you are thinking about buying a yoga rug, as it is both affordable and sturdy.

What to know before you buy a yoga rug

What is a yoga rug?

Just like yoga mats, yoga rugs aid you in practicing various styles of yoga and make it more comfortable than simply using the floor. Yoga rugs are made out of woven fabric like cotton and look very similar to a traditional area rug. Most rugs can be used either indoors or outdoors and tend to be pretty durable on most surfaces. They can also be used for other exercises and stretching.

Yoga rug benefits

Owning a yoga rug has many benefits. The most important one being that these rugs are sustainable and more eco-friendly than a yoga mat. So if you are looking to be more environmentally conscious, opting for a rug is a good idea. They also help absorb sweat for a better grip and they can be washed. Yoga mats can store bacteria and can be a hassle to clean properly. Rugs also help improve your strength, grip and balance over time, but they may be difficult to get used to at first.

A yoga mat may still be needed

Despite the claim that yoga rugs do not slip and are thick enough to use alone, many people may still want to use a yoga mat underneath. Using an additional mat will help prevent slipping on hard floors as well as add more cushion and keep your mat clean. The added cushion puts less pressure on your wrists and stress on your joints when in certain positions. Yoga socks can also help improve your grip and balance if you do not use a mat underneath.

What to look for in a quality yoga rug

Durable fabric

Most if not all rugs you’ll come across will be made from cotton. The rugs will vary in thickness, just like mats. The fabric however should be tough to hold up in a wash cycle, as well as durable enough for continuous usage. Keep an eye out for rugs with visible weave patterns as these tend to be thicker and less prone to unraveling.

Machine washable

If you plan to use your yoga rug frequently, you will be washing it often. Machine washable rugs are surprisingly common to find, but many only recommend drying on a low heat cycle or hanging them to dry. This is because the fibers of the rug can stretch and wear over time, causing tears or unraveling to occur. Sweat and bacteria can build up on yoga mats and rugs, so being able to toss your rug into the washing machine is a bonus.

Multiuse

A yoga rug can be used for more than going into the downward dog position. Yoga rugs can be used as a workout surface as well as stretching. Some yoga rugs even look like real floor rugs and can be laid out to create a decorative space in your home. You can also roll them up to be used as a neck or headrest or to elevate your legs.

How much you can expect to spend on a yoga rug

Yoga rugs are a bit more expensive than the regular mat, so you can expect to spend anywhere from $35-$170.

Yoga rug FAQ

Are yoga rugs better than mats?

A. In some cases rugs can be better than mats. They are better for the environment, help improve your grip strength, and can be cleaned easily. However, mats are more affordable and tend to work on all surfaces where rugs do not. It comes down to preference on which is better.

Which yoga styles work best with yoga rugs?

A. While most yoga rug brands claim that their rugs can be used for all styles of yoga, hot yoga tends to be the most commonly used and preferred style with rugs over mats due to the excess perspiration that occurs when performing this type of yoga.

What are the best yoga rugs to buy?

Top yoga rug

Bliss Peak 3-in-1 Yoga Rug

What you need to know: This multicolored yoga rug can be used for different styles of yoga.

What you’ll love: This is a more eco-friendly option compared to yoga mats, with woven cotton to help with your grip. It’s also pretty large, so you’ll have lots of room to practice your yoga poses.

What you should consider: Many users mentioned they still needed to use a yoga mat underneath this rug.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top yoga rug for the money

Kakaos Cotton Yoga Rug

What you need to know: A lightweight rug designed to work for all styles of yoga.

What you’ll love: This midrange price yoga rug can be used indoors and outdoors and has naturally dyed cotton fabric. It’s also machine washable, so you can clean this rug with ease!

What you should consider: It does not provide much grip on its own when used on hard or smooth surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Yogasana Yoga Mat

What you need to know: This organic cotton yoga rug is made for both indoor and outdoor use.

What you’ll love: This is a great nonslip rubber mat that helps you obtain a better grip on your mat. It’s also pretty lightweight, so it’s great for taking with you for yoga on the go.

What you should consider: It is pretty expensive compared to other rugs and may not be suited for all types of yoga.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

