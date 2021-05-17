Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Get the KRON4-TV apps
Traffic Cam
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Coronavirus
Schools
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
Politics
Real Estate
Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
Surviving The Big One
Destination California
Border Report Tour
Tech Trends
Mystery Wire
Entertainment
Strange
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Top Stories
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $475 million, drawing tonight
Stanford reinstates 11 varsity sports programs it had planned to eliminate
Actor Daniel Wu speaks out on anti-Asian violence
Video
NYPD cop’s son froze to death in garage while dog slept in heated room: testimony
Gallery
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Earthquakes
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Morning Buzz
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
The Big Game
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Stanford reinstates 11 varsity sports programs it had planned to eliminate
Top Stories
Oakland A’s to visit Las Vegas ballpark sites
Video
49ers banking on East Bay native, second-round draft pick
Video
Santa Clara wins NCAA women’s soccer title in penalty kicks
Video
Raiders sign draft picks Gillespie and Morrissey
Community
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
KRON4 Heroes
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Report It!
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs Corner
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Apparel
Best face masks for running
Trending Stories
Santa Clara County moves to least restrictive yellow tier: What’s allowed
Video
Shooting targeting party bus in Oakland kills 2
Video
NYPD cop’s son froze to death in garage while dog slept in heated room: testimony
Gallery
Yes, your iPhone is taking ‘invisible’ pictures of you
Gallery
Mollie Tibbetts trial: Judge warns jurors graphic evidence will be shown