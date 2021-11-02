Getting Christmas pajamas is a great way to both show your Christmas spirit and stay comfy at the same time.

Which Christmas pajamas are best?

It is never a bad idea to get a jump on holiday shopping and that includes matching Christmas attire. Christmas pajamas can be bought singularly or in a set to match your partner or the whole family. Christmas pajamas are offered in various materials, colors and designs and are a good way to keep the family together in style for the season. When purchasing the best Christmas pajamas, consider the material, the style of the pajamas and the design options.

If you are looking for a comfortable, versatile and festive pajama set for the whole family, the Family Pajamas Matching Plaid Collection is the top choice.

What to know before you buy Christmas pajamas

Material

Before purchasing Christmas pajamas, consider the material of the pajamas. Pajamas that are made with jersey fabric will be lightweight and might not do as good of a job at keeping you warm this holiday season. The warmest style of pajamas for the wintertime will be made with flannel and fleece. These materials feature thermal properties that keep users warm in the colder seasons. Aside from providing warmth, they are very popular styles for the Christmas season. If you desire a lightweight pajama, consider poly blend pajamas.

Style

There are many different styles of Christmas pajamas to choose from when picking the perfect pair to get you into the holiday spirit. Those looking for extra warmth and comfort can search for a holiday-themed onesie. These pajamas will extend to cover the feet and feature a convenient zip-up down the middle. Onesie pajamas also feature traction control on the bottom of the foot. The most conventional style of pajamas will feature pullover styling and a tie to adjust the waistline of the pants. Flannel and fleece pajamas often feature a button closure. Some winter-style pajamas are designed with ribbed cuffs around the ankles for added warmth.

Design

Options are always appreciated when shopping for the best Christmas pajamas, especially if you are buying for more than one person. A good clothing brand will offer multiple designs and color options. Users can find these options on the website listing just above the product description. Different design options will allow the user to find the perfect pajamas for them and anyone they plan to match. Common Christmas designs and symbols are reindeer, Christmas trees, candy canes, elves and more!

What to look for in quality Christmas pajamas

Warmth

Quality Christmas pajamas will provide added warmth to help tolerate the coldness of the season. Since Christmas is in the wintertime in most countries, it is nice to have the option of thermal garments. Many searching for pajamas opt for knit and flannel options in the winter. When searching for Christmas pajamas consider an option that promises a soft feel, comfort and one that will prevent you from being cold.

Family set

A quality pair of Christmas pajamas will be offered in a set. A lot of families purchase matching pajama sets for the holidays, whether that be for a Christmas card or simply to add extra cheer to the season. A pajama set will feature the same pattern, design colors and styles throughout pajamas of different sizes. If there is a particular classic Christmas movie that your child favors, there are often pajamas that feature quotes from these movies that the whole family can wear.

Sizes

A quality pair of Christmas pajamas will offer many size options. This will be especially important if you are buying the same pajamas for the whole family. Brands that offer unisex sizes for various ages will provide the easiest buying options. If you prefer your pajamas to be extra baggy and comfortable, buy a size larger than you normally would. Users should check the product reviews to see if the product is true to size before purchasing their usual size.

How much you can expect to spend on Christmas pajamas

The best Christmas pajamas will be priced around $15-$35. The price of the pajamas will depend on the material used to make them, the brand and if they come in a set or are sold individually.

Christmas pajamas FAQ

How do I store my Christmas pajamas for next year?

A. The best way to store Christmas pajamas to use for years to come is to repackage them in the same back that they were delivered in. Fold the articles of clothing nicely and pack them into a box. Before wearing them for the first time each year, wash them with the recommended wash style to ensure that they are clean and ready to wear for the new season.

Can I wash Christmas pajamas in the laundry with the rest of my clothes?

A. Each set of Christmas pajamas will feature different rules on how to wash the item depending on the materials that they were made with. Some garments are more fragile and require a cold hand wash and a hang-to-dry method to ensure a good clean without ruining or shrinking the garment. Some items can be washed in the wash and dried normally with the rest of your clothes. Before washing your pajamas, check the product instructions or note the tag on the item to see how to care for them correctly.

What are the best Christmas pajamas to buy?

Top Christmas pajamas

Family Pajamas Matching Plaid Collection

What you need to know: These pajamas provide added warmth and are soft. They come in options of all sizes and matching patterns for the whole family.

What you’ll love: These pajamas feature a button-up closure and come in various style options such as on sizes for children and pullover styling. The waist of the pants is stretchy for adjustability.

What you should consider: These pajamas can run large. If you prefer an exact fit, order a size smaller than you normally would when purchasing clothing.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top Christmas pajamas for the money

IFFEI Matching Family Christmas Pajama Set Elf Tee and Striped Bottoms

What you need to know: This pajama set comes in various sizes for all ages and is elf-themed. They feature a quote along with a Santa Claus hat and striped bottoms to mimic a candy cane.

What you’ll love: The shirt is long-sleeved and the pajamas are made from quality stretchy material that can be washed with the rest of your clothing. These pajamas can be purchased in different colors and feature cuffs on the bottom for added warmth.

What you should consider: Some users experienced extended shipping time when purchasing this item.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Women’s LC Lauren Conrad Jammies for your Families Warmest Wishes Pajamas Set

What you need to know: This item features a button closure and is designed with Christmas trees. It includes the long-sleeved top and bottom in a set.

What you’ll love: The cuffs of this set are ribbed for added warmth and the hem is durable to prevent fraying and multiple seasons of use. The pants feature an elastic waistband for an adjustable loose and comfortable fit. This item is made with cotton and can be machine washed.

What you should consider: These pajamas only come in one color and design.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

