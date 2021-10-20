Best silk pajamas

Don’t settle for mediocre sleep. Silk pajamas are extremely comfortable and help regulate body temperature, making sleep even more restful.

Which silk pajamas are best?

The quality of your sleepwear has a direct effect on the quality of your sleep. Silk nightwear is an excellent way to include style and comfort in your sleeping garments while maximizing good rest. Whether you’re looking for a pair of sexy, black silk pajamas to add some excitement to your evening or comfy silk pajama shorts for improved sleep, silk is one of the best materials when it comes to nightclothes.

For a comfortable and luxurious experience, be sure to consider our top choice, the LilySilk Silk Pajamas for Women – Comfy Two-Piece Silk Pj Set, which comes in four soothing colors.

What to know before you buy silk pajamas

They are pricey

There are endless quality pajama options available on the market to suit a variety of budgets. Expect higher-end prices when it comes to silk garments. It takes about 30,000 silkworms to create a modest 12 pounds of silk fabric. The silkworm’s cocoon must be unwound and treated using ancient techniques. Only then can it be woven into a fabric and made into pajamas.

They are lightweight and durable

Silk is widely coveted for its lightweight, gentle feel. Despite feeling insubstantial, 100 percent silk fabric is highly durable. If cared for properly, you can expect a pair of silk pajama pants to last far longer in terms of appearance and wear than many other types of material. Practice proper silk care techniques and extend the lifespan of your silk pajamas by following the manufacturer’s care instructions and avoiding the electric washing machine and dryer.

Great temperature control

As a natural protein fiber, silk is a moisture-wicking fabric. Unlike flannel or cotton nightwear that traps warmth and moisture, silk pajamas will help keep you warm in the wintertime and cool in the summer. Silk also doesn’t irritate skin, so you can expect a comfortable, full-night’s rest in pure silk pajamas.

What to look for in quality silk pajamas

Type of silk

Experts make the best pajamas from 100 percent long-strand Mulberry silk. This is the highest-quality silk available today and, consequently, makes for the best silk pajamas. It can only be produced from the Bombyx mori moth, which turns out longer and far more durable silk strands than those of standard wild silk. Watch out for cheaper silks composed of a mix of polyester and silk, or even chopped strand silk.

Weave and weight

Silk fabric comes in a variety of weaves and weights. A traditional narrow loom will fashion charmeuse weave, which is considered the best in the industry. With a smooth, luxurious matte finish on one side and a gentle shine on the other, you won’t find anything else that compares.

Tradesmen measure the weight of silk in units called momme. Generally, the higher the momme, the better the fabric. The best momme for sleepwear is 22, which allows for depth and durability while hanging handsomely and offering perfect breathability.

Look for good craftsmanship

When choosing your silk pajamas, look for items that have the best craftsmanship. Since it is lightweight, silk is a difficult fabric to work with. This makes silk pajamas an exceptionally labor-intensive item to construct. Check for any below-par workmanship and understand that low prices often translate to a cheap product overall. Look for the quality you want and understand that the price tag likely reflects the craftsmanship.

How much you can expect to spend on silk pajamas

Lower-quality silk blend pajamas can be $15-$30, while the best, pure silk pajamas are in the $100-$200 range.

Silk pajamas FAQ

Are silk pajamas worth it?

A. While obviously up to personal preference, many users find the comfort, shine and strength of silk pajamas to be worth the price.

How can I tell the quality of silk?

A. Check the clothing label first. If there isn’t adequate information, touch the silk pajamas and gently feel them for smoothness. Real, quality silk pajamas are completely smooth with a soft, waxy feeling. Low-quality silks will have a rougher texture.

Are silk pajamas good for cold or warm weather?

A. Silk nightwear is wonderful for temperature control in all weather. Expect them to keep you warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer.

What’s the best silk pajamas to buy?

Top silk pajamas

LilySilk Silk Pajamas for Women – Comfy Two-Piece Silk Pj Set

What you need to know: Made out of 100% Mulberry raw silk, this classic sleepwear set is perfect for anyone wanting a smooth, refreshing sleeping experience.

What you’ll love: This high-class silk sleeping set features a notched collar, long sleeves and a chest pocket. With cute, silk-wrapped buttons and an elasticized drawstring waist for an agreeable fit, you can expect full comfort.

What you should consider: Some users say these pajamas run small and the fit is poor for curvy shapes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top silk pajamas for the money

Bridesmaid Cami Pajama Set

What you need to know: This satin silk pajama set offers a cami top and an adorable ruffle-hemmed short. It’s perfect for budgeted gifting.

What you’ll love: Offering 24 flattering colors and prints, this comfy sleepwear set is perfect as a bridesmaids’ gift or for self-indulging. The handmade shorts have a drawstring closure, making it flattering for many body types.

What you should consider: These pajamas are made from satin silk.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Pink Silk Pajama Set

What you need to know: This stylish, ethically-made Japanese silk pajama set is flattering for a variety of users seeking a classic look.

What you’ll love: This handmade luxurious silk sleepwear set will have you feeling classy and sexy at the same time. With nine color options and the ability to customize your piping color, you’re sure to get a set that speaks to your unique style.

What you should consider: Some users say the fit isn’t ideal for all body types, especially in the crotch of the pants.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Abbey Ryan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.