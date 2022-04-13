Which women’s hooded bathrobe is best?

Stepping out of the shower or bath on even a warm day is a chilly experience. No matter how little time it takes to dry off with your towel and put your clothes on, you still get a little cold. With a hooded bathrobe, you can skip both steps and go directly into a warm, soft shell that can also dry your hair.

The best one is the Arus Women’s Hooded Bathrobe. It’s made of cotton from the Aegean region of Turkey for a premium feel.

What to know before you buy a women’s hooded bathrobe

Size and length

Hooded bathrobes typically use the same nomenclature as other clothing — small, medium, large, etc. — but most manufacturers use their own sizing charts. This means one “small” robe may be larger than a different “small” robe, so compare your prospective robe’s chart to your measurements.

You also need to consider the length. Most robes are cut to end just above the knee, at mid-calf or around the ankle. However, length and size don’t always match up, so the arms and width may be sized right for your upper body but your height makes a robe fall outside its intended place. You may need to shop around for a while until you find the right size and length.

Fastening

Most women’s hooded bathrobes are secured with exterior waist ties. Some robes use other methods, such as buttons, zippers or interior waist ties. A few use a combination of methods.

What to look for in a quality women’s hooded bathrobe

Material

Women’s hooded bathrobes are typically made of terry cloth or various types of cotton or synthetics.

Terry cloth is the same material towels are made from. Bathrobes made this way have all the softness and absorbency of your favorite towels and can be comfortably warm. However, it does lose softness over time.

is the same material towels are made from. Bathrobes made this way have all the softness and absorbency of your favorite towels and can be comfortably warm. However, it does lose softness over time. Cotton bathrobes are made from a variety of cotton types using a variety of weaves. Some are thin and lightweight, while others are thick and heavy, and they’re available at every price point.

bathrobes are made from a variety of cotton types using a variety of weaves. Some are thin and lightweight, while others are thick and heavy, and they’re available at every price point. Synthetic bathrobes are typically made of microfiber polyester. It’s soft, reasonably absorbent and affordable.

Hood

A quality hood on a bathrobe is large enough to fully drape over the head while having the length to not pull down tightly on the head. It should also have enough give so you can ruffle it comfortably across your head to dry your hair.

Pockets

A bathrobe should be comfortable enough for you to want to wear it all over your home. As you move around, you’ll likely want to keep your phone and other items on you. Choose a robe with at least one pocket for this purpose so you can have your hands free for moving a glass of wine and a tray of snacks to the couch.

How much you can expect to spend on a women’s hooded bathrobe

They typically cost $20-$100. Low-cost options cost no more than $20 while most cost $30-$50. The best cost $50-$100, though some luxury designer brands can cost several hundred dollars.

Women’s hooded bathrobe FAQ

How do I wash a women’s hooded bathrobe?

A. That mostly depends on the material. Most are machine-washable, though the tags have specific care instructions. Those that are machine washable can’t always be put in the dryer, so double-check before you accidentally damage your new robe. If you’re truly concerned about damaging it, you can usually have it dry-cleaned.

Can I customize a women’s hooded bathrobe?

A. Yes, though few offer customization and personalization during the order process. Instead, you’ll need to take it to a tailor or even personalize it yourself. Any material can be taken in or let out, but some materials are easier than others to personalize, such as fleece. That doesn’t mean you can’t have a complex material personalized, you just might have to pay extra for it.

What’s the best women’s hooded bathrobe to buy?

Top women’s hooded bathrobe

Arus Women’s Hooded Bathrobe

What you need to know: It feels as premium as its cost. It’s made of Turkish terry cotton for premium softness, breathability and durability.

What you’ll love: The hood is large enough to drape comfortably and not pull on your head, and it has two deep pockets on either side. It’s available in three sizes and eight colors.

What you should consider: It’s among the priciest bathrobes. Some consumers found it a little thin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

Top women’s hooded bathrobe for the money

U2Skiin Short Women’s Hooded Bathrobe

What you need to know: Made of polyester fleece for a soft, lightweight feel, it’s short for hot summer days.

What you’ll love: Its hood is loose enough not to tug, and it has a small pocket on either side of the front. It comes in three sizes and 21 designs. It uses an outer and inner tying system.

What you should consider: The short length doesn’t provide enough coverage for chilly nights. A few reviewers had issues finding a size that fit appropriately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

iCreat Women’s Long Hooded Bathrobe

What you need to know: This soft, quality robe is extra-long for freezing winter nights.

What you’ll love: It uses an outer-belt tie system. It has two small pockets on the front and the hood is just large enough not to be too tight. It comes in three sizes and four colors and is made of polyester fleece for warmth and softness.

What you should consider: It’s too long and thick for any climate other than a cold one. It isn’t long enough to be floor length for taller consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

