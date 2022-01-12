Best plus-size biker shorts

Biker shorts became a fashion statement in the 1980s when they were made popular by celebrities including Princess Diana and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Which plus-size biker shorts are best?

Biker shorts are comfortable and versatile, so it’s no surprise that they are a crowd favorite. Some people wear them for workouts while others make them part of an outfit. The athleisure trend has made biker shorts more popular than ever, and whether you want to wear them around the house or for a lunch date, you can find a pair that meets your needs.

A top choice for plus-size biker shorts are Under Armour HeatGear Bike Shorts, which provide excellent coverage and are designed to prevent chafing. They are made from a moisture-wicking fabric so they are perfect for working out or wearing in warm weather.

What to know before you buy plus-size biker shorts

Function

Biker shorts can either be functional or stylish, so it’s best to decide which you prefer before buying.

Functional biker shorts can be used for workouts such as running, cycling, spin classes, yoga or weight training. These shorts need extra strength and flexibility to accommodate movement. They also need to be squat-proof, meaning they don’t become sheer or rip when you bend in them.

Material

Most biker shorts are made from a blend of stretchy materials, such as polyester and nylon mixed with spandex. Cotton and leather are also used, but they are more popular in fashionable shorts than functional ones.

What to look for in quality plus-size biker shorts

Comfort

Biker shorts should be comfortable no matter what you use them for. This means choosing shorts specific to your needs. For working out, pick pairs that stretch four ways and have a high waist. These will accommodate your body and move with it to prevent discomfort. Fashionable shorts should be lightweight and have a snug fit.

Size and fit

Biker shorts look better when they fit right. Sizing can be impacted by the amount of spandex in the shorts as well as the manufacturer’s chart, so be sure to look out for those details. It’s also a good idea to read reviews to know if a product runs large or small. Some shorts stop mid-thigh while others go all the way to the knees, so keep that in mind as well.

Fabric

The best quality plus-size biker shorts have a high spandex ratio for flexibility and comfort. They are also made of moisture-wicking synthetic fabrics that dry quickly and keep sweat away from the skin. Nylon-Spandex is the top choice because it is durable, stretchy and easy to maintain.

How much you can expect to spend on a pair of plus-size biker shorts

Plus-size biker shorts cost $7-$80 depending on the brand, fabric and retailer.

Plus-size biker shorts FAQ

How do I style biker shorts?

A. For a casual look, pair your shorts with an oversized T-shirt and a pair of sneakers. You can also go the Princess Diana route and wear a sweatshirt with colorful shorts. For a chic look, throw on a blazer or a shirt with dramatic sleeves and top off the outfit with heels.

Can I machine-wash my biker shorts?

A. Biker shorts can be machine-washed. Make sure to wash them in cold water, use mild detergents and don’t over dry them. Wash them separately from your other clothes and don’t use fabric softener. Above all, follow the care instructions that come with each pair.

What are the best plus-size biker shorts to buy?

Top plus-size biker shorts

Under Armour HeatGear Bike Shorts

What you need to know: This high-performance pair of shorts is great for working out.

What you’ll love: They’re designed with a signature fabric that gives great coverage while remaining breathable. The built-in four-way stretch system makes movement easy in every direction. They don’t bunch together or roll down during workouts. The shorts are comfortable and true to size for a snug fit.

What you should consider: You might need to order a size down for more compression.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plus-size biker shorts for the money

Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Bike Short

What you need to know: These affordable, lightweight shorts are made with 90% cotton and 10% spandex.

What you’ll love: They are very stretchy and comfortable enough to wear around the house. The fabric is thick and provides excellent coverage. It can be worn instead of shapewear because it fits like a second skin and makes clothes fit better. It won’t shrink when washed and dried.

What you should consider: The black color was lighter than some reviewers expected. It doesn’t have pockets and is better worn indoors or underneath other clothes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sonoma Goods For Life Plus-Size High-Waisted Bike Shorts

What you need to know: This is a high-waisted pair made with a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex.

What you’ll love: It comes in solid gray or a pink-and-orange pattern and is available in a wide range of sizes. The elastic waistband accommodates your figure and won’t cut into your skin. It is comfortable and stays in place when you move. The material is soft, thick and provides adequate coverage.

What you should consider: It runs large and doesn’t have as much compression as some customers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

