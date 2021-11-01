Best fall casual dress

A casual dress doesn’t have to be casual all the time. Consider adding fun accessories and layers for a more versatile wardrobe staple every fall.

Which casual dress is best for fall?

You know when summer ends when you first notice that chilly bite to the air. That’s when we know it’s time to change our wardrobe into cozy, comfortable fall wear. Fall style means warmth and deep, rich colors. There are plenty of opportunities during the upcoming holidays to wear formal or semi-formal dresses. Still, for all the coffee dates and movie nights with friends, it’s great to have some casual dresses to relax in, making the best casual dress for fall the Lauren Ralph Lauren Stretch Cotton Midi Dress.

What to know before you buy a casual dress for fall

Cozy and comfortable

Formal and semi-formal dresses are where you go for tight fit and structure. A casual dress doesn’t need to fit you like a glove. A casual dress should fit comfortably and be easy to move in. Ideally, it will feel almost like wearing pajamas.

Occasion

These days, dress codes are pretty relaxed. Most social engagements have no real dress code at all. This means that you’ll likely have all kinds of occasions to wear a casual dress in the fall. That’s why prioritizing comfort is so important. There are lots of casual options for year-round occasions as well.

Accessories

You can dress up or dress down casual dresses depending on the accessories you use. The same dress could work during the day with trainers and a denim jacket and then work at night with booties and a leather jacket. When comparing dresses, consider what accessories you own or might buy to decide which dress will best fit into your wardrobe.

What to look for in a quality fall casual dress

Washable

Since you’re likely to wear it more often, a casual dress should be easy to keep clean. Look at tags and washing instructions before buying to see what is recommended. A good casual dress should either be traditionally washable or, at the most, it should be fine in a warm cycle and dried on a clothing rack. That said, you don’t need to wash it after every wear, only when it starts to smell.

Simple

A casual dress should be a staple in your fall wardrobe. That means it’ll be versatile enough to go with most or all of your fall accessories, plus be easy to layer. To that end, a more simple, minimalist design will be easiest to incorporate.

Material

Sometimes the weather in fall can be unpredictable. Depending on where you live, it can be very warm or very cold in a short period. Finding a casual dress that’s a breathable and comfortable material to accommodate weather fluctuations will help you stay relaxed because you can add or remove layers as needed.

How much you can expect to spend on a casual dress for fall

A nice casual dress for fall will cost about $20-$110, depending on the quality you’re looking for and your budget.

Fall casual dress FAQ

How do you accessorize a casual dress?

A. You don’t need heels. Flat, comfortable shoes will do. Think comfy, casual and easy-breezy. That means sneakers, tote bags, denim jackets and only as much makeup and jewelry as you feel like putting on. Explore different colors and check out influencers whose style you like for inspiration.

What makes a fall dress casual?

A. It’s basically any dress you wear every day. In contrast, formal dresses are what you wear for formal occasions. Casual dresses are all about comfort over formality. This encompasses a wide range of options, which means it’s very open to interpretation. What seems casual to you might seem fancy to someone else, and vice versa. That gives you a lot of room to play around and see what works for you.

What’s the best fall casual dress to buy?

Top fall casual dress

Lauren Ralph Lauren Stretch Cotton Midi Dress

What you need to know: With a flattering boatneck and just enough stretch, this dress would make a beautiful background for many statement accessories.

What you’ll love: This dress from Lauren Ralph Lauren is as minimalist as they come, meaning you can dress it up or down with ease. It comes in a flattering midi cut, which will help keep you both warm and stylish on chilly fall nights.

What you should consider: Unfortunately, this dress only goes up to size XL and only comes in black and burgundy. Some might find the arms a bit tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top fall casual dress for the money

Romwe Women’s Casual Striped Short Sleeve Solid Midi T-Shirt Dress

What you need to know: A straightforward t-shirt style, this dress by Romwe will have you feeling like you’re wearing pajamas when you’re just running errands or working at the office.

What you’ll love: Featuring some fun stripes at the hem, this Romwe dress is as casual as it gets without sacrificing style. Pair it with a big circle scarf, chunky trainers and a denim jacket, and you’re as ready for the week as you are for the weekend.

What you should consider: This dress only goes up to size XL and has no back slit, meaning your movement will be somewhat limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Style & Co Mock Neck Sweater Dress

What you need to know: Designed specially for Macy’s, this mock neck dress will keep you extra warm on those chilly fall nights.

What you’ll love: Featuring dramatic long sleeves and a mid-thigh length, this dress is both cozy and fun. It’s perfect for those who want to forgo a jacket without sacrificing warmth. All you have to do is pair it with some leggings and ankle boots and you’re all set.

What you should consider: Style & Co’s dress only goes up to 2XL and is made with acrylic, which might make it less breathable for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

