Best fall maternity dresses

If you are planning on wearing a dress for a maternity photoshoot, look for a dress in a solid color. This will help you stand out from the backdrop or scenery around you, creating a striking yet beautiful photograph.

Which fall maternity dress is best?

The pregnancy journey is not all roses and sunshine, especially in autumn as the days get shorter and the temps get cooler. That doesn’t mean you can’t be stylish and follow the latest trends. One fall maternity dress that hits all the marks is the Mother Bee Maternity 3/4 Sleeve Maternity Dress. Not only is this dress comfortable and soft, the full-length skirt keeps your legs warm and is casual enough to wear daily.

What to know before you buy a fall maternity dress

Maternity dress sizes

Although it may seem intimidating, maternity dress sizes are not tricky. Just like regular non-pregnancy dress sizes, maternity dresses come in sizes ranging from small to XXL, and in numbers including plus sizes. Knowing your pre-baby size will help determine what size you are during pregnancy, as well as when you may go up in size toward the end of your pregnancy. If you are still unsure, compare your measurements and consider trying some clothes on in person to get a better idea of your size.

Dress for the occasion

Maternity dresses are designed for multiple occasions, from business casual to a gorgeous gown. Whether you’re looking for a dress to wear every day or for your baby shower, fall maternity dresses come in all styles and are a bit warmer for the cooler weather. Dresses that are more glam tend to be used for formal events and photoshoots. You may have more than just your baby shower to attend while you’re pregnant, so investing in a formal fall maternity dress will give you some versatility in your wardrobe. Also owning a couple of cute, casual dresses is smart, especially when you can dress up these pieces if needed.

How many to buy

Before investing in a wide range of maternity clothes, including dresses, there’s a few things to take into account. The first being that you won’t be pregnant forever, even if you plan on having more children later on. Maternity clothes are often purchased within the second and third trimesters so you may only need to buy a few dresses, not an entire wardrobe. Take notes of your pregnancy’s progress and when you plan on having a shower or photoshoot, as these are occasions where you may want to wear a fall maternity dress.

What to look for in a quality fall maternity dress

Soft knit fabrics

Cotton and other soft knit fabrics that are breathable and comfy are ideal during pregnancy. They should keep you warm in cooler months without getting too hot and allow you to dress in layers. Layering also helps with regulating your body temperature throughout your pregnancy. Avoid very thick fabrics such as wool as they could irritate your skin and also may be too warm, especially if you get hot easily.

Easy to wear

Pregnancy can be exhausting, and the last thing you want to deal with is a complicated dress with oddly placed zippers or button closures. Most maternity dresses are pulled over or have one zipper closure at the back, making it simple to toss on before going out. Casual maternity dresses fall in this category and there are numerous styles and patterns from which to choose.

Mid to full-length

Dresses that are mid and full length are great for fall and they help minimize the need for pants. However, leggings or tights pair well with mid-length dresses and add more warmth and style to an outfit. These lengths are roomier and fit better on your body as your pregnancy reaches full term.

How much you can expect to spend on fall maternity dress

Fall maternity dresses cost similar to non-maternity dresses, with prices ranging from $25 up to $65.

Fall maternity dress FAQ

When should you start wearing maternity clothes?

A. During the second trimester, most people begin to develop a more pronounced baby bump, and this is when regular clothes stop fitting as well.

How should a fall maternity dress fit?

A. These dresses can be form fitting around your belly and possibly your bust line, but over all, they should be comfortable, not tight, with the fabric draping over your body. Refer to the size chart if needed.

What’s the best fall maternity dress to buy?

Top fall maternity dress

Mother Bee Maternity 3/4 Sleeve Maternity Dress

What you need to know: A soft and stretchy maternity dress, it is casual enough to wear every day or dressed up for baby showers and holidays.

What you’ll love: The flattering V-neckline and ruching at the bust of this dress create a charming silhouette. The dress comes in a variety of colors and patterns.

What you should consider: There are inconsistencies with the sizing in some cases and may not be suitable for all sizes up to XL, contrary to the size chart listed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fall maternity dress for the money

HELLO MIZ Knit Ribbed Maternity Dress With Long Sleeves

What you need to know: A casual mid-length dress, it is made with a cozy knit fabric that is both warm and lightweight.

What you’ll love: This dress is similar to a sweater-dress style and it pairs well with boots and a scarf or hat, amplifying fall fashion.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that the fabric was a little too thin for their liking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Saslax Chiffon Long-Sleeve Tiered Mermaid Maternity Dress

What you need to know: This glamorous maternity gown is great for special events or photoshoots.

What you’ll love: This dress hugs your curves in the right places and is made of a mix of cotton for the bodice, flowy chiffon sleeves and a mermaid-tier skirt at the bottom.

What you should consider: The train on the dress is very long as it is meant to touch the ground, but may need to be hemmed for those who are shorter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

