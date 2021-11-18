You might think puff sleeves came back to us from the 1980s, and you aren’t wrong — many modern styles resemble the big, puffy designs we associate with the ’80s. However, the style originated much earlier, in the 14th century, as seen in multiple portraits of wealthy trendsetters of that era.

Which puff sleeve midi dresses are best?

Puff sleeve dresses have dominated the runways for two years, yet our love for them does not seem to wane. Flattering and romantic, they can elevate a simple midi dress to business-casual chic or “best dressed for brunch.” If you are looking for the best puff sleeve midi dress, this dramatic Elliatt Suffage Dress checks all the boxes.

What to know before you buy a puff sleeve midi dress

Occasion

One cannot have too many dresses in the closet, yet consider the occasion before buying that gorgeous midi number with oversized sleeves. Will it be perfect for that upcoming wedding? Is it casual enough for Fridays in the office?

Types of puff sleeves

“Puff sleeve” is a generic term describing large sleeves of all shapes and lengths. If you like the style, it might be worth checking out different types of it — and there are many. Peasant sleeves are longer and voluptuous, while Juliet sleeves are puffy on top with a fitted arm.

Style and season

Consider the vibe you are going for and take the season into consideration. Midi dresses with puff sleeves come in many styles, from relaxed linen to perfectly tailored evening gowns. Some of the more dramatic sleeves are hard to pack under a winter coat.

What to look for in a quality puff sleeve midi dress

Fabric

Check the label to see what fabric the dress is made from. Natural fibers are great, but blends often work better in specific designs. However, if the dress you choose is made from mixed fibers, it is still better to have a bigger percentage of natural threads like cotton or linen over synthetic ones.

Quality of stitching

It is not always easy to escape the claws of fast fashion, but better quality of craftsmanship is always worth the price and the wait. Check the seams for any loose threads, uneven stitching, or patterns that do not match perfectly. A well-made dress will be the pride of your closet much longer than an impulsive buy that falls apart after the first wash.

Sleeve support

Those oversized sleeves must stay up somehow. Check what’s inside the sleeve — sometimes, the extra fabric and a clever design are all it takes. Other times, special shoulder pads keep the dress looking the way it’s supposed to.

How much you can expect to spend on a puff sleeve midi dress

The puff sleeve trend has been accepted and fully incorporated by all levels of the industry, from fast fashion to haute couture. As a result, there is a dress for every budget, from $30 to hundreds of dollars.

Puff sleeve midi dress FAQ

Are puff sleeves flattering?

A. Puff sleeves are romantic and very flattering! Different lengths and designs mean a person with any body type can find a silhouette that complements them. Larger sleeves are known to balance a pear-shaped body well. They accentuate the waist and can help create an illusion of an hourglass figure.

Will my puff sleeve dress go out of style?

A. Not in the next year or so, at least. Spring-summer 2022 high fashion collections are still very much flirting with the trend, so puff sleeve dresses are here to stay.

What are the best puff sleeve midi dresses to buy?

Top puff sleeve midi dress

Elliatt Suffage Dress

What you need to know: This gorgeous dress with dramatic sleeves and delicate cutouts is perfect for a fine-dining outing or a fancy cocktail party.

What you’ll love: The dress comes in two classic colors and is made from 68% viscose, a kind of rayon. It is insanely flattering and will be a true show-stopper at holiday parties. Elastic cuffs and back-hem slit make it quite comfortable as well.

What you should consider: The dress is hand-wash only and will require special care.

Where to buy: Sold by Revolve

Top puff sleeve midi dress for the money

Floerns Women’s Lantern Sleeve Tie Waist Midi Office Dress

What you need to know: This inexpensive dress comes in six colors and has hundreds of positive reviews raving about the design and quality.

What you’ll love: Large lantern sleeves and a long fitted pencil skirt create a beautiful silhouette. It is truly a statement dress for a very affordable price. Many reviewers confess to ordering the dress in multiple colors after receiving the first delivery.

What you should consider: The fabric has little to no stretch and tends to run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Blue Anemone Clothes Linen Dress

What you need to know: This handmade linen dress with peasant sleeves and V-neckline is available in ochre and natural white.

What you’ll love: The quality of fabric and craftsmanship are outstanding. The dress looks gorgeous and feels amazing. The seller is very specific about the measurements for each size, which helps figure out a perfect fit.

What you should consider: Some buyers mention how heavy the dress is. That’s normal for a linen garment but is worth mentioning

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

