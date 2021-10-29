Best jumpsuit for women

Women’s jumpsuits are the perfect attire for most any occasion, including work, parties, weddings, nights out and just lounging around.

Which jumpsuit for women is best?

Women’s jumpsuits are a fashion trend that can be fun, flattering and practical. Jumpsuits come in many different styles, making them versatile enough for nearly any occasion.

If you’ve never worn a jumpsuit, you may want to try one that’s both simple and casual. If jumpsuits are already part of your style, consider our top choice, the Belongsci Women’s Sleeveless Shoulder Bandage Jumpsuit. It’s highly flattering and dressy enough for events like weddings and casual parties.

What to know before you buy a jumpsuit for women

Material

Jumpsuits for women come in virtually any kind of material you can think of, but popular choices include:

cotton

flannel

linen

nylon

denim

hopsack

cashmere

velvet

silk

chiffon

There are several reasons why the material matters. The fabric the jumpsuit is made from helps determine the types of occasions where it can be worn. A denim jumpsuit, for example, may be a great option for casual get-togethers, while a silk or chiffon jumpsuit may be better for more formal events.

Material also matters when it comes to general comfort, durability and laundering. Certain materials, like polyester or nylon, are easy to wash and last a long time. Others, like cashmere, silk or velvet, may need more delicate care to ensure they last.

Comfort is determined by an individual’s preferences. For instance, linen may be a little rougher, stiffer or scratchier than velvet or silk, but it’s both fashionable and biodegradable, which is ideal for those who are more environmentally conscious.

Ultimately, the jumpsuit’s material can make or break how it looks, feels and wears over time, so keep this in mind when choosing one.

Jumpsuit vs. romper

Rompers and jumpsuits are trending right now. While they may have several similarities, they’re not quite the same. There are some key distinctions between the two.

Jumpsuits: A jumpsuit is a one-piece garment that typically has the look of a blouse or shirt on top and a pair of pants on the bottom. Jumpsuits come in all styles and can be worn on a variety of occasions.

Rompers: These are loose-fitting, one-piece garments that have the combined appearance of a shirt or blouse and shorts. Rompers are popular among women who are athletic or want something casual and stylish. Although they pair well with layers, rompers are typically more popular in warmer weather.

Accessories

Amp up your style with some awesome accessories, like a belt, cardigan, high heels, platform shoes, dress watch or jewelry. A matching handbag and the right hairstyle can also help make the look.

What to look for in a quality jumpsuit for women

Body type

Women’s jumpsuits are great for nearly any shape, but there are a few features you should consider to help ensure a flattering fit for your body type.

Hourglass: Jumpsuits for an hourglass figure should be form-fitting, but not clingy. For added style, get a matching belt to accentuate your waist.

Pear-shaped: Women with a pear-shaped body tend to have narrow shoulders and wide hips, so a jumpsuit that shows off these features is ideal. Look for an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit or one with a wider neck. Straight-legged jumpsuits are also a good option.

Plus-size: For this body type, choose a jumpsuit that has a cinched or adjustable waist and a longer hemline to flatter their curves. Cotton blends and chiffon are good options for emphasizing length.

Straight or athletic: A boiler jumpsuit is a good option for women with an athletic build or with fewer curves, especially when paired with a trendy belt since it emphasizes the waist.

Petite: Shorter or more petite women should choose a tailored jumpsuit with long hemlines and straight legs to emphasize length and curves.

Busty: Most jumpsuits work great for this body type. Wrap jumpsuits and V-necks help balance out the overall look and flatter all the right areas.

Style

Jumpsuits come in plenty of styles to suit all sorts of women. Popular choices include:

classic fit

off-the-shoulder

draped or loose

tailored or custom-fitted

boiler-style

cape-style

blazer-style

straight or wide-legged

form-fitting

Express yourself by choosing a style that suits your own preferences and makes you feel confident.

Pockets

One of the biggest inconveniences of women’s fashion is the lack of pockets. Without a secure pocket or two, the only other option is a purse or handbag.

Since some people like to avoid the hassle of carrying a purse, pockets are practically a must. If this sounds like you, you’re in luck. Jumpsuits are not just fashionable—they’re also practical. Additionally, while not all jumpsuits have them, many jumpsuits come with a side or chest pocket.

How much you can expect to spend on a jumpsuit for women

Jumpsuits vary widely in price, depending on the material, style and brand. On average, a women’s jumpsuit will cost around $20-$30.

Jumpsuit for women FAQ

How do you go to the bathroom while wearing a jumpsuit?

A. This depends on the jumpsuit. Some jumpsuits have side zippers so you can partially remove them. Jumpsuits with a full zipper in the back or a belt may be more challenging to remove, but it’s doable. Look for something with an elastic waist, spaghetti straps or an off-the-shoulder design, as this will make the trip to the bathroom easier.

Are jumpsuits flattering?

A. Jumpsuits are quite flattering, especially if you choose the right style for your body type. Regardless of figure, there’s a style available for you.

What’s the best jumpsuit for women to buy?

Top jumpsuit for women

Belongsci Women’s Sleeveless Shoulder Bandage Jumpsuit

What you need to know: Offered in a variety of colors and patterns, this sleeveless jumpsuit has a V-neck and a wide leg.

What you’ll love: Made of polyester and spandex, this jumpsuit is breathable and flowy, allowing for freedom of movement. It’s also casual enough for vacations, first dates and wearing in the fall.

What you should consider: Some of the lighter patterns are see-through, so it may be necessary to wear layers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top jumpsuit for women for the money

Pretty Garden Women’s Wrap Drawstring Waist Jumpsuit

What you need to know: Perfect for women who want something casual and simple, this jumpsuit can be paired with jewelry, heels or other accessories.

What you’ll love: Made for warmer fall or summer weather, this short-sleeve jumpsuit has a V-neck, drawstring waist and two deep pockets. It comes in several solid colors and is loose enough to be comfortable for all-day wear.

What you should consider: It’s best for women of average or shorter height.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dreamskull Women’s Punk Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This jumpsuit is casual and flowy, making it perfect for casual, everyday wear or just lounging at home.

What you’ll love: Comfortable and loose, this jumpsuit is ideal for most body types. It’s also breathable and durable, with thick straps and opaque fabric.

What you should consider: It runs a little large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

