No matter what sort of inflatable outdoor display you choose this year, you can never go wrong with Santa and his reindeer.

Which Christmas inflatables are best?

Inflatable displays are a great way to decorate your yard for the holidays. Theyâ€™re affordable, easy to set up and come in various shapes and sizes. You can find anything from jolly Santas and elves to peaceful Nativity scenes. Most have LED lights inside that add to the show.

Why inflatables?

Space: All Christmas decorations spend most of the year in storage. Christmas inflatables take up relatively little space once youâ€™ve deflated them to put them away until next year.

All Christmas decorations spend most of the year in storage. Christmas inflatables take up relatively little space once youâ€™ve deflated them to put them away until next year. Effort: Stringing lights takes time and energy and is frustrating when cords tangle and individual bulbs burn out. All you have to do with inflatables is blow them up, tie them down and flip the switch.

Stringing lights takes time and energy and is frustrating when cords tangle and individual bulbs burn out. All you have to do with inflatables is blow them up, tie them down and flip the switch. Size: You can put up really large displays, because they weigh so little and are easy to inflate with fans.

How to set up your inflatable Christmas display

Choose a flat, open space and remove any sharp sticks or stones so you wonâ€™t poke holes in the inflatable display. Plug in your fan, hook it up to the inflatable display and turn it on. Drive your stakes into the ground. Attach your tie-down ropes. Adjust the rope tension as necessary. Turn on the LEDs and enjoy your yard decoration.

Materials

Most inflatable displays are made to be used outside. This means you want them to be made of materials that are durable, waterproof and resistant to rips and tears. With greater durability comes higher costs and displays that weigh more.

Security

Because they are lightweight and have large surface areas, inflatable displays need to be tied down so they donâ€™t blow away. Most outdoor inflatables come with ropes and stakes for you to tie them down.

Ropes

The more ropes you have, the more secure your display is in the wind. Space them out as evenly as possible to distribute the load.

Stakes

The more stakes the better, and longer stakes are best. Metal stakes are safer and more secure than plastic ones. All should be driven into the ground at 45-degree angles.

Power

Most inflatable Christmas decorations use household electricity delivered by extension cords. Make sure your power cords are grounded, weatherproof, and made for outdoor use.

Repair

The walls of most inflatable Christmas displays are very thin and easily punctured. It is best to be prepared in advance, so make sure you buy a repair kit and keep it handy for patching PVC, vinyl, neoprene and polyester fabrics.

Themes

There are three basic themes for Christmas holiday decorations:

Traditional : Santa is the embodiment of the modern Christmas decoration, as are reindeer, elves, Santaâ€™s sleigh, snowmen, Christmas trees and Christmas ornaments.

: Santa is the embodiment of the modern Christmas decoration, as are reindeer, elves, Santaâ€™s sleigh, snowmen, Christmas trees and Christmas ornaments. Spiritual : The Nativity scene is an important piece of Christian history. The basic Nativity display has Joseph and Mary in the stable, Jesus lying in the manger and the Star of Bethlehem overhead.

: The Nativity scene is an important piece of Christian history. The basic Nativity display has Joseph and Mary in the stable, Jesus lying in the manger and the Star of Bethlehem overhead. Whimsical: Add some presents, ornaments and a Santa hat to just about anything and you get an inflatable display that will stand out, such as a giant green T-Rex.

Traditional Christmas inflatables

Goosh 6-Foot Tall Smiling Santa With Presents

This seated Santa comes with six colorful gift boxes wrapped in ribbons of contrasting colors. LEDs light Santa and his gifts from the inside.

Sold by Amazon

Iokuki Light-Up Inflatable Christmas Ornament

Watch as the LED inside changes 11 different colors in flashing, fade and smooth modes. For a different display, buy several of these ornaments and hang them from a big tree or along your eaves.

Sold by Amazon

Our Warm 6-Foot Inflatable Frosty and His Penguin Pals

Frosty has tree branches for arms and wears a black stovepipe hat with a red and green scarf. Beside him are two small penguins. The whole thing is lit from inside by super bright rotating lights.

Sold by Amazon

Vivo Home 7-Foot Inflatable Sleigh With Reindeer

The two reindeer pulling this sleigh are 4 feet tall at the tips of their antlers. Santa rides inside the bright green sleigh with gift boxes in the back.

Sold by Amazon

Aster Outdoor 7-Foot Inflatable Gingerbread House With Santa

You get the house with the gingerbread man popping out of the chimney, Santa, and an inflatable Christmas tree, all lit by built-in LEDs. The structure secures with four ropes and six ground nails.

Sold by Amazon

Spiritual Christmas inflatables

Lights 4 Fun 6-Foot Inflatable Nativity Scene With Built-in LED Lights

Jesus lies in the manger in the stable with Mary and Joseph as a donkey and sheep look on. The Star of Bethlehem shines brightly above the stable roof.

Sold by Amazon

BZB 6-Foot-Long Inflatable Christmas Nativity Scene With Three Kings

Jesus, Mary and Joseph are joined at the stable by the three kings bearing gifts. The entire scene is lit by LEDs, the Star of Bethlehem shining the brightest.

Sold by Amazon

Whimsical Christmas inflatables

Goosh 7-Foot-Tall Inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex

This giant green T. rex with open jaws and a mouthful of huge teeth wears a red Santa hat and holds a little brown teddy bear in its tiny forearms. It comes with a fan, ropes and stakes.

Sold by Amazon

10-Foot Inflatable Christmas Candy Castle With Santa

This red, white and green castle looks as if it was made from candy canes. Santa waves from the top of the tower while a penguin, reindeer and gingerbread man look on. Giant gumdrops at the base of the castle complete the candy look.

Sold by Amazon

Goosh 5-Foot-Long Inflatable Dachshund

This smiling Dachshund is wearing a red Santa hat and a sweater that says “Merry Christmas” as it holds a red and white candy cane in its mouth. It comes with a drawstring storage bag and a blower with a 10-foot power cord.

Sold by Amazon

Goosh 4.5-Foot Inflatable Snowman With Christmas Hat

This cute snowman is made so it appears to be coming out of the ground, with only the upper half showing. It has built-in LED lights.

Sold by Amazon

Hoojo 8-Foot Christmas North Pole Candy Cane Sign

This red-and-white candy cane has a blue sign identifying the North Pole, a red one pointing to Santaâ€™s workshop and a green one pointing to the reindeer stables. It has both plastic and metal ground stakes.

Sold by Amazon

Â

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.