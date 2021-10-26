Best Alice in Wonderland costume for adults

Many of the zanier elements in Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland were originally metaphors for high-level conceptual math.

Which Alice in Wonderland costume for adults is best?

Alice in Wonderland is one of the most iconic characters in Western literature, in part thanks to

Disney’s 1951 adaptation that features a beautifully-animated Alice in a pale blue dress. But even prior to this, Lewis Caroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland was always a hit. The quirky setting and characters, as well as the use of logic and wordplay have made it a hit with both children and adults. Disney Alice’s iconic dress is also consistently a popular Halloween costume. There are endless styles and variations on the costume, but a top pick for an Alice in Wonderland costume for adults is the Smiffy’s Wonder Princess Costume, a classic Alice costume in pale blue with a removable apron.

What to know before you buy an Alice in Wonderland costume for adults

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

In 1865, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland was published by Charles Dodgson under the pseudonym Lewis Caroll. The book is still one of the most popular and best-known children’s novels of the Victorian Era, and hasn’t been out of print since. Many people today are initially only familiar with Alice in Wonderland through one of its many adaptations, as the impact it had on children’s literature is incalculable. The story contains a number of original poems and songs in the signature nonsense style of the rest of the world. Today, as such a cultural juggernaut, Alice in Wonderland has become representative of several concepts and themes, often used to convey a general sense of weirdness, nonsense or play.

Group costumes & variations

Alice is a popular women’s Halloween costume for a reason. It’s simple and recognizable while still being cute and comfortable. Alice costumes also function well as part of a larger Alice in Wonderland group costume, with the Mad Hatter, White Rabbit and any number of other characters from the story. There are also endless variations on the Alice theme. Those in search of a less traditional take on the character—such as horror, sexy, psychedelic or many other options—will have plenty of variants to choose from.

Weather

Depending on your area and the event you’re wearing the costume for, the weather could fluctuate dramatically. Keep the weather in mind if you’re planning on wearing the Alice costume outdoors for any length of time. Think about the breathability or warmth of the material, whether you plan to wear anything over it.

What to look for in a quality Alice in Wonderland costume for adults

Apron

The apron is an integral part of the Alice look, so look for one with a design and shape that suits you. Some aprons may not be removable from the rest of the costume, which can be inconvenient for cleaning. A removable apron also makes for a more versatile costume that can be used for other purposes.

Material

Most costumes are made of polyester for easy cleaning and cheaper manufacturing. Extremely high-end costumes, such as those made for the stage or for professionals, may be made of other materials, but in the premade costume realm, polyester is king. Still, look closely at the materials used to ascertain quality and how well they’ll last.

Closures

Most Alice costumes will have either a zipper closure or be pulled on. There’s no real difference between the two except for preference and wearability—if you’re planning on making frequent costume changes, a zipper closure can be more comfortable and easier.

How much you can expect to spend on Alice in Wonderland costume for adults

Being a relatively simple costume, standard Alice in Wonderland costumes will generally cost anywhere from $30-$60. More ornate or fancier costumes can run upwards of $100, depending on features.

Alice in Wonderland costume for adults FAQ

How do I clean my costume?

A. Many costumes are dry clean or hand-wash only, due to either the delicate parts or the fact that they’re not made to hold up to heavy wear. If you choose to wash a costume, do so carefully using cool water, and always hang to dry.

Will these costumes give me the Alice silhouette?

A. Any of these costumes could be paired with a petticoat for that iconic cupcake-shaped silhouette. If that’s what you’re after, look for a knee-length skirt and find an appropriately poofy petticoat.

What’s the best Alice in Wonderland costume for adults to buy?

Top Alice in Wonderland costume for adults

Smiffy’s Wonder Princess Costume

What you need to know: A classic Alice in Wonderland costume with attractive detailing, including buttons at the collar and a lace edge.

What you’ll love: It has a zipper fastener for easy removal. The apron is a separate piece, not attached. Reviewers liked the versatility.

What you should consider: Some reviewers had issues with the apron being too big and falling off the shoulders. It also doesn’t have a bow in the back.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Alice in Wonderland costume for adults for the money

Leg Avenue Women’s Classic Alice Costume

What you need to know: This Alice in Wonderland costume has cute tulle detailing and a square neckline.

What you’ll love: It’s affordable and great for those who want a slightly more grown up Alice look while still retaining the style of the original look.

What you should consider: The apron is not removable. Some found the neckline too low to be a work-appropriate costume.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Leg Avenue Women’s 3 Piece Psychedelic Alice Costume

What you need to know: Another fun twist on classic Alice, this costume comes as 3 piece.

What you’ll love: The apron is a separate piece. Reviewers found the costume cute and easy to combine with other articles to make the look complete.

What you should consider: The sizing is somewhat inconsistent and the costume does not include the tights or the tutu to make the skirt bigger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Arabella Matthews writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.