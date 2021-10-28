Best Anna costume for adults

Which Anna costumes for adults are best?

“Frozen” swept into the hearts and minds of people across the globe since its release in 2013, earning itself a spot as one of the most popular family movies of all time. Anna, the sister to main character Elsa, has endured as one of the most popular characters from “Frozen” and has been a popular costume for children and adults alike ever since her debut to the public. Anna has a variety of costumes since she wears a few different outfits over both “Frozen” and “Frozen 2”.

What to know before you buy an Anna costume for adults

The hardest part of picking a costume to portray Anna might be narrowing down all of your choices. Not only are there variables in materials, price and quality, but also the style of dress. Unlike many characters from family movies, Anna has many different outfits in her portrayals within the “Frozen” universe in movies, toys and books. Once you have narrowed down which dress you want to wear, you can start to consider other factors.

Fabric

Polyester is a commonly used fabric in costumes and can sometimes cause discomfort for people with sensitive skin. If this applies to you, carefully read the listed materials before purchasing a costume. If you are sensitive to polyester and are dead set on a costume that primarily uses it, underclothes made from cotton or another non-irritating fabric are a good option to keep you comfortable. You can also easily hide slips and other garments if you wear a long-sleeve costume.

Costume care

Due to their delicate nature, some Anna costumes for adults are hand-wash-only. Additionally, since many costumes come in multiple pieces of varying fabrics, some parts may be machine-friendly and some that aren’t. Think about how much maintenance you are willing to put into your Anna costume before purchasing, and be sure to read all care instructions thoroughly.

Accessories

Although boots and wigs are present in many photos of Anna costumes retailers provide, they are not included in most costumes. Be sure to read the product description of your costume to look over the included items before you check out so that you can be sure to execute your vision for your costume.

How much you can expect to spend on an Anna costume for adults

Typical prices range from $30-$200 but can go up more for some custom designs.

Best Anna costume for adults FAQ

Q. How can I make sure I get the right size for me?

A. Make sure always to consult the size guide provided by the seller. To get the most accurate fit, use a body-tape measure and compare your measurements with the size guide. Some handmade costumes may require you to send in your measurements for a custom-made fit. Also, be sure to check reviews of sized items. Other users will often state if the costume runs true-to-size or not.

Q. I am shopping for a cosplay costume rather than a dress-up costume. What should I look for to make sure I get a cosplay quality garment?

A. Many cosplayers plan on having highly character-accurate costumes that they can re-use for years. Your best bet for such a high-quality item would be a custom or hand-maid garment. Check reviews and see if other users have used this costume for cosplay and what their thoughts were. Be ready to put some extra care into handmade items.

What’s the best Anna costume for adults to buy?

Top Anna costume for adults

Tinyones Women Princess Costume Cosplay Dress Up Halloween Gown Outfit with Cloak

What you need to know: This dress is beautifully accurate to Anna and comes with a beautiful full-length cape.

What you’ll love: The glamorous floor-length skirt is a shimmery satin and, for sure, a show-stopper. Users reported using this dress for various events to great success, including princess parties and cosplay conventions.

What you should consider: Some users reported this costume to run smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Anna costume for adults for the money

Cokos Novelty Adult Women Coronation Dress Homecoming Princess Halloween Costume

What you need to know: If you want to depict Anna in her coronation dress, this is a great option!

What you’ll love: Due to the use of an elastic bodice, there is room for size overlap, meaning you can decide between a tighter or more relaxed fit.

What you should consider: This dress is 100% polyester and may irritate those with sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cosplay quality Anna costume for adults

Lisa Queen Art Frozen Anna Queen Cosplay Costume Adult Frozen Anna Embroidery Cosplay Suits Custom Made For Girls Women

What you need to know: This high-quality costume is intended for repeated use and would fit in well at a princess party or cosplay convention.

What you’ll love: A bustle is included, which gives the skirt a full, old-fashioned look. While this costume does come in standard XS-L sizes, custom sizing is available for an additional fee.

What you should consider: Production time is typically between 2-3 weeks.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top cosplay quality Anna costume for the price

Mordarli Women’s Princess Anna Dress Costume Halloween Christmas Cosplay Fancy Dress Coronation

What you need to know: This dress looks much more expensive than it is, and depicts Anna’s coronation day dress.

What you’ll love: A petticoat is included for a classic ballgown silhouette, but you can wear this dress without it. The bodice is made of black velvet, and this costume even includes Anna’s gold pendant necklace.

What you should consider: Users reported this costume runs small. Be sure to consult the size guide.

Where to buy: Sold Amazon

Top “Frozen 2” Anna costume for adults

Mightycos Anna 2 Cosplay Costume Dress Halloween Queen Princess Dress Up Gown Outfit for Women

What you need to know: There are four styles to choose from, all depicting Anna at some point during the “Frozen 2” movie.

What you’ll love: A size range that goes between XS-XXL makes it easy to find the right fit. Some of the styles offered are not easily found elsewhere, such as Anna’s dress as queen and her signature cloak and knee-length dress from “Frozen 2”.

What you should consider: The price does vary quite a bit between styles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top low-effort Anna costume for adults

Happiness is Addictive – The “Anna” – Skater Dress

What you need to know: If you’re trying to stay low-key, this single-layer skater dress is perfect!

What you’ll love: This skater dress can also be worn and treated like your regular casual clothes, with no special washing required. This costume is also great for a day spent inside a Disney park.

What you should consider: Its short length and light fabric might give you some trouble on a windy day.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Party City Anna Act 2 Halloween Costume for Women, Frozen 2, Includes Dress and Cape

What you need to know: This costume based on Anna’s travel outfit from “Frozen 2” is a fan favorite!

What you’ll love: An impressive star rating at a reasonable price point makes this dress and cloak combo a must-see when shopping for Anna costumes. Customers praise this costume for its craftsmanship and attention to detail.

What you should consider: This is a hand-wash-only item.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

