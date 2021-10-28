To add to your Batman costume adult look, try covering the skin surrounding your eyes with black eyeshadow, so it blends in with your mask.

Which Batman costumes for adults are best?

If you want the best Batman costume for adults, you will need the iconic Batman jumpsuit, chest logo, mask with ears, cape, gauntlets, belt and boots. While many different versions of this costume are available, only a few will give you a great value for your investment.

A top pick is the DC Comics Batman Costume. It comes with everything you need, including a pair of briefs that fit over your jumpsuit and give it an instantly nostalgic look.

What to know before you buy a Batman costume for adults

Batman versions

When selecting the best Batman costume for adults, consider which version of the Caped Crusader you want to be. While quite a few are available, the top-selling costumes include versions modeled after the character’s appearance in movies such as “The Dark Knight” and “Justice League” as well as his classic DC Comics look.

Costume fit

The key to getting the best possible fit is to pay the most attention to your jumpsuit preferences, first and foremost. Most commonly, you will need to pick between tight or loose pants, a plated or printed chest and built-in or separate accessories.

Another critical consideration when picking up the best Batman costume for adults is that many costume companies do not abide by regular clothing sizes. So if you are used to reaching for a medium in most clothing items, that might not be true for your costume. Make sure to refer to the sizing chart before making your selection.

Under the Batman suit

If you want to don the best Batman costume for adults, you should layer it over compression underwear. You can buy some or use what you have, as long as it’s moisture-wicking and breathable for optimal comfort and concealment.

What to look for in a quality Batman costume for adults

Essential Batman items

The best Batman costume for adults will come with a bodysuit in the style of your choosing, a cape, a mask, a belt and some boot covers. The forearms of many Batman ensembles include built-in gauntlets, but some include them separately. If you buy a DC Comics Batman outfit, it should also come with briefs.

Batman customizations

Since you aim to wear the best men’s Batman costume, you might want to consider adding and swapping out some items that will improve your ensemble’s authenticity and comfort.

Common items that wearers swap out include a higher-quality Batman mask, separate gauntlets and black boots. To add more flash to your costume, consider picking up some Batarangs with a Bat-Signal flashlight.

Authenticity

If you want the best Batman costume for adults, ensure that DC Comics officially licenses it. Products authorized by DC Comics are guaranteed to include accurate details and tend to last longer.

It is not uncommon for customers to buy knock-offs from online sellers and end up with inaccurate pieces or costumes that mix and match items from several different versions of a character.

How much you can expect to spend on a Batman costume for adults

The best Batman costume for adults costs between $40 and $150.

Batman costume for adults FAQ

What can you wear if you don’t want to commit to a full Batman costume?

A. If you want to play the part but don’t want to go all-out, try a Batman T-shirt costume, which includes a cape, mask and shirt.

What can you wear under your Batman suit to add some muscle bulk?

A. Since you want the best Batman costume for adults, it wouldn’t hurt to add a Muscle Shirt under your Batman unitard.

What are the best Batman costumes for adults to buy?

Top Batman costume for adults

DC Comics Batman Costume

What you need to know: It’s a refreshingly retro look for this iconic character and is available in sizes XS-XL.

What you’ll love: This authentic DC Comics costume gives you the classic unitard with a Batman logo on the chest, a mask with cowl, separate gauntlets, boot covers, a belt, a cape and briefs. Upkeep is also easy, as it can be hand washed and drip-dried.

What you should consider: If this is a gift, make sure that your giftee prefers the classic Batman look over newer versions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top Batman costume for adults for the money

Justice League Batman Costume by Rubie’s Store

What you need to know: It is an authentic Batman costume with his “Justice League” movie look, and gives you some soft 3D features for a more comfortable fit.

What you’ll love: It includes a deluxe 3D muscle chest for added shape, built-in gauntlets that don’t cover your hands, boot toppers with gold tips, a detachable cape, a soft belt and a mask that doesn’t cover your neck for ultimate mobility. Hand wash for easy maintenance.

What you should consider: The only available sizing options are L and XL.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dark Knight Batman

What you need to know: It is an official DC Comics “Dark Knight” Batman costume with looser pants and a wide V-shaped chest for the ultimate superhero look.

What you’ll love: It gives you a large, muscular chest and shoulders with a long black attached cape. The gauntlets are built in at the forearms, and it includes all-black boot toppers. The separate gold belt ties in the back, and the mask pulls snugly over your face.

What you should consider: It only comes in sizes M to XL.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

