Which bedroom rugs are best?

Your bedroom is supposed to be a cozy oasis from the chaos of the world. There’s no better way to create the ambiance you desire than with a rug. With plenty of options, from different materials to an array of designs, you want the best for your bedroom.

The nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug is a great option for most bedrooms with its subtle geometric design in a monochromatic color scheme. It’s 100% polypropylene, making it incredibly soft, comfortable to walk on and the price makes it even better.

What to know before you buy a bedroom rug

Picking the right rug for your bedroom can feel overwhelming when you see the mountain of options you have. There are some simple ways to find the right rug for your room based on size, material and design.

Size

When you’re choosing the right rug size, you can go based on your bed. Ideally, you should have about 36-inches on each side of your bed to walk around. Taking that into consideration, there are some general dimensions you can use based on the size of the bed in your room.

Twin bed: 5-foot by 8-foot rug

Full bed: 6-foot by 9-foot rug

Queen bed: 8-foot by 10-foot rug

King bed: 9-foot by 12-foot rug

With these dimensions, you should wind up with a rug that extends about 2-feet past the end of your bed. If you are working with a smaller space, another option is a runner. This is cheaper, and you won’t be paying for a rug that no one sees.

Materials

As for materials, there are tons of options. They all fall into one of two categories: natural fibers or synthetic fibers.

For the natural fibers, the stand-out winner is wool. It’s one of the most durable fibers, natural or synthetic, making it exceptionally popular. Because it’s easy to dye, it’s also an extremely versatile fiber with tons of design options. It will hold its appearance for years and stand up to even heavy traffic. Best of all, it’s comfortable and plush, making it a perfect option for kids’ rooms, especially since it naturally repels liquid, making it easier to avoid damage.

However, if you have a wool allergy, it’s definitely not the way to go. Wool rugs also tend pill or shed, though you can avoid that with a wool flatweave.

Cotton is another natural fiber to consider. This is another option that dyes easily, so you won’t be short on design and color options. Typically cotton rugs are braided or woven in a flatweave. While softer than jute or sisal, they are also pretty durable and best of all, they’re machine washable most of the time.

Jute or sisal is another durable, natural fiber that deserves mentioning. While it doesn’t offer much variety in design or color, it’s the best option for textures and weaves, giving you options you can’t find in any other fiber. If you have a wool allergy but want something natural and unique, this might be the option for you. It’s not as soft, though, and it absorbs moisture quickly, so watch out for stains, as they’ll be hard to get out.

The final natural fiber to be aware of is silk and viscose. These are especially soft and dye with ease, like wool and cotton, but they are much more absorbent. On their own, these aren’t durable. Instead, they are often combined with wool to create more depth and sheen to an otherwise dull carpet.

As for synthetic rugs, nylon is a popular option with no limit to the colors and designs you can achieve. People love nylon rugs because they can resist dirt, making them easy to clean. In general, it’s quite strong and definitely durable, great for heavy-traffic areas. It even has a silky appearance. That said, the colors and designs are made through acid dying, which means they can fade faster than other fibers.

A favorite of many rug owners is olefin, better known as polypropylene. By far the most popular manufactured rug fiber, this combines wool’s soft feel and stain resistance with affordability you can’t beat. It holds color better than nylon, too. However, it’s important to note that polypropylene rugs aren’t as resilient to furniture marks, so plan on keeping it where it is for a while.

Last but not least, the final synthetic fiber is polyester. Known for being a highly durable option, polyester is usually dyed with solution, making it resistant to fading, bleaching, wear and tear. It’s another inexpensive option. The downside is it’s one of the most difficult to dye, so you’ll be far more limited in the designs you can find.

Style

The final step to picking the right rug for your bedroom is assessing your style and deciding whether you want to go neutral or more trendy. If you choose a neutral design, you can invest in something higher quality and accessorize around it. Just make sure you pick something that will match multiple styles. If you choose to go trendy, opt for a cheaper rug that you won’t mind replacing when your style changes.

Whether you choose a larger area rug or a runner, wool or polypropylene, neutral or trendy, take note of these considerations before you make your purchase.

Durability

Since your rug will be in your bedroom and likely mostly covered by your bed, you don’t have to be overly concerned with durability. You’re also not likely to have too many stains happening. Focus instead on picking something especially comfortable, like wool or polypropylene. These will enhance the relaxing feeling in your room and give you tons of options from which to choose.

Placement

Deciding where you will place your rug will determine what size you need to buy. Generally speaking, the most aesthetically pleasing placement will have about 2-feet extending past the foot of your bed. To keep the cost lower, go with a runner and only have the end of your bed on the rug. Otherwise, go big and get the proper size according to the size of your bed.

Aesthetic

Your best option is to avoid anything too specific to one style. Instead, look for something that could go with multiple styles as your tastes change over the years. Because this isn’t a high-traffic area, there’s a good chance you’ll have this rug for years to come and you’ll get the most use out of it if it’s a more neutral pattern and color palette.

What to look for in a quality bedroom rug

Plush pile

Because this is a bedroom rug, your focus should be on comfort. Go with what feels the most comfortable. A plush pile made of wool or polypropylene will be your best bet. These are ultra-comfortable options that have tons of color and design options available.

Tight edges

If you get a chance to see the rug in person before you buy it, check the edging and make sure it’s tight. This will indicate it will likely resist fraying and last you much longer. A bedroom rug won’t be subjected to too much traffic or heavy use, but the edges will be the first place to show wear and tear.

Non-shedding

Even though wool rugs have a reputation for being the ones that shed, other synthetic fiber rugs can shed depending on the pile, like shag, for instance. Check reviews and ask about shedding. It will impact how you clean it and how long your rug will look nice.

Rubber bottom

Although your bedroom rug won’t have much foot traffic, you still want it to stay in place or you’ll find yourself fighting to keep it squarely under your bed. Check to see if your rug has a rubber bottom. This will save you the hassle of getting a rug pad and ensure that your rug will stay in place on its own.

How much you can expect to spend on a bedroom rug

Pricing rugs can be tricky because the price range can go from super cheap to enormously expensive very quickly.

At the low end, you can expect to spend $2-$10 per square foot. These are typically synthetic fabrics with minimal patterns or solid, basic colors. You can also expect a lower pile, so they may not be as comfortable, depending on the material.

In the mid-range, plan on spending $10-$20 per square foot. These will be larger rugs made of better materials and with better construction. In general, they will look and feel better than the low-end rugs.

The high-end rugs range from $20 and up into hundreds or even thousands per square foot. These use only the best materials and are often hand-woven, so the construction is impeccable. These would be heirloom rugs, passed down from generation to generation.

Bedroom rug FAQ

What rug material is best for the bedroom?

A. Because a bedroom rug won’t get as much foot traffic, your best bet is to go with something that will be the most comfortable. Wool or polypropylene both offer a super comfortable feel with stain resistance and enough durability for the bedroom.

What size area rug should go under a king-size bed?

A. The design rule of thumb for a bedroom rug is to have it extend about 2-feet past the end of your bed. A good size to make sure your entire king-size bed is on the rug would be 9-feet by 12-feet.

What bedroom furniture should be on your bedroom rug?

A. The only rule you want to be sure to follow is that your bed is on the rug. After that, you’ll want to determine if you want the rug to cover just the foot traffic of the space, or be even to the room with a margin between the rug and the wall that may or may not go under the rest of your furniture. It’s ultimately a style preference.

What are the best bedroom rugs to buy?

Top bedroom rug

nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug

What you need to know: The simple design and plush pile make this the comfortable and stylish rug that will work in any room.

What you’ll love: Not only is this rug bedroom-friendly, it’s also kid and pet-friendly, so invite everyone to come to cuddle in bed. It has a 0.37-inch pile, so it’s not so high as to get in the way of doors or make vacuuming difficult.

What you should consider: If you have this on a hard floor, you’ll need a rug pad.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top bedroom rug for the money

Andecor Soft Fluffy Bedroom Rug

What you need to know: This is a super-plush rug at an unbeatable price, and you’ll definitely find the right color for your bedroom.

What you’ll love: The microfiber material and velvety feel of this rug make it the perfect soft accent for a bedroom. It has a non-slip bottom, so no need for a rug pad. The manufacturer also guarantees it won’t shed.

What you should consider: It only comes in a 4 feet by 6 feet size, so plan accordingly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Artistic Weavers Chester Grey Area Rug

What you need to know: This is a crowd-favorite for the neutral look and light tone that brightens up darker floors and rooms.

What you’ll love: Made of polypropylene, this is a soft, cozy rug that will liven up any bedroom. It has tight edges that won’t unravel and a medium pile for easy decorating. The soft design adds a touch of country style without taking over the room.

What you should consider: Some users report the color can fade with heavy traffic, which is less of a problem in a bedroom.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

