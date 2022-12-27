People have been using cashmere to make clothing since at least the 13th century, and potentially even longer.

Which cashmere robe is best?

Cashmere is considered one of the most luxurious fabrics, and if you’ve ever worn a garment made from it, then you know why. It is incredibly smooth against the skin and, despite the thinness of the fibers, it is extremely warm without feeling hot so you can wear it in most seasons. All of these features make cashmere an ideal fabric for bathrobes, when you want something soft and cozy.

Unfortunately, choosing a cashmere robe can be tricky. It is not uncommon to find a robe, sweater or other garment labeled as cashmere despite only containing 10% or less of this highly-desired material. This definitely isn’t the case though, with the Cashmere Boutique Pure Cashmere Robe, which is made in Nepal from 100% grade-A cashmere. It comes in more than a dozen colors too, so you should have no trouble finding one that appeals to you.

What to know before you buy a cashmere robe

What is cashmere?

Cashmere is simply a type of wool, albeit generally regarded as the finest and most luxurious kind. It comes from the Capra aegagrus hircus goat, sometimes referred to as the Pashmina goat, which is known for its very soft and fine coat. It is a very expensive material for several reasons. It only comes from the neck and underbelly region of the goat, and only the hair from the undercoat is used in cashmere garments. This means that each goat only produces a few ounces of cashmere per year. It is also often gathered by combing rather than shearing, which is a time-consuming process.

Material composition

When purchasing a cashmere robe, it is important to pay close attention to the product details. Many manufacturers market their robes and other garments as cashmere, even if they are made with a blended fabric and only contain a small amount of, and sometimes even no, actual cashmere. While these offer an affordable alternative to full cashmere garments, they don’t have the same luxurious feel.

How to care for a cashmere robe

One of the biggest downsides to cashmere is the difficulty in caring for it. It is notably more delicate than cotton, polyester and other fabrics, which means you can’t simply toss a cashmere robe in the washing machine, lest you risk damaging it. Instead, it is recommended to either hand wash your cashmere robe or take it to a professional dry cleaner. If you opt for the hand-washing route, it is best to do so with regular hair shampoo and then gently squeeze out the water. Do not twist or wring it out like you might with other types of fabric. You should also lay cashmere robes flat in their natural shape to dry rather than hang-drying them.

Features to look for in a quality cashmere robe

Size

The majority of robes come in small, medium, large and similar sizes. Unfortunately, every manufacturer makes these various sizes to different specifications, which means you could easily be a medium in one robe and a large in a robe from another manufacturer. In a perfect world, every manufacturer would publish a size chart along with their garments to make finding the ideal size easy. This often isn’t the case though.

Your next best bet is to read buyer reviews to get an idea of whether the company’s clothing runs small or large. If you are still unsure or you think you may be on the cusp of two sizes, it is better to opt for the larger one, as most people would prefer a robe that is a bit too large than a bit too small. After all, robes should be comfortable, slightly loose-fitting garments.

Length

Most men’s robes are knee- or mid-calf length, though you can also find some ankle-length options. Women’s cashmere robes come in all of the previously mentioned sizes, as well as mid-thigh length. If purchasing a cashmere robe for the colder months of the year, it is often a good idea to choose a longer option because they offer more warmth. If buying a robe for the summer months, you may prefer a shorter, lighter-weight option. As with the size specifications, you can also often find the length measurement in the size chart if the manufacturer publishes one.

Pockets

Robes may have no pockets, one pocket or two pockets. Many people prefer pocketed robes because they provide you with a place to stick your hands to keep them warm, or to slip a phone or TV remote in to keep them on hand.

Style

Most cashmere robes come in a single, plain color without any prints or designs. This is to let the look and texture of the cashmere make its own fashion statement. You may also be able to find a cashmere robe with a color-contrasting collar or cuffs for an added touch of style.

How much you can expect to spend on a cashmere robe

For a pure cashmere robe, expect to spend at least $150 and up to $400 or more.

Cashmere robe FAQ

Is cashmere warm?

A. Cashmere is a very warm fabric, which is why many people love cashmere sweaters in the winter time. In fact, it is said to be somewhere between five and eight times warmer than merino wool. Despite that, it isn’t hot, so it can still be worn in the late spring and summer. This is because cashmere is very breathable and helps you maintain your natural body temperature.

Do cashmere robes come with a belt or do I need to purchase that separately?

A. It is unusual for a cashmere robe not to include a matching belt made of the same material, so you should not expect to have to purchase that separately.

What is the best cashmere robe to buy?

Top cashmere robe

Cashmere Boutique Pure Cashmere Robe

What you need to know: This plush cashmere robe is woven rather than knitted, which results in it not only being durable, but also having a nice heavy-weight feel that is ideal for keeping you warm on those chilly days.

What you’ll love: It comes in a wide variety of colors and is available in men’s and women’s options. Plus, there is a size chart that should make it easy to find one that offers the perfect fit.

What you should consider: It tends to pill easily if not cared for properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cashmere robe for the money

Cashmere Boutique Short Cashmere Robe

What you need to know: This knee-length option offers a more flattering cut than many others and comes at a surprisingly affordable price for a 100% cashmere robe.

What you’ll love: It features two patch pockets and has an attractive tie closure.

What you should consider: A few customers complained that it pilled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NUOHEMULE Pure Cashmere Robe

What you need to know: If warm and cozy is your goal, there are few better options than this thick, ankle-length robe made from 100% Inner Mongolian cashmere.

What you’ll love: It drapes nicely on the body, so it shows off a little of your figure despite its loose and flowing fit.

What you should consider: It’s only available in two colors and limited sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

