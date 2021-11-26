Best ceramic Christmas tree with lights

Ceramic Christmas trees with lights can be a great way to showcase your holiday spirit. Consider all of your options before you decide to light up the night.

Which ceramic Christmas tree with lights is best?

Decorating your home for the holidays can be a lot of fun for the whole family, especially when there’s hot chocolate and Christmas music playing in the background. As you dig out your decor and reach for your favorite items, you might realize that you want to add a few more things into the mix.

A mini ceramic Christmas tree with lights makes a great addition to any room that needs some more holiday cheer. If you are on the lookout for one this season, check out Milltown Merchants Tabletop Christmas Tree.

What to know before you buy a ceramic Christmas tree with lights

Power

You will want to find out which power source the tree runs on. While some are battery-powered, others require electricity. If it uses batteries, be sure that you have enough of the right size to keep it lit all season long.

If it runs on electricity, you will want to make sure that the cord is long enough to connect to the corresponding outlet. If it’s not, pick up an extension cord to eliminate any issues. Just be careful that the cord is strategically placed to avoid any tripping hazards.

Size

Ceramic Christmas trees with lights are typically designed to sit on a tabletop, so the size is much smaller than a traditional Christmas tree. Usually, these trees are between 10 and 15 inches tall and work well as a centerpiece. The width will correspond with the height, but on average the diameter runs between 3.5 inches to 9 inches.

Stability

It is critical that this type of tree is sturdy because ceramic can be fragile. One that weighs a bit more will provide more stability than a lightweight tree. If you are planning on placing the tree on a kitchen table or a surface where it could get knocked over easily, finding something strong and stable should be a priority. It’s always a good idea to keep breakable items out of reach from pets and kids whenever possible.

What to look for in a ceramic Christmas tree with lights

Color

While many ceramic Christmas trees are green with multi-colored lights, there are other options available. Some ceramic trees come in pink or white, adding a modern flair to a classic-looking piece. You can also find gold and silver varieties for a vintage look. No matter what color you choose, the lights will make the tree stand out.

Finish

While ceramic trees are usually hand painted, you’ll want to select one that has a finish to protect the paint. Most trees will have a glossy finish, providing a bit of shine to the art piece. Although a matte finish is an option, it is not as common. This final coat will protect the paint from chipping or fading, and will make it easier to clean.

Assembly

Generally, the tree itself will be one solid piece, but sometimes there will be a bit of assembly required. Read the instructions first to make sure that they can be taken apart and put back together without a lot of effort. Some of the work will be with the pieces that attach to the product, like the light bulbs, cord or battery pack.

How much you can expect to spend on a ceramic Christmas tree with lights

The price can vary depending on the dimensions, but on average, you can expect to spend between $25 and $52.

Ceramic Christmas tree with lights FAQ

Does a ceramic Christmas tree with lights come with an extra bulb?

A. Typically the tree comes with one incandescent bulb, which is responsible for lighting up the whole tree. Contrary to popular belief, the tree does not require several mini bulbs. This makes replacing the light much easier since it’s just one bulb versus many.

Always read the description to see if it comes with a replacement. If it doesn’t, make sure it’s a bulb that is not hard to find in stores or online.

Do the lights on the ceramic Christmas tree put out heat?

A. Newer ceramic Christmas trees with lights will produce the same amount of heat as a typical night light. Even though the amount of heat it produces is very minimal, you’ll still want to be careful when touching the mini-bulbs so they do not break.

Older ceramic trees may put out a bit more heat, depending on when and how they were made. If it’s a true vintage ceramic Christmas tree with lights, always double-check that the parts are in proper working order before you put it on display.

What’s the best ceramic Christmas tree with lights to buy?

Top ceramic Christmas tree with lights

Milltown Merchants Tabletop Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This nostalgia-inspiring tree has a high-gloss finish and is available in three different sizes.

What you’ll love: This tree is 15.5 inches tall and comes with a 5-foot long power cord.

What you should consider: It includes a very bright light, so beware that it might put out more light than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ceramic Christmas tree with lights for the money

Blissun Ceramic Christmas Tree

What you need to know: If you are looking for a white ceramic Christmas tree with lights, this brand offers a beautiful option. It’s also available in pink and green.

What you’ll love: At 10 inches tall, this hand-painted, vintage-looking tree makes the perfect decorator piece for any table.

What you should consider: It has a large star at the top, so you’ll want to keep that in mind if it’s going on a middle shelf.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Goplus Pre-Lit Ceramic Christmas Tree

What you need to know: Available in green, gold and silver, this 15-inch tree comes with 66 colored bulbs.

What you’ll love: It is battery-powered and there’s no assembly required.

What you should consider: The point of the star is somewhat sharp, so be careful with it around children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

