Best Christmas family pajamas

If you don’t want your Christmas pajamas to match exactly, look for manufacturers that offer mix-and-match tops and bottoms, so your PJs are similar but not identical.

Which Christmas family pajamas are best?

‘Tis the season, and it’s time to get cozy and festive. Buying Christmas family pajamas is one surefire way to get in the holiday spirit, and it makes for some adorable photos to show your extended family. Christmas PJs for families come in a range of sizes to fit everyone, from babies to adults, and some manufacturers even offer dog pajamas for your furry family members.

This guide contains all the details you need to pick your perfect set of Christmas family pajamas. At the end, we’ve listed recommendations as well, like our top pick, the PajamaGram Matching Family Christmas Pajamas, which are so soft and comfortable, you’ll want to spend the whole day in them.

What to know before you buy Christmas family pajamas

Size

It’s important that each member of your family receives Christmas pajamas that fit right. Luckily, family pajama sets come in a range of sizes to fit everyone from infants to fully-grown adults. You can mix and match the sizes to make the perfect set of pajamas to fit your family. If someone in your family is between sizes or isn’t 100% sure of their size, take measurements and check the sizing chart to be certain. It’s a good idea to do this for each family member anyway, because some brands’ pajamas can run big or small.

Design

You’re buying Christmas pajamas so, of course, the design must be Christmassy, but you can decide to what degree. Some designs are fully festive, emblazoned with Santa designs, Christmas trees, or sayings like “Merry Christmas.” Others are more subtle with snowflake designs or Christmas colors. The latter are more versatile, as you can wear them all winter rather than just around the holidays.

What to look for in quality Christmas family pajamas

Materials

If you’re looking for pajamas that will last, wash well, and are breathable, opt for 100% cotton. You can find a range of cotton options including lightweight cotton, thick cotton flannel, and stretchy cotton jersey. The best choice for you depends on your climate. Polyester is a less expensive alternative to cotton pajamas. Fleece pajamas feel soft and warm but can make wearers feel too hot if it’s a mild day or the heat’s on high.

Comfort

It’s important that your chosen pajamas feel comfortable to wear, especially if you want to stay in your PJs all day on Christmas. Avoid options with tight waistbands or cuffs, or any parts that could rub.

How much you can expect to spend on Christmas family pajamas

Christmas family pajamas are sold as individual pairs, so you need to buy one pair for each member of the family. They can cost between $10 and $100 apiece, depending on size, brand, and design. Figure out the cost for the whole set according to the size of your family.

Christmas family pajamas FAQ

Is it tricky to order Christmas pajamas for the whole family?

A. Ordering matching Christmas family pajamas isn’t exactly difficult, but it can take a little bit of time, as you need to add each individual pair to your shopping cart separately before checking out. We recommend having each family member’s size on hand (check the sizing chart first to make sure).

Are Christmas family pajamas machine-washable?

A. It’s extremely rare to find any pajamas that aren’t machine-washable, so keeping yours clean should be as easy as sticking them in the washer and starting the cycle. Depending on the material, design, and any loose parts, your chosen PJs may or may not be suitable for tumble drying. Always check the label for washing and drying instructions.

What are the best Christmas family pajamas to buy?

Top Christmas family pajamas

PajamaGram Matching Family Christmas Pajamas

Our take: With red and green plaid bottoms and plain green tops, these PJs have a festive vibe without being too Christmassy to wear year-round.

What we like: Available in a range of sizes from infant to adult, including dog sizes. Comfortable waistband and no tight cuffs. Constructed well and wash well.

What we dislike: Not overtly Christmassy enough for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas family pajamas for the money

IF Family Store Matching Family Christmas Pajamas

Our take: Affordable Christmas pajamas available in a large selection of designs.

What we like: Made from 100% cotton. Feel soft to the touch and not too thick. Sizes from 12 months to 3XL.

What we dislike: Sizes can run a little small, so you may want to size up if you prefer a relaxed fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

PajamaGram Family Christmas Pajamas Soft

Our take: Families who are big fans of Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the gang will love these matching Christmas PJs.

What we like: Traditional button-down design. Made from soft, warm flannel. Fit well and true to size. Wide range of sizes. Dog PH’s are also available.

What we dislike: While adult sizes are 100% cotton, kids’ versions are made from polyester.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

