Best Christmas tree bow

Which Christmas tree bow is best?

While people often use Christmas tree bows as tree toppers or ornaments, you can find some outdoor bows to attach to wreaths or your outdoor light display. If you want an outdoor bow, look for materials that are easy to wipe clean, or less-expensive disposable bows you can replace as they get soiled. If you are in the market for a Christmas tree bow for both indoor and outdoor decorating, check out the My Handmade Bow 12-Pack Christmas Bows

What to know before you buy a Christmas tree bow

Size

For a decorative touch, add smaller Christmas tree bows to gift wrap or hang them on the tree for a festive pop of color. Use larger Christmas tree bows as a tree topper or add them to a Christmas garland to create an eye-catching holiday display. To ensure the best experience, consider what size bow will work best for your Christmas decor plans.

Style

Since Christmas tree bows come in a variety of colors, patterns and bow styles, it’s important to choose an option that will match your style. If you prefer a more traditional holiday display, a Christmas tree bow that features a five-bow style and traditional Christmas colors is the best option. For a rustic holiday display, Christmas tree bows that boast a burlap or flannel feel with a buffalo-plaid design is best.

Display

When it comes to choosing a new Christmas tree bow, look for a bow that securely attaches where you want it to go. Most Christmas tree bows use a twist-tie system. While this system works well, some cheap Christmas tree bows utilize flimsy or thin wire for the twist-ties. To ensure the best display, opt for a Christmas tree bow that has heavy-duty wire twist-ties.

What to look for in a quality Christmas tree bow

Set

To ensure the most bang for your buck, try to find a Christmas tree bow multi-pack. While these multi-packs tend to be a bit more expensive than stand-alone bows, buying a set of matching Christmas tree bows is the best way to create a cohesive holiday display.

Indoor vs. outdoor

To ensure the best durability, Christmas tree bows you can use both indoors and outdoors usually are constructed using water-resistant fabric and heavy-duty wire. These options tend to be more expensive, but they are a worthwhile investment for anyone looking to spice up their outdoor holiday display.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas tree bow

Depending on the size, style and number of Christmas tree bows you purchase, expect to spend $10-$80 on a high-quality Christmas bow. Christmas tree bows that are large, can be used outdoors or are sold in multipacks tend to be the most expensive.

Christmas tree bow FAQ

How do you secure Christmas tree bows?

A. Most Christmas tree bows use a twist-tie across the back to help secure the bow to the tree. You can easily tighten these twist-ties to fit the thickness of your tree branches or loosen them for a more ornament-like look.

How do you store Christmas tree bows?

A. To ensure the longevity of your Christmas tree bows, store them in a hard-sided container that doesn’t squish the bow. Some Christmas tree bows come with storage containers or instructions, but you can always use everyday plastic storage containers.

What’s the best Christmas tree bow to buy?

Top large Christmas tree bow

Flash World Christmas Tree Topper Bow

What you need to know: You can use this large Christmas bow as a tree topper or as festive home decor.

What you’ll love: Made with velvet, polyester and metallic wire, this 27-by-12-inch bow has a stylish look you can pose any way you like. With multiple loops and cascading streamers, this bow fully covers the top of your tree. The easy twist-tie attachment system helps lock the bow in place. It is available in seven color options.

What you should consider: These bows incorporate glitter in the design, which may not be ideal for all consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top small Christmas tree bow

Iconikal 5-Loop Red Buffalo-Plaid Flannel Bows

What you need to know: These 5-by-7 -inch bows are perfect for home decor, gift wrapping or as Christmas ornaments.

What you’ll love: The five-loop design and buffalo-plaid pattern offers a classic Christmas look. Constructed using fabric and a sturdy plastic backing, these bows are designed to stay in place and last for quite a few Christmases. It is available as a 12 pack.

What you should consider: While many consumers had no issues, some did note problems with the length and security of the twist-tie backing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor Christmas tree bow

My Handmade Bow 12-Pack Christmas Bows

What you need to know: These handmade bows are the perfect option for anyone looking for indoor and outdoor Christmas decor.

What you’ll love: Made using heavy-gauge wiring and waterproof fabric, these bows can withstand both indoor and outdoor environments. These bows are sold as a 12-pack.

What you should consider: Measuring 10-by-26 inches, these bows are rather large, so they may not be ideal for customers looking for bow-style ornaments or gift-wrap toppers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

