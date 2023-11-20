Save on top coffee machines from Keurig, Nespresso and Cuisinart

Black Friday is on Nov. 24 but it isn’t too early to start looking for coffee machine Black Friday deals. We at BestReviews have tested, researched and reviewed hundreds of coffee machines over the years, so you can trust our recommendations. We’ve already found terrific discounts on some favorites, including the Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker and the Cafe Specialty Drip Coffee Maker.

Keurig coffee machine deals

Keurig coffee machines are pod coffee makers that usually make one drink at a time. You’ll find some great Black Friday Keurig deals if you know where to look.

47% OFF

With the K-Elite, you get more great features than you do with your average Keurig. You can adjust the brewing temperature, brew iced coffee and select from five brew sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10 and 12 ounces.

Other Keurig coffee machine deals worth checking out

The Keurig K- Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker has a compact design that’s great if you lack counter space. 29% OFF

We love how affordable the Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker is — especially with this Black Friday discount. 50% OFF

Mr. Coffee coffee machine deals

Mr. Coffee makes a range of coffee machines from simple drip coffee makers to more elaborate espresso machines and cold-brew makers. They’re usually affordable — even more so when you find great Black Friday coffee machine deals.

36% OFF

It might not rival high-end espresso machines, but it makes decent coffees at an affordable price, including cappuccinos and lattes. It has an automatic milk frother, which is great for anyone who doesn’t want to put the effort into learning how to use a steamer wand.

Other Mr. Coffee coffee machine deals worth checking out

This programmable Mr. Coffee Coffee Maker brews simple filter coffee. 11% OFF

You can make hot and cold drinks with the Mr. Coffee 4-in-1 Single-Serve Coffee Maker. $30 OFF COUPON

Cuisinart coffee machine deals

Cuisinart is a big name in coffee machines, offering everything from high-end espresso makers to simple drip coffee machines. Now’s the time to grab yourself a Black Friday Cuisinart coffee maker bargain.

33% OFF

With a built-in coffee grinder, you can opt for your own choice of beans in the included reusable pod. However, it’s also compatible with K-cups for when you’re short on time. It can brew three coffee sizes: 8, 10 and 12 ounces.

Other Cuisinart coffee machine deals worth checking out

The Cuisinart Coffee Maker is a programmable single-serving model. $24 OFF COUPON

The generous 14-cup carafe on the Cuisinart Perfecttemp Coffee Maker is great when making coffee for a crowd. 30% OFF

Hamilton Beach coffee machine deals

Hamilton Beach coffee machines tend to be affordable, but you’ll save even more with coffee machine Black Friday discounts. Hamilton Beach makes single-serve machines, drip-coffee machines and more.

26% OFF

The large reservoir in this coffee machine means you don’t need to refill it for each cup you brew. It’s a single-serve brewer but you can choose to use either ground coffee or compatible pods.

Other Hamilton Beach coffee machine deals worth checking out

With the programmable function on the Hamilton Beach Programmable Coffee Maker, you can wake up to fresh coffee. 38% OFF

The Hamilton Beach 2-Way Programmable Coffee Maker can either make a single serving or fill a carafe. 14% OFF

Nespresso coffee machine deals

Nespresso machines specialize in single-serve pod coffees, a bit like a Keurig. You can find some great Black Friday Nespresso deals.

30% OFF

This machine not only makes espressos and tall black coffees but comes with a milk frother to craft specialty drinks, such as cappuccinos and flat whites. It has a slim design, which is ideal if you’re lacking counter space.

Other Nespresso coffee machine deals worth checking out

The Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine is simple to use and comes with a milk frother. 30% OFF

You can choose to brew four cup sizes with the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine. 30% OFF

Best coffee machines under $100

These coffee machines all cost under $100, proving you don’t need to spend much to get a decent coffee maker.

40% OFF

You get a big discount from a trusted brand when you opt for this coffee machine. It brews into a 14-cup carafe, but if it’s just you drinking coffee, you can select a small brew to make 1 to 4 cups. You can select the classic brew or a more robust “rich” brew.

Other coffee machine deals under $100 worth checking out

Not only does the KitchenAid KCM1208DG Drip Spiral Showerhead Coffee Maker look great, but it costs just under $100 with this Black Friday discount. 9% OFF

The GE Drip Coffee Maker is a classic, reliable coffee machine. 25% OFF

Best coffee machines under $200

42% OFF

This coffee machine is a bit of a stunner. Its matte black finish looks sophisticated on any counter (it also comes in white and stainless steel, but those hues have smaller discounts). It makes high-quality drip coffee, so it’s ideal for anyone who wants more than a basic drip coffee maker. Plus, it’s Wi-Fi-enabled and can be linked to a smart-home system.

Other coffee machine deals under $200 worth checking out

We love how versatile the Ninja CFP301 DualBrew Pro is, making single cups or larger carafes of coffee with a steamer arm for specialty brews. 35% OFF

The Oxo Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker can make single-serve brews and full carafes. 33% OFF

Where to shop for the best coffee machine deals?

Amazon is a great place to look for coffee machine Black Friday deals. It has a wealth of small appliances at a range of price points, so you’re sure to find a deal on a coffee machine that’s right for you. However, it’s also worth checking retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy, as their Black Friday sales are also impressive.

FAQ

If you’re searching for a new coffee machine or considering buying one, you might have a few questions first. Before you find the best coffee machine Black Friday deal for you, here are some answers to common questions.

Q. How do you know when you need a new coffee machine?

A. Are you not yet sure whether it’s time to replace an old coffee machine? Generally, coffee machines need replacing around every five to seven years. If you notice your machine dripping, this might be a sign it needs replacing. Other signs include a lack of steam pressure or your coffee regularly developing a burned flavor.

Q. Do you save money by having your own coffee machine?

A. This really depends on how often you drink coffee out of the house and what kind of coffee it is, as well as the cost of your coffee machine. However, you’ll generally save money if you own your own coffee machine, even if you only go out for coffee just a couple of times a week — and that’s including factoring in the price of coffee beans and energy.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews.

