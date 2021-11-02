Best Disney costume

Show off your love of Disney at your next costume party or for Halloween with Disney-themed couples, family, hero or villain costumes.

Which Disney costumes are best?

With nearly a century of magic behind it, Disney has so many beloved characters out there, which is why it’s such a popular option for Halloween and costume parties. Quality options like the Hercules Disney Adult Costume are sure to make you stand out at any Halloween party and showcase your love for Disney. Whether you want to dress up as a Disney hero or a villain, there are some things to consider when choosing Disney costumes.

What to know before you buy Disney costumes

Theme

When it comes to Disney, there are plenty of popular styles and themes to choose from. For instance, if you want Disney family costumes, consider dressing up as characters from “Toy Story” such as Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep. Or, if you have kids, choose costumes inspired by “The Incredibles.”

If a Disney villain is more up your alley, Gaston from “Beauty and the Beast” or Cruella De Vil from “101 Dalmatians” is always a good choice.

For couples, look for iconic Disney couples like the following:

Megara and Hercules (from “Hercules”)

Belle and Beast (from “Beauty and the Beast”)

Anna and Kristoff (from “Frozen”)

Aladdin and Jasmine (from “Aladdin”)

Jack Skellington and Sally (from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”)

Mickey and Minnie Mouse (classic)

Keep in mind that some costumes are more intricate or complex than others. Mickey and Minnie Mouse, for instance, call for a lot of face makeup on top of the main costume itself. A Disney villain like Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty” may also require a lot of costume makeup and accessories to pull the look together.

On the other hand, if you’re dressing up as Anna and Kristoff, you may only need the main outfit and possibly a wig.

Era

Disney has several eras, each with its own style and characters. The most popular eras, along with some of the most memorable characters and films, are:

Golden Age : “Snow White,” “Bambi,” “Pinocchio”

: “Snow White,” “Bambi,” “Pinocchio” Silver Age : “Peter Pan,” “Lady and the Tramp,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Sleeping Beauty”

: “Peter Pan,” “Lady and the Tramp,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Sleeping Beauty” Bronze Age : “Winnie the Pooh,” “Robin Hood,” “The Aristocats”

: “Winnie the Pooh,” “Robin Hood,” “The Aristocats” Disney Renaissance : “The Little Mermaid,” “Mulan,” “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast”

: “The Little Mermaid,” “Mulan,” “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast” Post-Renaissance : “The Emperor’s New Groove,” “Bolt,” “Treasure Planet”

: “The Emperor’s New Groove,” “Bolt,” “Treasure Planet” Revival Era: “Frozen,” “Wreck-it Ralph,” “Tangled”

If you’re going for a modern look, consider getting a Disney costume from the Revival Era. On the other hand, if you want something more classic, consider dressing up as a character from the Disney Renaissance or before.

Style

When it comes to Disney costumes and style, there’s virtually no limit. Styles range from cartoonish to more adult in nature. Among other things, they may be scary, silly or serious.

Decide what style and theme you want to go for when choosing your costume. You also don’t have to keep the original aesthetic if you don’t want to. For instance, if you’re dressing up as a classic Disney princess like Ariel or Cinderella, you can change it up to become a villain or zombie instead.

Do consider how dedicated you want to be when it comes to dressing up though. Some of the more complex costumes require things like latex masks, bald caps, muscle suits and other accessories that may be uncomfortable to wear long-term. If you’re going to a costume party and plan to be in the costume for multiple hours, don’t wear something that will make you miserable throughout the evening.

You can also take other creative liberties to make the costume more your own or easier to put together. For example, if you have a complex Disney costume, consider simplifying the design. Along with this, if you want to be a classic Disney hero turned villain, consider altering the color or other key aspects of the costume to make this happen.

What to look for in quality Disney costumes

Material

Many store-bought Disney costumes are made out of materials like acrylic, acetate or latex that aren’t meant to last. Other popular materials in Disney costumes include spandex, leather and faux fur. Each material comes in varying levels of quality and durability. When choosing a costume, check for things like loose threads or unraveling seams to ensure it’ll hold up.

If you want something made from a specific material, look for a custom-made design or see if you can design parts of the costume yourself. If you’re feeling ambitious, create the whole thing from scratch.

Makeup

Not every Disney character will require makeup, but some do. For example, if you want a Disney villain costume like Hades from Hercules, then you’ll need some blue face paint to play the part.

Be careful when purchasing makeup or other face paint though. Some makeup, particularly cream-based makeup, contains ingredients that could be harmful to certain skin types. Look for a recognized brand that clearly lists its ingredients on the packaging.

Besides makeup, think about whether your costume needs prosthetics or adhesives. Things like prosthetic ears or fake scars can add a lot of uniqueness to your Disney costume.

Some costume sets come with makeup, wigs and any necessary prosthetics. Others come separately, so keep this in mind when planning your costume.

Key features and accessories

With costumes, there’s very little you can’t do. However, if you want to stay true to the Disney character or characters, there are some core features to keep in mind.

Once you’ve decided upon the foundation or overall aesthetic, you may need to break the costume down into different parts to make sure the details are perfect. This means getting the right wig, makeup, contact lenses and other matching attire (cloaks, gowns, shoes, gloves, etc.) to go along with the costume itself.

For instance, if you’re dressing up as Cruella De Vil, you’ll either need to find a good wig that resembles her hair or temporarily dye your own to match. If you’re dressing up as Mr. Incredible, you may need specific makeup, a muscle bodysuit or other details to put the look together.

How much you can expect to spend on Disney costumes

Disney costumes vary in price. Simple or individual costumes are generally cheaper than more complex costumes or sets. On average, expect to spend between $30-$100.

Disney costumes FAQ

What is the easiest way to dress up as a Disney character?

A. This depends on the character. For instance, if you want to dress up with your family as the Incredibles, you could wear a themed shirt with the Incredibles logo and red, tight pants. Another simple option is to get a Disney character onesie. Alternatively, you could accessorize your regular clothes with a mask, wig, hat, glasses or props.

Do costumes come with any health risks?

A. Unless you’re allergic to the materials used in the costume itself, there should be minimal health risks. However, some face paint and makeups use cheap dyes or artificial ingredients that could trigger an allergic reaction or skin irritation when worn. Also, some costumes come with tight masks, wigs or other headgear that could result in headaches or overheating.

What are the best Disney costumes to buy?

Top Disney costume

Disney Adult Hercules Costume

What you need to know: This complete Hercules costume from the classic film, Hercules, comes with a cape, sleeveless tunic and faux leather belt.

What you’ll love: Perfect for couples who want to dress up this Halloween or for a Disney-themed costume party, this Hercules costume pairs perfectly with the Megara costume. The costume itself is well-designed and has the right style and theme for fans of the original.

What you should consider: The sizing runs a bit small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Disney costume for the money

Disney Lilo and Stitch Onesie Pajamas

What you need to know: If you love the story of Lilo and Stitch, these unisex onesies work as costumes and pajamas alike.

What you’ll love: Coming in blue and pink iterations, these costumes are warm and comfortable. They come complete with a hood and ears matching beloved characters.

What you should consider: The costume doesn’t come with matching slippers.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Disguise Deluxe Adult Snow White Costume

What you need to know: This classic Snow White Disney princess costume will make you stand out at any costume party.

What you’ll love: Made with 100% polyester, this costume is light, breathable and comfortable to wear. It’s also easy to put on and accessorize. Plus, it comes with a matching headband that helps complete the look.

What you should consider: It’s not machine washable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Pluto Kigurumi Costume Onesie

What you need to know: This one-size-fits-all Pluto costume inspires a classic feel that is perfect for any Disney costume party.

What you’ll love: This Pluto onesie is cute, comfortable and durable. It’s made from polyester and fleece and is loose enough for a full range of movement. You can even wear it over regular clothes.

What you should consider: The size runs a little large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

