Best Disney princess costume

To stay one jump ahead of the crowd, consider purchasing your Disney princess costume a couple months before peak seasons like the holidays. This will ensure that it arrives in time.

Which Disney princess costume is best?

Whether it’s time for a costume party or a new addition to the dress up collection, a Disney princess costume can be a great hit. But before you can wave your wand and transform your little one into the perfect princess, you’ll need to pick out the right costume. With so many princess costumes on the market, it can be hard to find the right thing-a-mabob to make your collection complete. For an adventurous pick to see how far you’ll go, check out this Moana costume from Disney.

What to know before you buy a Disney princess costume

Which princess?

Each Disney princess has a distinct look and personality. Some kids will feel like they have to dress up like the princess they most resemble, but remember that princesses are diverse characters who reflect a wide range of qualities. If you’re struggling to decide which tale as old as time to act out, consider choosing the princess that has the character traits your kid admires. Cinderella is known for her kindness, Belle for her intelligence, Moana for her love of adventure, and Anna and Elsa for their loyalty to family. The list goes on of traits to emulate in Disney princesses.

Material

When it’s time to turn into a princess, the last thing you want to think about is scratchy material, so be aware of the fabrics that go into the costume. If you’re looking at a ballgown style costume, check if it has a soft fabric layer to protect legs from all that tulle. Also keep an eye out for materials that can be washed easily, as princesses might want to keep wearing their awesome outfits for dinner time.

Coverage

Some princesses live in especially warm climates, which means their outfits may not be suitable for dress-up in winter months. If you live in a colder climate or intend to use the costume during chilly Octobers, consider costumes with longer sleeves or skirts, or shirts that cover more stomach than Ariel’s seashells. This will also keep you from having to worry about fabric shifting around during playtime.

What to look for in a quality Disney princess costume

Accessories

Some costumes either come with accessories or have an optional accessory package. While you may want to dig a little deeper to find individual accessories for your costume, having a crown, shoes, gloves, etc. come in with the costume can transport a princess to a whole new world without having to go the distance.

Recognizability

When you put on a Disney princess costume, it’s important to consider how recognizable your costume will be. Sometimes it can be fun to put a little twist on a classic look, but you don’t want your costume to be a fixer upper. If you have the right colors and the right silhouette, you should be able to see the light of your Disney princess from all the way across the ballroom.

How much you can expect to spend on a Disney princess costume

Though it depends on the construction, size, and extra accessories, you can expect to spend between $20-$60 on most Disney princess costumes. At less than $30, you’ll be looking at fairly simple sets and costumes suited to toddlers. For $30-$60, you can find a wide variety of materials and accessories. If you’re looking for an adult-sized costume, you can expect to pay closer to $80-$100.

Disney princess costume FAQ

Will a Disney princess costume fit a little boy?

A. While these costumes are usually constructed with little girls in mind, oftentimes young kids have fairly similar body types, so it’s not impossible to find a costume that will fit a boy as well. We recommend ordering a size up for broader shoulders.

Is it better to buy a costume or make one?

A. While making a costume can certainly be a fun activity, for many parents the work put into it isn’t worth the money saved. If you’re particularly crafty or have extra time, making a costume isn’t a bad idea at all. But if you want a quality costume without hours of effort, we recommend buying one instead.

What’s the best Disney princess costume to buy?

Top Disney princess costume

Disney Princess Moana Adventure Costume

What you need to know: Colorful and full of detail, this costume is an excellent replication of the modern favorite that inspires adventure.

What you’ll love: The skirt and shirt are separate pieces, making for a more comfortable fit than a lot of dresses. The double-layered skirt has fringe detail, creating a more authentic look. Made from a soft material, this costume is fun and adventurous just like your little one.

What you should consider: This costume runs a little big, but it should last if it needs to be grown into.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top Disney princess costume for the money

Relibeauty Princess Belle Costume Dress

What you need to know: Well-constructed and realistic, this Belle costume will have your child twirling around the ballroom in no time.

What you’ll love: Richly colored with an authentic golden hue, this piece feels more like a real dress than a lot of princess costumes, creating an opportunity for years of use and timeless photographs. To get the most bang for your buck, we recommend opting for the accessory package, which gives your child everything they need to feel like a princess.

What you should consider: It is worth noting that this costume should only be washed by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Disguise Ariel The Little Mermaid Disney Princess Costume

What you need to know: For the kid who wants to feel like a mermaid without seashells for a top, this classy Ariel costume gives all the iconic Little Mermaid vibes.

What you’ll love: Deep aqua and purple tones in this layered fabric transport any child under the sea without losing the freedom to walk around on those human legs Ariel longed for. Breathable and fun for hours of play, this dressier costume also works perfectly for cruises.

What you should consider: The magic of glitter comes at the cost of heavy cleanup.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

