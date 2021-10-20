Best Hanukkah menorah

The world’s largest Hanukkah menorah is in Manhattan. It stands 32 feet tall and weighs about 4,000 pounds.

Which Hanukkah menorah is best?

Also known as the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah is a wonderful time to gather with family and friends and light the menorah. This candelabrum holds eight candles that are meant to be lit one by one over the eight nights of the holiday, using the center candle to light the rest.

Hanukkah menorahs can come in a variety of different shapes and sizes, from the simple and traditional to the modern and abstract. For an elegant menorah with a classic look, check out the Matashi Hand-Painted Menorah Candelabra.

What to know before you buy a Hanukkah menorah

How to light a traditional Hanukkah menorah

On the first night of Hanukkah, the user should light the center candle, known as the shamash, and use that flame to light the candle on the far right of the Hanukkah menorah. Return the lit shamash to the center spot and allow the two candles to burn out. On the second night, place a candle in the holder second to the right and light it using the shamash. Light the candle on the far right. Continue this pattern each night until all eight candles are lit, starting with the newest candle consecutively each night.

Types of Hanukkah menorahs

As times change, so do Hanukkah menorahs. Today, you can purchase menorahs in nearly every shape and size imaginable. Some are traditional candelabras crafted from pewter or brass, while others are made from durable plastic with LED lights and USB power. They can have the classic menorah appearance or be constructed to resemble familiar shapes like a tree or even a dinosaur. You can pick any type of Hanukkah menorah that you’d like, the only requirement is that the menorah has eight holders for each night and one holder for the shamash.

Maintenance and storage

Once the eight nights of Hanukkah are over, clean off any remaining bits of wax and wipe down the menorah with a wet microfiber cloth. If you have trouble removing the wax by hand, place the menorah in the freezer for a few hours. Frozen wax holds together and breaks off more cleanly than wax at room temperature. If your menorah is silver or brass, wrap it in soft paper and a sealed bag to prevent unwanted tarnishing.

What to look for in a quality Hanukkah menorah

Materials

Hanukkah menorahs can be crafted from a wide variety of different materials. Brass hanukkah menorahs are common, but you can also find holiday candelabras crafted from stainless steel, ceramic and even gold. If you choose a plastic menorah, make sure it’s high-quality enough to withstand the heat from the candles.

Electric menorahs

Electric menorahs usually use LED lights instead of traditional candles. LED bulbs are long-lasting, energy-efficient and produce very little heat, making them a safer and more convenient alternative to open flames, especially if you have young children. Most models have a button that can be pressed each of the eight nights and might even feature a flickering effect to give the impression of a real flame. These menorahs are usually battery-powered or chargeable with a USB cord.

Accessories

Many Hanukkah menorahs come with accessories to complete your Festival of Lights experience. A box of Hanukkah candles is common, and some products may also come with dreidels or an informative booklet with instructions and the written story of Hanukkah.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hanukkah menorah

The cost of a Hanukkah menorah can vary depending on the quality of its construction. Most basic menorahs cost $20-$75, while high-end, ornate candelabras regularly exceed $100.

Hanukkah menorah FAQ

Where should you place your Hanukkah menorah?

A. Traditionally, the Hanukkah menorah is meant to be placed in a spot that’s visible, so it can spread light to others. Windowsills, dining room tables and fireplace mantels are all acceptable, commonly used spots. Just be careful about placing it near flammable materials, such as curtains, unless the menorah is electric and does not give off heat.

How long should the Hanukkah candles burn each night?

A. Hanukkah candles should be allowed to burn for at least 30 minutes after the sun sets. The candles are usually designed specifically to last for this length of time.

What’s the best Hanukkah menorah to buy?

Top Hanukkah menorah

Matashi Hand-Painted Menorah Candelabra

What you need to know: This highly decorative menorah features a blue, gold and white motif and is crafted from hand-painted pewter.

What you’ll love: Each pewter menorah is fired in a kiln to ensure durability and quality, and the design features intertwining branches and blue Matashi crystals. Users love the overall stability and high-quality packaging.

What you should consider: A few users report this menorah isn’t the right size for holding conventional Hanukkah candles.

Top Hanukkah menorah for the money

Zion Judaica Hanukkah Value Kit With Gelt and Dreidels

What you need to know: Sold by a well-known manufacturer of Hanukkah merchandise, this bundle comes with a metal menorah and all of the essentials.

What you’ll love: This Menorah value kit includes a pack of 44 Hanukkah candles, six multicolored dreidels, an instructional booklet featuring the history of the holiday and a small sack of chocolate gelt coins.

What you should consider: Despite the low price, a few users were disappointed by the quality of the menorah.

Worth checking out

The Dreidel Company LED Electric Menorah

What you need to know: This electric menorah comes in five color options and includes a USB cable for charging.

What you’ll love: Boasting a traditional menorah shape with modern features, this menorah is a solid choice if you have young kids or a busy schedule. The long-lasting LED candles are turned on each night with a button. The color options include rose gold, hot pink and teal.

What you should consider: The plastic menorah was smaller than what several users expected.

