If you want to try something different for the holidays this year, get a pink tree and cover it with fun, kitschy ornaments! Or forgo tradition and get something small for your dining room table.

Which pink Christmas tree is best?

Most people think of the classic green pine tree when they think of Christmas. But for other folks, it can be more fun to try a pink tree instead. You can reuse them year after year and they add a fun retro twist to your home. They can also brighten up your space in a unique and interesting way. The best pink Christmas tree is the Mr. Christmas Nostalgic Tree 18-Inch Pink Christmas Décor.

What to know before you buy a pink Christmas tree

Pros and cons

Obviously, a pink Christmas tree is not going to be a real pine tree. This can be good because you can reuse your pink tree rather than pay for a new pine tree to be cut down and then discarded every year. It can also be more fun and interesting to have a Christmas tree in a less traditional color. However, these kinds of trees tend to come in non-biodegradable materials. That means when you do eventually dispose of it, it will probably end up in a landfill. Weigh these pros and cons when considering your options.

Decor

Think about whether a pink tree will suit your decor. It’s a much different statement than the class green tree. It could make your ornaments stand out a lot more since pink is a lighter, bright color than pine green. If your house tends to be pretty dark, a bright pink tree could look very nice and serve as a unique Christmas tree to display.

Storage

If you get a pink tree for the purpose of reusing it every year, you’re going to need somewhere to store it for about 11 months out of the year. Factor this in when looking at different trees. There’s no point getting a huge 7-footer if you have no room to store it in your house. Of course, if you just want to leave it up year-round, that’s entirely your choice!

What to look for in a quality pink Christmas tree

Size

The size of the tree you get will depend partly on how much storage space you have for when you’re not using it, but it will also depend on the rest of your space as well. You might have high ceilings, but do you actually want a very tall tree? Or you might have a small space but just want the feel of a big tree. Although there are practical considerations, it’s also a matter of personal preference to an extent.

Lights

Some pink Christmas trees already come with lights, while others do not. The upside is that part of the decorating is already done. But if you’re getting a tree modeled after a real tree, you might want to hang your own lights on it. This is probably not a huge dealbreaker, just something to consider.

Material

Generally, pink trees are going to be made out of plastic. This is not a very environmentally-friendly material, but the tree should last for decades to come. The alternative is a porcelain tree. With these, however, you can’t hang your own decorations on them — they’re a decoration by themselves. Consider your preferences and goals for this tree and choose accordingly.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink Christmas tree

A pink Christmas tree will cost from $40-$80.

Pink Christmas tree FAQ

How long can I keep my tree out?

A. As long as it’s not a fire hazard! For a pink tree made of plastic or ceramic, you could, in theory, keep it out all year if it makes you happy.

Why a pink tree?

A. Pink Christmas trees are actually quite retro. They became very popular in the 1950s when all-pink everything was in style. Vintage lovers will especially enjoy the midcentury vibes of a pink tree.

What’s the best pink Christmas tree to buy?

Top pink Christmas tree

Mr. Christmas Nostalgic Tree 18-Inch Pink Christmas Décor

What you need to know: This charming little vintage-looking tree can be placed anywhere.

What you’ll love: When plugged in, you can turn it on and see the lights illuminate your space in a variety of colors. Made of porcelain, this tree comes in several different sizes, though the most popular one is the 18-inch version.

What you should consider: This retro tree is very popular right now and the sizes often go out of stock. You also can’t hang other ornaments or decorations on it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top pink Christmas tree for the money

Juegoal 4-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This sparkly tinsel tree will light up a room.

What you’ll love: At only 4 feet tall, this tree can be placed on a table if more height is needed. The tinsel and the built-in lights work together to create dazzling light, and it’s designed to be placed outdoors, too.

What you should consider: The materials are not eco-friendly. Buy this tree with the intention of using it forever.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Best Choice Products 6-Foot Artificial Christmas Full Fir Tree

What you need to know: For those wanting a big tree, this one is a perfect choice.

What you’ll love: Made to resemble a real tree but pink, this particular model stands at 6 feet tall and can be easily decorated with all your favorite ornaments. It comes in three pieces for easy assembly.

What you should consider: The bubblegum shade might not be to everyone’s taste. It also needs to be fluffed for the full effect.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Eve Jones writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.