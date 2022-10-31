Which Power Ranger costume for adults is best?

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” was a TV show that was released in the 1990s. It featured a group of ninja superheroes who also happened to be teenagers. It was an instant success and has been a mainstay in popular culture for decades. Those who grew up watching the show are now looking back on the beloved series and searching for new ways to relive their childhood. Power Ranger Halloween costumes are the perfect way to do so.

The best Power Ranger costume for adults is the Pink Ranger costume from Disguise. It features the design for the female Ranger with a body suit with a belt and detachable buckle, pair of gloves and glasses.

What to know before you buy a Power Ranger costume for adults

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was the original name for the series. It featured five teenagers whose superhero alter egos were different colored Power Rangers. As an evil sorceress and her alien army invaded Earth, the all-knowing entity named Zordon gathered a group of teenagers to protect it. He gave them superhuman abilities and powerful weapons, including the ability to transform into a giant mech made of all their powers combined (hence the “Morphin” in the show’s title).

Power Rangers suits

Each character had their own suits that helped protect them as they fought off the evil alien horde. Every ranger’s suit has a bright base color, diamond designs and white accents. Their helmets were similarly colored and each represented a different animal that the Rangers could transform into. For example, the Red Ranger was a Tyrannosaurus while the Black Ranger was a Mastodon. Their belts contained a special buckle that allowed them to transform into their Ranger form. Each belt featured a carving of their animal as well.

Characters

While there were plenty of other characters in the series, the most common adult Power Rangers costumes are the original Rangers: Zack, Trini, Jason, Kimberly and Billy, who are the Black Ranger, Yellow Ranger, Red Ranger, Pink Ranger and Blue Ranger. Later, a sixth Ranger was added: Tommy the Green Power Ranger. He was represented by the Jungle Elephant.

What to look for in a quality Power Ranger costume for adults

Belts

The belts were the sources of power for the Rangers and as you can imagine they’re a crucial part of any Power Ranger costume. The adult Pink Power Ranger costume has a belt featuring a Pterodactyl. The Red Power Ranger costume shows the Tyrannosaurus on its belt. Each belt is mostly white with an elaborate belt buckle, lights and a gold medallion of each Ranger’s animal.

Masks

Like virtually every other superhero throughout history (except Superman), the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers wore masks to protect their identity. Remember, they were just teenagers who were plucked from their ordinary lives to save the planet. Not unlike their belts, each mask represents their spirit animal as well as their color. You see subtle hints like a carve-out of the eyes, nose and mouth of a Saber Tooth Tiger in Trini’s Yellow Ranger mask. Every high-quality Power Rangers costume will feature this small detail in their masks.

Padding for muscles

Unless you’re built like the original Power Rangers, you may need a little extra help to appear like them on Halloween. For this, look for costumes with sewn-in muscles. These costumes use foam padding to add bulk to the suit. The padding is mostly featured in the chest, arms and torso area. There’s also special shading and lines on the suit to add to the illusion of muscles.

How much you can expect to spend on a Power Ranger costume for adults

Power Ranger costumes for adults cost between $65 and $116.

Power Ranger costume for adults FAQ

Do all Power Ranger costumes come with masks?

A. Most adult Power Ranger costumes come with masks. They were a crucial part of the characters’ suits so it wouldn’t make sense to sell the costume without it. Most masks are considered half-masks because they only cover the front half of your head and use a thin piece of elastic to keep it in place. You can find full masks on some higher-quality costumes.

Are Power Rangers costumes always form-fitting?

A. The original series’ outfits were quite form-fitting because they were made with elastic and spandex. However, you can find some Power Rangers costumes that are looser in fit. You can also order a size up to allow for more room.

What’s the best Power Ranger costume for adults to buy?

Top Power Ranger costume for adults

Sabans Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Pink Ranger Sassy Bodysuit Costume

What you need to know: This Pink Power Ranger costume comes from the original Mighty Morphin Power Ranger series.

What you’ll love: The full body suit is bright pink and is perfect in combination with white boots or bright pink sneakers. It is 88% polyester and 12% spandex with a belt with detachable buckle. It comes with a pair of white gloves and pink glasses.

What you should consider: The costume does not include skirt that the original character wears.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Power Ranger costume for adults for the money

Morphsuits Power Ranger costume

What you need to know: Because of their stretchy head-to-toe coverage, Morphsuits are unlike any other Power Ranger costume.

What you’ll love: These suits are made of durable four-way stretch material and consist of a complete onesie from top to bottom. You can choose to be the Black, Blue or Pink Power Ranger. You can even drink straight through the hood that covers your face.

What you should consider: This suit is form-fitting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Green Ranger costume with muscles

What you need to know: Power Rangers were known for their might which is well represented in this muscle-bound Green Ranger costume.

What you’ll love: This breathable polyester suit comes from the original series and includes sewn-in padded muscles for added effect. Some features of the costume are a full mask that fits completely over your head and an attached white belt.

What you should consider: This is an expensive Power Ranger costume, so you might want to wear it more than one time if you choose to invest.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

