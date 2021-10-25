Be a great Santa Claus by memorizing the names of your reindeer: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph.

Which Santa Claus costume is best?

Whether you’re looking for the best Santa Claus costume for personal or professional use, you will want a suit that will last, be comfortable and offer you a great value for your investment.

The Morph Super Deluxe Professional Santa Claus Costume is a top pick because it’s a quality suit and includes an entire eight-piece set with everything you need to help you wow onlookers the moment you show up.

What to know before you buy a Santa Claus costume

Consider its purpose

The amount of detail you will need should generally align with its purpose. If you are a professional Santa Claus, you should invest in the best Santa Claus costume that you can comfortably afford, as it’s an investment in your income source.

However, if you’re someone who wants to surprise your kids at home or if you’re using it for a Halloween costume, then you can afford to skip some of the more costly features that won’t make or break your audience’s experience.

Prepare to make adjustments

If you don’t want to break the bank buying the best Santa Claus costume on the market, you are not alone. You can easily save money by making an effort to fix common issues that arise with budget costumes, such as wearing a layer of clothes under an unlined suit so that you can get the costume you want at the lowest possible price.

Becoming Santa Claus is a process

When you’re ready to put on your Santa Claus costume, you should do so in a specific order to make it as easy as possible. Before you get dressed, consider the temperature of your destination. If it’s outside in a cold area, layer long underwear or athletic pants under your suit, even if it is lined. However, if you will be inside, consider keeping your under layers light because costumes can get very hot indoors.

To begin, you will want to first slide on your Santa Claus pants and secure your suspenders. Next, you will put on your boots or shoes and spats. Ensure that your footwear is exactly how you want it to be when you leave.

Now you will add the padding over your stomach. In this crucial step, you will want to make sure that everything is as secure as possible to avoid wardrobe issues later. Then, you will put on your jacket and belt. Before moving to the next step, make sure everything is comfortable and secure. Finally, you will add your beard, wig, hat, glasses and gloves.

What to look for in a quality Santa Claus costume

Fabric and materials

The hat, jacket and pants are usually made of a few different fabrics. From the highest quality to most economical, those fabrics are plush, velvet, velour and fleece. At best, the material will be a thick-pile plush or velvet lined with satin. The more economically priced suits will be unlined velour and fleece.

The belt and boots or boot spats will be leather, Naugahyde or vinyl. Leather and Naugahyde are on par with one another for durability, and vinyl tends to show signs of wear at a more rapid pace. While boot spats can look great if your footwear blends well, genuine black boots will be the most premium choice.

Fit ranges

People of all sizes should be able to wear the best Santa Claus costumes, but you will find that many suit sizes start at L and XL. While you will need room for the added pillow belly and underclothes, you should still be able to find one that starts in size small and incrementally goes up to 3XL or larger.

Suit material, then accessories

If you’re going for a professional look, it’s a great idea to focus on buying the best Santa Claus suit you can comfortably afford. Focus on premium fabric and then add the quality accessories on your own. A complete Santa Claus look includes a jacket, pants, hat, suspenders, boots/spats, belt, belly, beard, wig, glasses, gloves, bag and bell.

How much you can expect to spend on Santa Claus costume

You can find some of the best Santa Claus costumes for as little as $20 and as high as $2,000. Though, most quality suits with accessories are between $100-$200.

Santa Claus costume FAQ

How can you polish your Santa Claus look?

A. Bring your Santa Claus costume to the next level by applying a simple cream blush to your cheeks and nose.

How can you keep your spats down on your shoes?

A. Sew or glue a black elastic string to the bottom of your spats and pull it under your shoe like a stirrup.

What’s the best Santa Claus costume to buy?

Top Santa Claus costume

WHOBUY Deluxe 11 Piece Santa Claus Costume

What you need to know: The quality fabric with premium details makes this the best Santa Claus costume for those who want to be a big hit at home or work.

What you’ll love: The deluxe velvet jacket and pants are fully lined and available in sizes S to 3XL. The pants have pockets, and the jacket closes with a zipper. The set also includes a hat, belt, shoe spats, gloves, glasses, wig, beard, bell and gold gift bag.

What you should consider: This suit might not last several years, but it’s still a great value.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Santa Claus costume for the money

Halfjuly 12-piece Velvet Adult Santa Claus Costume

What you need to know: It’s the best Santa Claus costume for those who want to balance quality and cost by giving you everything you need and more in one purchase.

What you’ll love: The red velvet jacket, cape, pants and hat are plush and look high-quality. The set includes a belt, shoe spats, wig, beard, gloves, bell and gift bag. It’s also available in sizes S to 3XL.

What you should consider: The fabric and material are not the highest quality and you will need to get your own pillow belly and suspenders.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Morph Super Deluxe Professional Santa Claus Costume

What you need to know: This is the best Santa Claus costume if you want to wow your audiences this holiday season without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: The plush velvet jacket is fully lined and utilizes a zipper closure. It also comes with a matching hat, pants, gloves, glasses, beard and boot spats with bells on them.

What you should consider: It only comes in sizes L and XL, but adjustments should be easy given the price and quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

