Best skinny Christmas tree

Pencil and slim aren’t the only nontraditional options for Christmas trees. You can pick a narrow tree, half tree or even an upside-down tree, among others.

Which skinny Christmas trees are best?

Maybe you want to get into the spirit of Christmas, but you have limited space, or perhaps you don’t plan to have the whole family over this year. Whatever your reasoning, it doesn’t mean you have to skip the tree entirely.

If you want something smaller and simpler, a skinny Christmas tree like the Mercury Row Kingswood Fir Tree with Lights brings all the magic of the season in a slimmer footprint.

What to know before you buy a skinny Christmas tree

Smaller footprint, smaller skirt

Christmas tree skirts tend to fit a range of trees. Once you decide which tree you want, you’re better off picking a Christmas tree skirt on the smaller end of the range. For example, if you have a 4 1/2 to 6 1/2-foot Christmas tree, the suggested size of skirt is 42-48 inches. A slimmer Christmas tree will likely look good with a skirt on the smaller end of the suggested size range; thus a 6-foot skinny tree may be better suited for a skirt closer to 42 inches than 48. If you get a skirt too wide, your skinny tree may well look skinnier than you intend.

Artificial

Christmas purists may balk at the idea, but if you want a skinny tree, you’re going to have to go artificial. You could scour tree yards to find some of the literally slimmer pickings, but an artificial tree is going to give you the look you want for years to come.

Height

If you go really skinny on your Christmas tree, you’ll have to sacrifice height. If you have a tree that’s 18 inches wide, it won’t be 15 feet tall. Trees considered “slim” style give you the height you want, while pencil trees won’t. You can have a tall skinny Christmas tree, as long as your expectations for both tall and skinny are clear.

What to look for in a quality skinny Christmas tree

Pre-lit vs. without lights

If you choose your Christmas lights based on your mood that year, a skinny pre-lit Christmas tree won’t suit you. However, if you’re someone who wants to decorate for Christmas with minimal hassle, a skinny Christmas tree with lights saves you the work of stringing the tree, and the worst part of the holiday — untangling the lights.

Color

Skinny Christmas trees tend to be a bit more fashion-forward. While you can go with a traditional evergreen look, which will never go out of style, you can also pick a white or uniquely colored tree instead.

Base

Another area the skinny Christmas tree is fashion-forward is the base. Since you don’t have to support a behemoth of a tree, you can have some fun with unique base designs, colors and lights.

How much you can expect to spend on a skinny Christmas tree

Skinny Christmas trees tend to start around $40 and go as high as your imagination allows, depending on your interest in investing in a tree. While you can spend the better part of $1,000 on a tree, you can probably find something that fits your taste for under $400.

Skinny Christmas tree FAQ

Are skinny artificial trees obviously fake?

A. While some of the cheaper ones may look a bit less realistic, there are options for skinny Christmas trees that easily pass for the real thing.

Are slim and pencil Christmas trees different?

A. While both fit under the umbrella of “skinny” Christmas trees, there is a difference. A slim tree is roughly half the width of a traditional tree but can be as tall as traditional ones. Pencil trees can be as slim as a foot-and-a-half wide and tend to be shorter than traditional or slim trees. If you want a smaller or tabletop tree, a pencil is fine. Those who want a more traditional-looking tree are better off with slim trees in terms of height and proportions.

What are the best skinny Christmas trees to buy?

Top skinny Christmas tree

Mercury Row Kingswood Fir Tree with Lights

What you need to know: If you want to cut down on the setup time without cutting down the height of the tree, this has options at 9 feet and going up.

What you’ll love: Just because it’s tall doesn’t mean it has to be a pain to set up. Users overwhelmingly report this tree being simple to set up out of the box. With a classic look, this slim pre-lit Christmas tree will never go out of style.

What you should consider: The shortest option is 9 feet, so those with lower ceilings may want something shorter.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top skinny Christmas tree for the money

Andover Mills Fraser Pencil Green Fir Christmas Tree with Lights

What you need to know: If you want a tree that doesn’t take up much space while still in keeping with a classic Christmas theme, this is your pick.

What you’ll love: With options as small as 4 1/2 feet, this pencil tree can take up as little or as much (with options up to 10 feet) space as you like. Since it’s pencil-style, this tree doesn’t need much space and fits in corners nicely.

What you should consider: The base makes the tree look obviously artificial; it’s not the prettiest base design out there.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

The Holiday Aisle Flocked Utica Fir Christmas Tree

What you need to know: If you want a white Christmas, this flocked tree provides.

What you’ll love: While you won’t fool any arborists, this artificial tree has a decent realism to it. This tree comes unlit (which may be a pro or con), so those who want to do their own lights have that option.

What you should consider: The only height options are 6 1/2 or 7 1/2 feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

