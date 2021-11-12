Best Thanksgiving outfit for little girls

Which Thanksgiving outfits for little girls are best?

Thanksgiving dinner might be the first time in months for some family members to see your little girl. So of course, you’ll want her to be dressed well and matching the occasion, be it a cute turkey costume or a sophisticated ensemble in perfect fall colors. If you are looking for the best Thanksgiving outfit, this Floral Boho Thanksgiving dress is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Thanksgiving outfit for little girls

Thanksgiving can be a long day full of activities and lots of food and drinks. It might be wise to choose a comfortable outfit in darker colors.

Comfort

Choose a dress or a combo of shirt and pants with a stretch waistband that will be more comfortable for the little one than a tight outfit. Make sure the fabrics are natural and soft. If they feel scratchy on your skin, your child will be uncomfortable as well.

Color

Nothing says Thanksgiving like a giant orange stain from a sweet potato casserole on a pristine white shirt. Choose outfits in darker colors that will be more forgiving to spills and accidents as well as easier to clean. Shades of green, orange and brown will fit the occasion and provide better coverage for an accidental spill.

Multiple outfits

Depending on what time your family starts celebrating, Thanksgiving can be a very long day for the little ones. Consider packing a few outfits and making fall-themed pajamas for an afternoon nap one of them.

What to look for in a quality Thanksgiving outfit for little girls

Think about the family plans for the day and what contents your child. The perfect outfit will fit the occasion while keeping your little turkey warm and comfortable at the same time.

Style

Consider your child’s preferences. Will they be happy in a fancy dress, or would it be safer to put her in festive loungewear with pumpkins and turkeys? If she enjoys dressing up, an outfit with matching shoes and a headband may be just right. Otherwise, a more casual option might make the day less stressful.

Size

Check the size and if buying online, and remember to check the reviews. They will often mention if the outfit tends to run small or large and give specific information on how it might fit children of different ages and heights.

Quality

Check the seams for loose threads and lousy stitching. Higher-quality clothes will most probably be made from better materials and therefore more comfortable.

Weather-appropriate

Even in colder climates, a fall coat thrown over the festive dress should do the job if the celebration is planned inside. If your little one tends to get chilly, consider a dressy cardigan.

How much you can expect to spend on Thanksgiving outfits for little girls

The prices range from $15-$50, with some high-end dresses costing $75 and up. More expensive outfits often come in fall colors but may not have distinguishing details that tie them to Thanksgiving, so children can wear them on other occasions.

Thanksgiving outfit for little girls FAQ

What are the best colors to choose?

A. Traditional dark and light browns, deep green, and orange will work well. If you want to keep up with the trends, Pantone Adobe and Root Beer colors would be a good choice.

I want to dress my daughter up for Thanksgiving, but I am worried about the stains. What should I do?

A. Consider fabrics that offer a certain level of stain resistance or the ones that are easy to clean, like cotton and wool. Choosing a reversible outfit could save the day in a pinch, as well as bringing an extra shirt, just in case.

What’s the best Thanksgiving outfit for little girls to buy?

Top Thanksgiving outfit for little girls

Floral Boho Thanksgiving Dress

What you need to know: This colorful boho style dress with a full tulle skirt is offered in sizes from newborn to 10 years old.

What you’ll love: Fluffy, super cute and very comfortable, the dress comes with an optional matching headband. The five-star reviews promise high-quality material and design that both kids and adults love.

What you should consider: The bright colors may not be for everyone.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Thanksgiving outfit for little girls for the money

ZOELNIC Baby Girl Dress

What you need to know: This fun dress with large turkey prints is made from polyester cotton and comes in sizes from 6 months to 4 years old.

What you’ll love: Lightweight and comfortable, the dress is a compliment magnet. It is well made and is easy to put on and take off. A large orange belt makes it look very festive.

What you should consider: Some reviews note issues with sizing, with dress running large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Girl Thanksgiving Ruffle Pinafore Dress

What you need to know: The classic design and 100% cotton make this dress an excellent addition to the fall wardrobe. It is perfect for Thanksgiving but will undoubtedly be worn many times after.

What you’ll love: Handmade in the US, this corduroy pinafore dress comes in many sizes. The color is gorgeous, and it fits well with a stretchy back, leaving some room to grow.

What you should consider: Short sleeves may be an issue in a cold climate. Pair it with a long-sleeve undershirt in a complimenting color or a cardigan to keep your child warm.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Agrippina Fadel writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.