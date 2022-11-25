Black Friday is the best time to treat yourself to top-notch products at deep discounts. Name-brand TVs, phones and other electronics are often sold at their lowest prices of the year. This year, we’re seeing cut-rate costs on popular items like the 2021 Apple TV 4K: ADD TO WISHLIST, Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet and the JBL Tune Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones.
Updated: November 25, 6 a.m. PT
Trending deals
Sony Extra Bass Noise-Canceling Headphones: 51% off
These feature a special bass duct that enhances low-end frequencies. The battery lasts up to 30 hours on a single charge. The touch controls on the headphones’ outer casing make it easy to adjust the volume, skip songs and turn on the noise cancellation feature.
JBL Charge 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker: 20% off
This waterproof speaker doubles as a power bank, letting you charge your phone while listening to music. It lasts up to 20 hours on a single charge. The sound quality is impressive, whether listening to music or taking a phone call.
Blink Outdoor And Indoor Six-Camera Kit: 27% off
This handy kit comes with three outdoor cameras and three indoor cameras. You can control them with voice commands using Amazon Alexa. They only take a few minutes to set up.
Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: 47% off
When you buy this tablet, you’ll get a free year of Amazon Kids+. You can easily set up parental controls to restrict specific sites. It includes a slim case to keep it safe.
Best home entertainment deals
2021 Apple TV 4K
This streaming device supports Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive viewing experience. The user interface is intuitive. The streaming device and remote are made from aluminum for added durability.
Sony 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV: 31% off
This smart TV has all your favorite streaming apps. The screen’s excellent color contrast makes scenes stand out. The sound is more crisp and clear than previous Sony models.
Fire TV Stick: 50% off
This affordable streaming device supports 4K video and Dolby Atmos audio. The remote has numerous streaming service shortcuts and Alexa voice command capabilities.
LG 42-Inch OLED 4K Smart TV: 10% off
The built-in Nvidia GeForce Now app lets you access hundreds of games via the cloud. It’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Voice Assistant, Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit.
Samsung Bass-Boosted Soundbar And Subwoofer: 48% off
It’s compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual 3D Surround Sound. You can connect up to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. The bass-boost feature is easy to use, and you can turn the bass down with the night mode feature.
Other top home entertainment deals
- The JBL Bar 5.1 Soundbar features Alexa multiroom audio and is on sale for 33% off.
- The SuperDanny Power Strip is ideal for plugging in all your home entertainment devices. It’s available for 45% off.
- At 38% off, you can get a great deal on this Samsung 85-inch QLED TV.
- If you’ve been waiting for the right time to mount your TV, check out this Mounting Dream Full-Motion TV Wall Mount for 32% off.
- This impressive 55-inch Samsung TV, now 20% off, allows you to enjoy your entertainment outdoors.
- At 40% off, this small 32-inch smart Roku TV is ideal for bedrooms and dorms.
- An immersive soundbar by top-selling Bose, now at 11% off.
- This compact projector is easy to use and provides quality visuals from your favorite content, on sale at 20% off.
- At 25% off, elevate your home theatre with this comprehensive nine-channel JBL sound system.
- Even when it’s not on sale, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a great buy. At 50% off, it’s a must-have deal.
Best deals on computers and accessories
Dell XPS 15 Laptop
This laptop is lightweight and durable. It features up to 2 terabytes of storage. You can log on using the fingerprint reader or facial recognition.
Nest Wi-Fi Router Three-Pack: 49% off
This system can extend and improve your Wi-Fi connection throughout your home. Each one features a built-in Google Assistant smart speaker.
Asus VivoBook 15: 21% off
It has an impressive 12 gigabytes of random access memory, making it easy to run numerous programs simultaneously. The built-in fingerprint reader lets you sign in quickly without remembering passwords.
Amazon Basics Dual Mount Arm: 14% off
This stand is easy to set up and lets you adjust multiple monitors’ viewing angles. It’s ideal for monitors 32 inches and smaller.
Samsung Bar Plus Flash Drive: 56% off
It can transfer files quickly and has 256GB of storage. The durable aluminum casing is waterproof and magnet proof.
Other top computer deals
- At 31% off, this Mobile Edge Charcoal SmartPack is an excellent way to take your laptop on the go.
- This TP-Link AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router ensures you get the most out of your Wi-Fi speeds. You can buy it at a 30% discount during Black Friday.
- This Dell Wireless Keyboard And Mouse Combo can be purchased at a 25% discount during the sales event.
- At 34% off, the TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Extender is an affordable way to extend your Wi-Fi’s range.
- For 21% off, improve your home workstation with this large Samsung monitor.
- Lose yourself in games or work with this wired headset for your PC, now 50% off.
- At 20% off, enjoy the versatility and power of this well-designed MacBook Air laptop.
- This slim Acer laptop is 34% off and great for students and professionals who spend lots of time multitasking.
- The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a sensible solution for your portable computing needs. It’s on sale for 38% off.
- The Asus Chromebook is a fast and rugged laptop at an unbelievable 50% off.
Best deals on gaming, tablets and phones
Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet: 40% off
Its speeds are impressive, thanks to its 3GB of RAM and an octa-core processor. You can approve which contacts your kids can call via phone and video.
Google Pixel 6a: 33% off
This phone’s magic eraser feature lets you remove unwanted objects and people from your photos. You can translate messages into over 50 languages.
Asus ROG Strix G10 Gaming Desktop: 19% off
It has a transparent side panel, letting you see the internal components. It features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gaming Headset: 42% off
This headset lasts up to 12 hours on a single charge. It’s comfortable and durable. You can mute the microphone by flipping it up.
JBL Quantum 100 Gaming Headset: 50% off
Other top deals on gaming, tablets and phones
- This Samsung Gen4 Internal Gaming SSD is fantastic for those planning to build their own gaming PC. You can buy it for 32% off.
- The Legion Tower 5i Gen 6 is 30% off and includes a three-month Xbox Game Pass subscription.
- The HyperX optical gaming mouse gives you the advantage you need to have a winning system. It is on sale for 50% off.
- This Wired Nintendo Switch Controller is available with Metroid, Animal Crossing or Pokemon characters. It’s available for 21% off.
- At 22% off, this powerful gaming desktop features a stylish and durable design as well as peak performance for the latest games.
- The deluxe edition of a popular Star Wars game is available on PC for 85% off.
- Enjoy the latest NBA 2k game for PS5 with a range of gameplay options and styles: ADD TO WISHLIST
- The impressive new Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 smartphone, is now at 22% off.
- At 33% off, enjoy this steering wheel and pedal set designed for Xbox racing games.
- If you prefer to do your gaming on a laptop, the Asus ROG Zephyrus is a solid option at 36% off.
- The Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1660 is a powerful 192-bit gaming graphics card that fits most systems and is available on Black Friday for 31% off.
Best deals on headphones and speakers
JBL Tune Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones: 50% off
These last around 40 hours on a single charge and have multiple microphones for phone calls. They’re water- and sweat-resistant, making them an ideal choice for listening to music while you work out.
Skullcandy Indy ANC True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds: 62% off
These earbuds feature digital active noise cancellation and last around 32 hours on a single charge. You can create a personal sound profile on the Skullcandy app.
Beats Studio Buds: 40% off
These earbuds have top-notch active noise cancellation and a transparency mode that lets you hear the world around you. You’ll get a six-month subscription to Apple Music at no cost.
JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker: 50% off
This compact speaker is perfect for taking on the go. The durable design is waterproof and dustproof.
Anker Soundcore Noise-Canceling Headphones: 26% off
These feature impressive bass and around 40 hours of battery on a single charge. The memory foam ear cushions make for a comfortable fit.
Other top deals on headphones and speakers
- The compact JBL Clip 4 is 44% off during the sales event.
- The 2nd Gen Echo Buds are compatible with numerous voice assistants. You can buy them at a 42% discount for Black Friday.
- The Samsung Galaxy Buds include a case that doubles as a wireless charger. These earbuds are available for 53% off.
- At 47% off, the Sony Extra-Bass Portable Speaker is an excellent choice if you’re looking for an affordable speaker.
- The Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones last 15 hours on a single charge and are on sale for 35% off.
- The Beats Studio3 Headphones are wireless, noise-canceling and comfortable. They’re available at 57% off.
- Anker’s Soundcore Motion Boom is a modern smart boombox boasting crisp audio and deep bass, now at 32% off.
- The Bose Soundlike Revolve provides immersive audio in all directions while resisting dust and water; it’s also 18% off.
- With strong bass and lengthy battery life, these Anker Soundcore Headphones are worth consideration at 25% off.
- For those on a budget, the OontZ Angle Solo portable Bluetooth speaker provides quality sound in a small frame. It’s now 50% off.
Best deals on smart devices and other electronics
Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid State Drive: 38% off
This durable solid-state drive has 1TB of storage space. It’s compatible with numerous devices, including PCs, Macs and Androids.
Echo (4th Gen): 50% off
The multi-room-audio feature lets you pair multiple Echo devices to fill your home with music. It’s compatible with numerous smart devices, letting you create helpful daily routines.
TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System: 36% off
This system has a 5,800-square-foot range. The setup is straightforward, and it includes easy-to-use parental control features.
Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus: 21% off
This tablet features a large display and Dolby Atmos speakers for impressive sound. The Kids Mode feature has plenty of child-friendly content.
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Laptop
The 360-degree hinge lets this laptop double as a tablet. It features 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space.
Sold by Dell
Other top electronics deals
- The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Earbuds have active noise cancellation features
- The versatile Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is available at a 34% discount.
- The Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug is easy to set up and sells for 32% off.
- The Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera is on sale for 25% off.
- This NetGear Wi-Fi Router has built-in parental controls. You can buy it at a 28% discount.
- Manage your smartphone, enjoy music and catch up on news with the Echo Show 5 at 59% off.
- Change the look and feel of any room at the push of a button with versatile Govee LED Strip Lights, now 20% off.
- At 30% off, this Blink 2-Way Doorbell allows you to answer your door wherever you are.
- The Echo Glow, now 43% off, is a smart lamp designed for kids to help them wake up, get to sleep and enjoy the day in between.
- Upgrade your home lighting with the Philip Hue Starter Kit which includes three white bulbs and the voice-activated Hue Hub, now at 31% off.
- The Blink Mini is a compact indoor smart security camera that you plug in. It’s available on Black Friday for 54% off.
- Talking pet buttons are taking over social media. The Hunger for Words starter set can get you and your pet communicating more directly for 35% off.
- SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme Portable Solid State Drive is small enough to fit on your key ring. It’s also on sale for Black Friday at 68% off.
- This Black Friday bundle gets you the Ring Video Doorbell and the Echo Show 5 for 62% off.
- Echo Auto is a compact device that brings Alexa along for the ride. You can get it today for 70% off.
