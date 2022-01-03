Best Valentines’s Day decor

There are many options for Valentine’s Day decorations, ranging from versatile items that can be used year-round to items that can be discarded at the end of the holiday.

Which Valentine’s Day decor is best?

Decorating for Valentine’s Day might not be as popular as Christmas or Halloween, but there are plenty of people who enjoy the holidays so much that they like to decorate for each and every one. Just like other holidays, there are plenty of decorations to choose from to turn your space into a Valentine’s Day haven. After all, who says Christmas and Halloween get to have all the fun?

In your search for Valentine’s Day decor, this casual-looking Valentine’s Day Bookstack can add a subtle touch of love to your living space, while its thoughtful presentation means it’ll stand out.

What to know before you buy Valentine’s Day decor

Decor style and type

Valentine’s Day decorations come in all different forms. They can be centerpieces, banners, furniture or candles. Take the time to think about the type of decorations you want in order to achieve the ultimate Valentine’s Day feeling.

Functionality

Consider whether you want Valentine’s Day decorations that are functional and usable or simply for show. While centerpieces and banners are fun, they aren’t exactly functional. Items like drinkware, pillowcases and blankets are more multifunctional. They’re decorative while also serving the purpose of holding liquid, protecting your pillows and keeping you warm, respectively. Consider mixing in decorations from both categories — some can be simply for the show while others can be put to good use.

Size

A home is never too small or too big to hold the excitement of Valentine’s Day. If your space is limited, door decorations are perfect since they’re out of the way but still show off your love for the holiday. Flowers, candles and wall art are also smaller items that can fit in any space to bring Valentine’s Day to life in your home.

What to look for in quality Valentine’s Day decor

Material

When shopping for decorations for your home, keep an eye out for quality materials. Just because it’s a seasonal item doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be well-made and display craftsmanship. This, of course, depends on your budget and whether you plan on tossing the decoration after the holiday, taking it out for next year or keeping it out year-round.

Design and color

Valentine’s Day colors tend to be quite traditional — think reds, whites and pinks in all their various hues. The good news is that you don’t have to box yourself in with traditional colors. Try mixing in your own favorites to make your space really pop. The most subtle change can make all the difference.

Versatility

Some Valentine’s Day decor can be used year-round. A tablecloth, for instance, always has a place in a home, even if there are hearts and “I love yous” scribbled throughout. Bigger, bolder and louder decorations, such as lawn decorations, are usually tucked away once the holiday ends. Versatile items tend to stretch your dollar a bit further, however.

How much you can expect to spend on Valentine’s Day decor

Taking into account that Valentine’s Day decor is available in an array of shapes and sizes, the cost varies. Handmade items are usually more expensive. You can find most Valentine’s Day decor items for anywhere from a few dollars to a little over $100.

Valentine’s Day decor FAQ

Is there such a thing as too much Valentine’s Day decor?

A. How much you choose to decorate is up to you. However, if you prefer to keep your space as tasteful as possible, it isn’t necessary to decorate every room. Subtle decor items like coffee mugs, small artwork, a door wreath, an accent pillow and a picture frame add a touch of Valentine’s Day cheer without being too over the top.

When can I begin decorating for Valentine’s Day?

A. Unlike Christmas, it can be a bit tricky to decide when is the perfect time to begin decorating for Valentine’s Day. Use your best judgment and consider that the holiday is mid-February. The sooner you get started, the better decor items you’ll find. Most stores begin putting out Valentine’s Day decor at the start of the year.

What’s the best Valentine’s Day decor to buy?

Top Valentine’s Day decor

Birch Lane by Jennifer Valentine’s Day Bookstacks

What you need to know: This handmade book stack is made from actual paperback books to give your home a farmhouse Valentine’s Day feel.

What you’ll love: It’s a hot-selling item for a reason: the decor is original and cute. The books are not glued together but instead are tied together with ribbon and/or twine, which helps to create their clean and unique appearance. Customization of the text is also available.

What you should consider: You’ll have to act fast, as there’s only one available.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Valentine’s Day decor for the money

CNVoila Valentine’s Day Burlap Banner

What you need to know: Made of 100% jute burlap, this banner is reusable and is sure to grab your loved one’s attention.

What you’ll love: The banner can be used indoors or outdoors. It comes with traditional Valentine’s Day colors of red, pink and white. The banner looks stunningly showcased in any room and can be easily folded for storage once the holiday ends.

What you should consider: It’s a seasonal decoration that some will take down once Valentine’s Day ends.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Elegant Wreath Valentine’s Day Tulip Wreath

What you need to know: This wreath is sure to wow your neighbors with its stunning presentation.

What you’ll love: This wreath is simply mesmerizing. Potential buyers can choose the color of the tulips that line the wreath as well as the color of the ribbon, which ties the look together. It comes in various sizes with different price points. Buyers rave about the beautiful design.

What you should consider: Though it’s sure to be something you reuse in years to come, it is expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

