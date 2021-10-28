Best zombie costume for kids

Zombies have been in Haitian folklore for centuries. But it wasn’t until filmmaker George A. Romero’s 1968 “Night of the Living Dead” that they became part of North American pop culture.

Which zombie costume for kids is best?

Zombies are undead, virally infected and hungry for human flesh. This makes them an ideal Halloween costume. What better way to represent this eerie mythological creation than by dressing up your kid as a zombie for the scariest night of the year? Many zombie costumes have fake blood, tattered clothing and exposed flesh. You can also find children’s zombie costumes with themes like baseball players, cheerleaders and prisoners.

The top zombie costume for kids is the Spooktacular Creations Deluxe Swamp Zombie Costume, which comes with a full outfit, including a long sleeve shirt with a hood, long pants, flesh-exposed gloves and a blood-soaked skeleton mask.

What to know before you buy a zombie costume for kids

Turning into a zombie

Before you buy your child a zombie costume, you should know how someone turns into a zombie in the first place. Zombies exist in a world where a deadly disease runs rampant, causing infected people to bite non-infected people. Once someone becomes infected, they “die,” then come back to life as an unconscious version of their former selves. This is why they’re referred to as the undead. Once in zombie form, the only thing you care about is feeding on healthy people and turning them into zombies too.

Types of zombies

Technically there are dozens and dozens of versions of zombies. We’ve seen all these in different films, comics, graphic novels and TV shows over the years. Generic zombies are the ones who have been infected and crave human flesh. While they mostly stumble around, there are also versions known as Walkers, made famous by “The Walking Dead,” and Runners who appear in movies like “28 Days Later” and “Zombieland.” Another popular zombie archetype are Crawlers, who crawl around on all fours and often look more like creatures than former humans. You can take inspiration from any of these creepy zombie forms for your kid’s next Halloween costume.

Zombie mannerisms

Once you have the costume, next comes the acting. After all, a good zombie suit is only as convincing as the person inside it. The first thing to know when acting like a zombie is to remember that you’re undead. So while you’re technically up and moving, you aren’t very conscious of the world around you. You should have a convincing limp when you walk and throw in a few growls and snarls for good measure. Also keep an eye out for any angry townspeople with wooden stakes and torches.

What to look for in a quality zombie costume for kids

Distressed look

Zombies are often found roaming the streets without any real reason. They’re dead and without purpose. For this reason, they will almost always be seen in tattered clothing and covered in dirt. The best costumes will feature distressed outfits that have long cuts up the sleeves and pant legs. They’ll also include dark spots to represent dirt and grime from years of living on the streets.

Blood

Zombies crave human blood. More specifically, they crave the blood of non-zombie people. They’re not exactly the cleanest eaters, so when they do come across a human to feed on, they will always end up with blood all over their clothes. For the most authentic zombie costume for kids, look for ones with blood splatters. You can also find masks and gloves that show blood for added effect.

Accessories

Aside from graphics, there’s a lot you can add to a zombie costume. Sometimes zombies have exposed bones due to the flesh-eating virus that consumes them. Higher quality costumes will have attached bones to the torso, legs or hands. Speaking of hands, zombie gloves are a great addition to any costume to avoid showing your non-diseased hands. If you don’t want to deal with makeup, you can always look for a costume with an included mask.

How much you can expect to spend on zombie costumes for kids

Zombie costumes for kids cost $32-$34.

Zombie costume for kids FAQ

Do zombie costumes come with makeup?

A. No, most zombie costumes don’t come with makeup. However, some do include a mask. If you want to go the makeup route, be sure to find products that are easy to remove. You don’t want to send your kid to school on Monday with a zombie scab on their face.

Can you make a zombie costume at home?

A. Yes. There are many ways to make a DIY zombie costume. Make sure you have some clothing you’re willing to cut up, then add some fake blood stains and roll it in the dirt outside. Next, you’ll want to cover your face in makeup. You can even get some fake scars and scabs to add for some extra detail.

What’s the best zombie costume for kids to buy?

Top zombie costume for kids

Spooktacular Creations Store Deluxe Swamp Zombie Costume

What you need to know: This is the most well-thought-out kids zombie costume, with head-to-toe coverage and high-quality pieces.

What you’ll love: Both the long sleeve shirt and pants are covered in swamp matter and have attached bones. There’s also a hood with a separate mask and highly detailed gloves. It comes in four different sizes ranging from small to extra large.

What you should consider: This suit is not a one-piece.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top zombie costume for kids for the money

California Costumes Store Child Zombie Costume

What you need to know: This detailed dress looks ripped, tattered and beaten down to portray a super creepy living dead zombie.

What you’ll love: It’s made with 100% polyester and has a hook and loop fastener, making it easy to take on and off. A convenient belt also keeps it snug to the body and adds a more put-together look to the dress.

What you should consider: It’s only available in three sizes, including small, medium and extra-large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spooktacular Creations Store Baseball Player Zombie Costume

What you need to know: Dress up as your favorite baseball player but in spooky zombie form with blood spatters and a distressed uniform.

What you’ll love: There are six pieces in total that make up the full zombie baseball player uniform, including an undershirt, uniform shirt, pants, a hat, a belt and a pair of matching socks. The dirt and blood graphics on the shirt and pants are very detailed.

What you should consider: The uniform does not come with a baseball bat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

