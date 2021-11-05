The best Chucky kids’ costume

A pair of red converse-style sneakers are a great way to top off a Chucky costume and can also fit seamlessly into any wardrobe year-round.

Which Chucky kids’ costumes are best?

“Chucky” has been a part of the horror film canon since the first movie released in 1988, and has been terrifying audiences ever since. Since Chucky is a doll and therefore on the smaller side, the perfect opportunity is made from a creepy and fun kids costume. Kids can get into character, playing up the doll movements and signature maniacal laugh. If you’re looking for a great Chucky costume that is fun and accurate, check out the Party City Chucky Halloween Costume for Boys, Child’s Play, Includes Jumpsuit and Mask.

What to know before you buy a Chucky kids’ costume

Most kids’ costumes only come with the main garment, so there are a few props and accessories you might want to consider to put the costume over the top. None of these are necessary, of course, and are all up to personal preference, but they could be loads of fun to include.

Wigs or hair color

Chucky’s signature red hair is likely the most recognizable accessory you could add to a kids’ costume. You can achieve this with wigs or temporary spray-on color, which washes out easily. Think about what your child would be most comfortable with, even if that is no hair alterations at all. This costume can still be successful without it.

Scars or mask

In some portrayals, Chucky has very recognizable scars across his face. You can achieve this look with either special effects makeup, some of which come in kits, or a mask. Make-up may look the most realistic but will require time and patience to apply. A full Chucky face mask is a quick and easy way to achieve this look but may limit visibility. Chucky also has a bare face in his early days, so that is an option as well.

Prop knife

Chucky has famously been a knife-wielding villain, so naturally, prop knives are popular in Chucky costumes. However, this can be a bit controversial for a kids’ costume. Although prop knives may be harmless, they will not be welcome at schools and perhaps some kids’ Halloween parties or events. Consider where your child will be going and if a prop knife is appropriate for the venue.

How much you can expect to spend on a Chucky kids’ costume

For a full Chucky costume, you can expect to spend $20-$60. If you’re just buying bits and pieces to DIY it, then you’re likely looking at the $10-$30 range.

Chucky kids’ costume FAQ

Q. Are Chucky costumes unisex?

A. Many Chucky costumes will specify a gender, but overalls, which is Chucky’s signature outfit, can be worn by anyone.

Q. What kinds of materials are Chucky costumes made of?

A. Generally, polyester is the main fabric that most costumes are made of because it is durable and versatile, although it can irritate those with sensitive skin. If this is a concern, try looking for a costume with a more breathable fabric or possibly wearing under clothes.

What’s the best Chucky kids’ costume to buy?

Top Chucky kids’ costume

Party City Chucky Halloween Costume

What you need to know: This costume comes with everything needed to pull off a great Chucky costume, including a mask.

What you’ll love: Officially licensed by Universal Studios, this highly rated costume comes in one convenient bodysuit. The included mask eliminates the need for any makeup and really puts this look over the top.

What you should consider: Since this costume is only available in one size, you should be sure to do some measuring and cross-referencing with the size chart before placing an order.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Chucky kids’ costume for the money

Fun Shack Kids Halloween Costumes Scary Skeleton Possessed Horror Movie Doll Outfits

What you need to know: Dungarees and a striped shirt complete this simple and cost-effective costume.

What you’ll love: This costume is pretty bare-bones, but that leaves plenty of room for customization. Users praised this costume for being cost-effective and easily recognizable as the well-known Chucky.

What you should consider: This costume does not come with the red wig, as pictured.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Chucky dress kids’ costume

Spirit Halloween Kids Chucky Dress Costume

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a dress variation of the typical overalls Chucky costume, this is a great option.

What you’ll love: This costume includes a red pigtail wig and red knee-high socks that really pull this costume together. Although this costume looks like layered garments, it is a simplified one-piece.

What you should consider: The manufacturer recommends sizing up if in-between sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top low-effort Chucky kids’ costume

Painted Ones Co Chucky Inspired Hoodie

What you need to know: Pull-on and go, this costume is super easy to wear while still looking great.

What you’ll love: The detailing in this printed hoodie is spectacular, including printed buttons, blood splatter and the “Good Guys” logo. This hoodie is also machine washable on a cold cycle, making it easier to care for than most other costumes.

What you should consider: Since this is a made-to-order item, allow 6-8 business days for shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top matching dress and overalls Chucky kids’ costume

JAIJAIMIN Kid Girls Boys Chucky Cosplay Costume

What you need to know: This is an excellent option for a duo who wants matching costumes in different cuts.

What you’ll love: Coming in both an overalls and dress form, this could be a great group costume or another awesome option for a singular outfit as well. The bright colors and easy pull-on style make this a breeze for younger children and offers a wide size range, making this suitable for older kids.

What you should consider: Since it is not officially licensed, this costume says “Good Boys” instead of the original “Good Guys” that Chucky wears in movies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cotton T-shirt Chucky kids’ costume

Bootsy Wootsy Infants/Toddlers/Kids Rainbow Striped Nice Guy Cosplay T-Shirt Costume

What you need to know: This rainbow striped is a great DIY option if you already have a pair of denim overalls handy.

What you’ll love: This 100% cotton shirt is a great option for those who are sensitive to polyester. A size ranging from 6 months to 12 years makes it super easy to get started on a simple DIY Chucky costume. You have the option to order this with or without a “Good Guys” iron-on decal, which can be placed on the shirt or any other part of a complete costume.

What you should consider: This shirt might be a bit hot for those living in warmer climates.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Disguise Store Child’s Play Kids Chucky Classic Costume

What you need to know: This is another great licensed Chucky costume that also includes a mask.

What you’ll love: This is a shirt with an attached jumpsuit in the typical Chucky fashion. Users have awarded this costume 4.5 out of 5 stars. It’s a real scream at a good mid-tier price point.

What you should consider: Part of the design does not translate to the back of this costume.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

