What you need to know about Macy’s Cyber Monday deals

Macy’s Cyber Monday sale includes hundreds of markdowns on gifts, which are presented at price points from $15-$100.

Best Macy’s Cyber Monday deals

While some people eagerly anticipate Macy’s Black Friday, seasoned holiday shoppers have their sights on the retailer’s other mega sales event, Cyber Monday. Besides deeper discounts on fine jewelry and premium brands like Calvin Klein and Michael Kors, the event may feature major sales throughout the retailer’s brand-new toy department. Best of all, Macy’s Cyber Monday sale is still early enough to guarantee shipping in time for the holidays.

What products will go on sale for Cyber Monday at Macy’s?

Thousands of products go on sale across all departments during Macy’s Cyber Monday event. Clothing and kitchen products typically see the most sales, followed by gift-worthy items like beauty, fragrances, fine jewelry, handbags and bedding. For shoppers looking for big-ticket items this year, they’ll likely find deep discounts on mattresses and furniture.

What’s different about Macy’s 2021 Cyber Monday?

It’s no secret that this year’s holiday shopping season will be much different than previous ones. As far as how Macy’s handles Cyber Monday, the retailer provides shoppers with a few new tools to optimize and enhance their shopping experience.

With the new Macy’s and Toys ‘R Us partnership, shoppers can now snag noteworthy deals at the retailer’s brand-new online toy department.

Shoppers can now finance eligible Cyber Monday purchases with Klarna, which allows them to split payments over four interest-free billing cycles.

Macy’s has added dozens of new items to a dedicated page that lets shoppers explore sustainable products and brands, from clothing to beauty to home goods.

Macy’s recently launched the Now Trending page that helps trend-focused shoppers find stylish products. Its sidebar lets shoppers find deals with a “Discount Range” filter.

How to get the best deals at Macy’s on Cyber Monday

Start following deals now

Looking at Macy’s current deals may give shoppers some idea of which products may go on sale for Cyber Monday. It’s wise to brush up on new products and holiday releases that have been recently added to the site, including Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List and beauty gift sets. While they’re not on sale now, there’s a good chance many of them will be marked down.

Signing up for emails is an easy way to stay on top of Macy’s Cyber Monday deals. Macy’s shoppers and cardholders can opt-in to the retailer’s emails that feature upcoming sales, including the coveted Cyber Monday circular. The BestReviews email newsletter also shares helpful tips for navigating the Cyber Monday sale at Macy’s.

Use Macy’s Star Rewards

Macy’s shoppers can maximize savings on Cyber Monday by joining the retailer’s loyalty program, Macy’s Star Rewards. Besides earning points with purchases that turn into Star Money coupons, the program gives members exclusive access to sales, personalized perks and offers. The program is currently available to both non-cardholders as cardholders.

Add Black Friday sale items to your cart

Many shoppers add Black Friday sale items to their Macy’s cart with no intention of actually buying them on Black Friday. Instead, they hold out to see whether they’re cheaper come Cyber Monday. While it’s somewhat of a gamble, many shoppers feel it’s a risk worth taking since some products may be an additional 10%-40% off.

Other shoppers use Macy’s Black Friday circular as somewhat of a filter for predicting Cyber Monday sales. When products aren’t part of the Black Friday sale at all, it could be because Macy’s is reserving them for Cyber Monday. There’s also a chance that products only marginally marked down for Black Friday, namely 25% or less, may have the sharpest price drops during the Monday event.

Top products to track at Macy’s for Cyber Monday deals

Macy’s Cyber Monday deals are yet to be announced, but in the meantime, these are the top products expected to be on sale during the event.

MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set East West Crossgrain Leather Crossbody

Chic and modern, this small crossbody bag holds the essentials and even has a few internal pockets. The bag comes in 11 colors, including trending shades like orange and soft pink.

Chanel Bleu de Chanel Eau de Toilette

Popular as a fall and winter scent, this Chanel cologne features a unique blend of citrus and woodsy notes. Characterized as warm and bold, it’s well-received as inviting and romantic.

All-Clad Stainless Steel Cookware Set

This restaurant-grade cookware set is mirror-polished stainless steel, which withstands high-heat cooking. All-Clad’s lifetime limited warranty backs the set.

Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition

Slated to be a hot holiday toy, The Child responds with 25 sounds and motions when you tap its head. Depending on its mood, The Child might giggle, babble or try to use the Force.

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Cashmere Blend Quarter-Zip Sweater

The classic cashmere-blend sweater is a versatile winter wardrobe essential that you can dress up or down. It’s a well-cute style with a sleek silhouette that coordinates well with dress shirts.

EFFY Cultured Freshwater Pearl Station Necklace in 14K Gold

An elegant minimalist design, the 18-inch pearl necklace complements most necklines and collar styles. It’s available in three ornate designs, including rose gold with pink-toned pearls.

Lacoste Home Herringbone Stitch Quilt Set

Lacoste’s three-piece bedding set echoes the brand’s signature aesthetic with crisp, sophisticated lines. The luxurious cotton percale comforter gets progressively softer with washing.

Carter’s Baby Short-Sleeve Bodysuits

These neutral bodysuits feature charming patterns with friendly critters. They have soft details, including overlapped shoulders, smooth seams and flat snap fasteners.

DKNY Women’s Tessi Lug Sole Platform Booties

Edgy yet sophisticated, this DKNY lug bootie easily becomes a go-to winter boot given its classic design. The style features on-trend details, particularly a block heel, lug sole and notch boot shaft.

Kitchenaid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer

The 5-quart Kitchenaid stand mixer is an ideal baking companion, built to last through decades of use. It has a tilting head design for easy, mess-free bowl retrieval.

Citizen Men’s Eco-Drive Promaster Diver Watch

This sporty Citizen watch is an ISO-certified diving timepiece that is water-resistant to 200 meters. The blue dial features luminous markers for high visibility, including in low-light conditions.

Too Faced Born this Way The Natural Nudes Eye Shadow Palette

The Too Faced palette features 16 flattering shades with understated radiance. The shadows are infused with hyaluronic acid and coconut water for a velvety-smooth finish.

