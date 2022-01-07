Best blue jean jacket

A blue jean jacket is a classic style that works in all seasons and goes with almost everything.

Which blue jean jackets are best?

A blue jean jacket is a classic item that belongs in everyone’s closet. Versatile and fashionable, it goes with almost anything. It can be dressed up or down, and makes a great transition piece from summer to fall.

If you are looking for a great blue jean jacket, check out the Riders By Lee Indigo Denim Jacket.

What to know before you a buy blue jean jacket

Color

The color blue can vary greatly, especially when it comes to jean jackets. For a classic look, pick something medium to dark blue — these match more items and can easily go from day to night without looking too casual. Light blue, on the other hand, can brighten a darker look and add dimension. Lighter hues work well for cool spring evenings or chilly fall days.

Length

There are a lot of variables when it comes to choosing the right length. If you live in a cold climate, you’ll likely want something on the longer side. If you’re somewhere warmer, a jacket that hits at the waist or just below is great. A cropped jacket could work well when picking out something more for fashion than function.

Fabric

Although most jean jackets are made of denim, they often include a blend of materials. Probably the bulk of the fabric will be cotton, with smaller amounts of polyester, rayon and spandex.

If you are looking for a jacket that’s lined, the material inside will be quite different from the exterior. Sherpa, faux fur and flannel are among the most popular picks for a soft interior.

What to look for in blue jean jacket

Fit

If you want your jacket to fit snugly, select something that is true to size. A lot of people like a jacket to be a bit baggy, though, so it can cover bulky shirts or sweaters. Depending on the fabric and laundering, there’s alway a chance that denim can shrink, so if you’re not sure or are between sizes, it’s not a bad idea to size up.

Pockets

A classic jean jacket has a lot of pockets. There are usually two chest pockets, although they are not always functional. If you like to utilize this pocket space, always double-check to see if the pockets can be used.

These jackets almost always have side pockets to put your hands in if you get cold. The side pockets are big enough to store small items, like a wallet, keys or phone.

Jean jackets nearly always have interior pockets, too. Again, make sure that these pockets are in working order, fully stitched at the bottom so that nothing falls out.

Care instructions

The dye used to create the jacket’s color will have a lot to do with how you launder it. Always follow the instructions on the tag, and be sure to pay special attention to preserve details on your jacket. Wash your jacket separately from other items so the dye won’t bleed onto other items, and so the jacket’s hardware, such as rivets, buttons or zippers, can’t wreak havoc on delicate clothing.

How much you can expect to spend on a blue jean jacket

The price can vary depending on the brand and other factors, but expect to spend between $30-$98.

Blue jean jacket FAQ

Are blue jean jackets unisex?

A. They’re gender neutral, designed to be worn by anyone who likes the look. The style you select will determine how the jacket looks, but it’s not uncommon to find a jean jacket created for a universal fit.

Can I wear the same blue jean jacket all year?

A. Yes. If your jacket is heavier, it might be a bit uncomfortable in warmer temperatures, but it will always look fashionable.

What’s the best blue jean jacket to buy?

Top blue jean jacket

Riders By Lee Indigo Denim Jacket

What you need to know: It’s made of a cotton and polyester blend you can toss into the washing machine.

What you’ll love: It has a classic, straight fit with subtle, unique stitching on the back. The mixed fabrics give it a bit of stretch, making it comfortable to wear for hours.

What you should consider: It’s a mid-weight jacket, so works best in moderately cool temperatures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blue jean jacket for the money

Wrangler Authentics Denim Jacket

What you need to know: It’s available in different shades of blue and fits true to size.

What you’ll love: This jacket is durable and you can throw it in the washing machine. It offers a flattering look without being boxy.

What you should consider: It is 99% cotton, so it does not have a lot of stretch.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Levi’s Premium Original Trucker Jacket

What you need to know: Designed with a straight silhouette and pointy collar, this style epitomizes the classic jean jacket.

What you’ll love: It’s 79% cotton and 21% lyocell, a soft fabric that is environmentally friendly, as it uses less water during production. This iconic jacket looks great as a layering piece.

What you should consider: The jacket is a heavier weight, so works best in winter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kandi Neal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.