Picking the perfect brown leather jacket requires careful consideration of the type of leather, style, craftsmanship, hardware and other options.

Which brown leather jacket is best?

Leather jackets are fashion essentials, versatile and functional. They come in a variety of leather types and colors, including brown. A high quality leather jacket that is made from durable leather that can last for years. The best brown leather jacket, offering excellent craftsmanship and high-quality genuine leather, is the Flavor Flight Bomber Jacket.

What to know before you buy a brown leather jacket

Type of leather

One of the most important factors to consider when buying any leather jacket is the type of leather used. You can pick from types including calfskin, cowhide, buffalo skin, goat and lambskin. Cowhide or buffalo skin is heavier but provides great durability. If you want soft material, go with calf, lamb or goatskin.

You also can buy a jacket made from faux leather, which looks and feels similar to real leather. Faux leather is a good option if you don’t want a jacket sourced from animals, and it’s typically less expensive than real leather.

Style

The three main styles of leather jackets for men are the bomber jacket, moto and double rider. There are also several variations of these styles.

Bomber jackets are typically the warmest, as they were originally designed for pilots. They are often characterized by an elastic waist and fur collar.

are typically the warmest, as they were originally designed for pilots. They are often characterized by an elastic waist and fur collar. Double rider jackets are often referred to as motorcycle jackets. They are typically designed with an asymmetrical closure and large lapels.

are often referred to as motorcycle jackets. They are typically designed with an asymmetrical closure and large lapels. Moto jackets are a slimmer version of the double rider jacket. They are basic in design, giving them a refined or polished look They might not include the extra hardware and pockets found on double rider jackets.

Brown is one of the most common colors for leather jackets, so you should not have much trouble finding this color. There are other types of styles and variations available in leather jackets for women.

Inner lining

The inner liner is often overlooked but is a key component of the leather jacket. Not only is it important for the jacket’s fit, it is also vital for comfortable wearing. You can either go with a leather liner or pick other fabrics such as cotton or wool. If you plan to use the jacket in extremely cold temperatures, consider getting Sherpa liner, a type of polyester fabric.

What to look for in a quality brown leather jacket

Craftsmanship

A jacket that has clean, neat stitching using strong polyester thread is going to be of the best quality. Not only will these jackets look good, they will last longer. The craftsmanship is also apparent on any decorative stitching on the pocket or seams.

Hardware and accessories

The hardware on the jacket, such as the zipper, should look and feel premium. The zippers should move freely. Apart from the zipper, you can check the buckles, studs, patches and other types of functional or decorative hardware.

Closure and pockets

Most leather jackets come with a zipper for the closure but there are variations that come with buttons. Classic-style leather jackets tend to have button closures.

How much you can expect to spend on a brown leather jacket

Expect to spend at least $150 on a good-quality leather jacket. For high-end or designer jackets, you might have to spend more than $1,000.

Brown leather jacket FAQ

How do you take care of a leather jacket?

A. Clean it regularly using a solution of warm water and soap. Make sure you properly dry it after cleaning, hanging it so it can dry naturally. You can also use specialized leather care products such as leather wax to protect the leather from scratches and stains.

Is there any benefit of genuine leather in jackets?

A. Genuine leather has a few key advantages. You get better resistance to water, as real leather absorbs the water without any stains. Most genuine leather is breathable, making it more comfortable to wear. A leather jacket is also more robust and likely to last longer than a faux leather jacket.

What’s the best brown leather jacket to buy?

Top brown leather jacket

Flavor Flight Bomber Leather Jacket

What you need to know: Made from high-quality pigskin leather, this bomber jacket is comfortable and stylish.

What you’ll love: It has a removable fur collar and hood, offering versatility. There are two internal pockets and an extra pocket on the left sleeve.

What you should consider: The position of the pockets is a bit awkward and not ergonomically designed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top brown leather jacket for the money

Levi’s Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket

What you need to know: This jacket is made from faux leather but offers a high-quality look and feel.

What you’ll love: The asymmetrical closure and snap-down lapels offer a unique style, while the vintage brown color provides a classy look.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the jacket being slightly oversized.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Blingsoul Lambskin Bomber Jacket

What you need to know: Made from lambskin, this jacket offers a timeless design and comfortable fit.

What you’ll love: The distressed leather provides a premium look and feel. The leather is tough and durable, and won’t crack over time.

What you should consider: The leather is not as soft as that of some other lambskin jackets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

