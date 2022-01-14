Best cropped jean jacket

Cropped jean jackets are great for spring outfits, particularly if you tend to wear a lot of seasonal dresses.

Which cropped jean jackets are best?

Sometimes you want the cool look of a jean jacket without the weight of the whole piece. Whether you want something to accompany a form-fitting outfit or just want a light jacket you can easily move around in, a cropped jean jacket can give you all the style without the length. You can go with classic blue denim or something a little different, such as white or black.

No matter the season, you can create excellent looks with the Juicy Couture Cotton Cropped Denim Jacket.

What to know before you buy a cropped jean jacket

Size

Cropped jean jackets can be form-fitting and somewhat restrictive or oversized and baggy. It’s important to know your size so you can get the fit you want; otherwise, it can be so tight that it’s uncomfortable or so big that it loses its shape. It can be difficult to find the right fit if you don’t know your size and check the size guide before you buy. If you want to layer it for colder weather, it may be best to get one that’s a little roomier.

Style

What you like to wear and already have in your closet can help you choose the right cropped jean jacket for you. Not only does it help you determine the color, but it can help you decide whether you want the edges to have a distressed look or if you prefer something clean-cut and classic. Choosing one that pairs well with your wardrobe sets you up for a variety of looks.

Weather

When you plan to wear your jacket as well as the climate where you live can help you determine how thick it needs to be, if it should have fleece or sherpa lining and whether you should layer under it. Because of the cropped style, you can easily put another crop top underneath it for a cute summer look, or a thick sweater for the fall and winter.

What to look for in a quality cropped jean jacket

Closures

The standard closures for cropped jean jackets are a row of buttons on the front, but you can find ones that zip or belt for a unique look and fit. This style looks great both open and closed, though buttoning it up can detract from the rest of your outfit. Some may have additional zippers or buttons on the front or the sleeves to accent the look.

Color

Cropped jean jacket colors can range from classic light blue to acid wash styles, and to neutrals like white or black. All of these are easy to pair with most clothing, but they can be enhanced with custom pins or patches. Jean jackets can have accents that subtly match or contrast with the rest, such as gold or silver buttons or zippers.

Fit

Cropped jean jackets can be loose or open, close-fitting or slightly baggy. The sleeves can stop at the elbows or go all the way down to the wrist or may be cuffed for an extra bit of style. Because cropped jackets end at the ribs, you typically don’t have pockets on the side. However, most have breast pockets and some have interior ones, though the latter can be a bit more difficult to find.

How much you can expect to spend on a cropped jean jacket

This style of jacket typically costs $30-$100, depending on whether the brand is high- or low-end as well as the quality of the material.

Cropped jean jacket FAQ

How do you style a cropped jean jacket?

A. There are a multitude of ways you can wear a cropped jean jacket, as they’re incredibly versatile. You can dress them up or down for a variety of occasions. You can add them to outfits that need structure or a casual edge. They’re great for breaking up long dresses or tops and adding a contrasting color.

Should you button a jean jacket?

A. It depends on the style you’re going for. If you’re wearing it for warmth, buttoning it is likely the way to go. If you’re wearing it purely for style, it’s better to leave it open, as it’s meant to be an accent piece for the center of your outfit.

What’s the best cropped jean jacket to buy?

Top cropped jean jacket

Juicy Couture Cotton Cropped Denim Jacket

What you need to know: This is a stylish blue cropped jacket gathered at the back to accentuate the waist.

What you’ll love: Made by popular brand Juicy Couture, this modern jacket is cute and oversized in the shoulders for a slightly baggy look. It has two front pockets and is machine-washable.

What you should consider: The cut may not appeal to those looking for a more traditional jacket.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top cropped jean jacket for the money

Eliacher Women’s Cropped Black Denim Jacket

What you need to know: For an option in a color other than blue, try this oversized black denim jacket with cuffed sleeves.

What you’ll love: This jacket has classic matching button closures and deep interior pockets. It’s cute, oversized and made of comfy and breathable cotton. It’s affordable and has a good thickness level for most weather. The sleeves are full-length and cuffed at the wrists.

What you should consider: It’s smaller in the hips, but overall baggier than some customers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Levi’s Women’s Cropped Loose Sherpa Trucker Jacket

What you need to know: This offering from denim giant Levi’s is a simple and comfortable cropped jean jacket with a soft sherpa collar.

What you’ll love: This jacket is made of classic dark-wash denim. It’s quilted on the inside for insulation as well as smooth and enjoyable wear. It has double-breasted pockets and is machine-washable. It’s roomy and oversized.

What you should consider: It’s more oversized than some customers expected. It’s on the expensive side.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

