Best men’s Patagonia jacket

Quilted Patagonia jackets are perfect for air travel because they’re lightweight, can double as a blanket on a flight, and can be rolled up and easily stowed away.

Which men’s Patagonia jackets are best?

One of the most reputable and respected brands in outerwear is Patagonia, and outdoor enthusiasts can’t go wrong with a Patagonia jacket made from their high-quality and weather-ready materials. Plus, if you care about the environment, many of their jackets are made from recycled or renewable fabrics.

To help make the selection process simpler, we’ve created this buying guide, which has all you need to know about Patagonia jackets for men. Our roundup also includes our favorite styles, like their Men’s Down Sweater Jacket, which features a water-resistant, wind-proof shell to keep you warm and dry on your next adventure.

What to know before you buy a men’s Patagonia jacket

Size and fit

Patagonia jackets run from size small to XXL. In fact, Patagonia is one of the few brands that have small sizes available for most of their jacket styles. Some jackets are more fitted than others, like their quilted styles. Patagonia fleece and bomber styles have a relaxed, roomier fit.

Length

Patagonia jackets roughly fall into three length categories. The shortest jackets are cut to the waist and cover your lower back, but nothing below that point. Mid-length styles are cut at the hip and cover and keep your bottom warm. Longer jackets are cut at the thigh — mid to upper, depending on your height. This length is available in some quilted styles and parkas.

Material

Patagonia jackets are constructed from high-integrity materials and the company strives for sustainability. That being said, many jackets are made from new, synthetic materials like nylon or polyester. Down or synthetic insulation is used in puffer and quilted styles.

Jackets with Patagonia’s “Worn Wear” designation are partly or completely made from recycled wool, down, polyester, or other reclaimed materials. Rest assured that they look as good as new and meet Patagonia’s high standards of wear.

Styles of Patagonia jackets

Puffer jackets are known for their puffy appearance. Patagonia offers less bulky designs while still keeping you warm in wintry conditions with this down-filled style. Be aware that an 800-fill down puffer keeps you better insulated than a lower fill count. Down alternative is also available in some puffer styles.

jackets are known for their puffy appearance. Patagonia offers less bulky designs while still keeping you warm in wintry conditions with this down-filled style. Be aware that an 800-fill down puffer keeps you better insulated than a lower fill count. Down alternative is also available in some puffer styles. Quilted jackets are also filled with down (or down alternative) but have a more streamlined fit than puffers. They’re designed to keep you warm in cold, snowy conditions. Not all quilted styles provide the same level of warmth; the higher the fill count, the warmer the jacket. Many Patagonia jackets note recommended weather conditions for that particular model.

jackets are also filled with down (or down alternative) but have a more streamlined fit than puffers. They’re designed to keep you warm in cold, snowy conditions. Not all quilted styles provide the same level of warmth; the higher the fill count, the warmer the jacket. Many Patagonia jackets note recommended weather conditions for that particular model. Parka jackets are Patagonia’s all-weather jackets that keep you ultra-warm and protected in more extreme conditions. They include signature weatherproofing technologies, like durable water-repellent (DWR) treatment to shed snow. Pockets are lined and designed to keep your hands warm. Zippers are covered by storm-resistant flaps. Patagonia parkas are often the priciest style but well worth it if you’re going on an expedition.

jackets are Patagonia’s all-weather jackets that keep you ultra-warm and protected in more extreme conditions. They include signature weatherproofing technologies, like durable water-repellent (DWR) treatment to shed snow. Pockets are lined and designed to keep your hands warm. Zippers are covered by storm-resistant flaps. Patagonia parkas are often the priciest style but well worth it if you’re going on an expedition. Fleece jackets are another signature Patagonia style. Polar fleece is a lightweight alternative to wearing a bulky wool sweater. While these jackets are not water-resistant, they’re perfect for layering under a shell or wearing alone in dry conditions. This style features a zipper (either full or half-length) that reaches the neck for an upright collar. Fleece jackets tend to be cut at the waist.

How much you can expect to spend on a men’s Patagonia jacket

Fleece and lightweight to midweight quilted Patagonia jackets cost between $139 and $200. For warmer jackets like parkas and puffers, expect to spend between $250 and $500.

Men’s Patagonia jacket FAQ

Do Patagonia jackets come with hoods?

A. Select styles come with hoods. Before buying, check to see whether the hood is removable. Some hood styles can be snapped or zippered onto the jacket when needed and stored in a pocket otherwise.

How is Patagonia a sustainable brand?

A. Patagonia has a long history of caring for the environment and employing fair labor practices. The company is transparent about its production and sourcing, which you can read more about on its website. They also voluntarily donate 1% of their profits to the preservation and restoration of the planet.

What are the best men’s Patagonia jackets to buy?

Top men’s Patagonia jacket

Patagonia Men’s Down Sweater Jacket

Our take: A popular jacket for hikers and climbers that’s lightweight and warm.

What we like: Streamlined, contoured fit. Water-resistant and windproof polyester shell. 800-down fill is warm without the bulk. Features a carabiner loop.

What we dislike: Not for freezing weather but perfect for fall or early winter.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry

Top men’s Patagonia jacket for the money

Patagonia Men’s Retro Pile Fleece Jacket

Our take: An affordable classic Patagonia fleece that features ample room — and pockets.

What we like: Cut is longer than most fleece jackets. Polar fleece is made from 100% recycled polyester. Three zippered pockets accommodate versatile storage needs.

What we dislike: Fleece may shed.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth Checking Out

Patagonia Men’s Topley Down Jacket

Our take: A stylish waterproof jacket that’s insulated for colder rainy conditions.

What we like: Features an adjustable hood with a visor. Waterproof DWR shell and 600-fill down insulation. Hip-length hem for fuller coverage from the elements.

What we dislike: Only two color options: black and brown.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

