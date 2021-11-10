When The North Face was established in 1966, it sold gear for climbing and backpacking. Today, the company offers a wide range of quality clothing, footwear and accessories made for outdoor activities in all types of weather conditions.

What’s the Best North Face Black Friday deal?

The North Face Black Friday deals offer a large selection of items with outdoor enthusiasts in mind. Each product is made with durable materials that are designed to hold up well in the elements. What’s more, the brand’s apparel is crafted to protect the wearer from wind, rain and cold. So it’s no wonder that many people who love the outdoors also love The North Face.

Whether you are shopping for yourself or someone on your holiday list, Black Friday is a great time to find exceptional deals for any North Face fan. It’s always a rush when the big sales day arrives, but our list of North Face items that are likely to be discounted will help you shop with confidence.

North Face benefits

When you own North Face attire or gear, you can feel the quality in the craftsmanship. But that’s just one of the benefits offered by the brand.

The North Face makes clothing and gear designed for numerous outdoor activities, including skiing, hiking, camping and more.

Attire by the brand is as fashionable as it is functional.

The company makes a nice selection of bags, including duffles and backpacks.

North Face coats and clothes come in sizes for men, women and kids.

Footwear by the brand is rugged and constructed to tackle rough terrain.

There is a wide variety of jackets and coats to choose from that protect against different types of weather conditions, including fleece jackets, windbreakers, rain jackets, ski coats and parkas.

Many North Face items are made with recycled, eco-friendly materials.

How do I find North Face Black Friday deals?

If you aren’t sure how to find the best North Face items on Black Friday, BestReviews has the information you need for successful searching. We’ve looked at data from past years to compile a roundup of everything from pullovers to backpacks by the iconic brand that shoppers can expect to see on sale this holiday season.

The North Face products to watch for Black Friday deals

These popular North Face items are likely to be on sale on Black Friday. There’s also a good chance they’ll go out of stock quickly during the sales event, so shop ahead or act quickly on Black Friday when deals go live.



The North Face Women’s Full-Zip Osito Fleece Jacket

The Osito jacket is a top seller for good reasons. It’s soft, versatile and comes in a choice of several stylish colors. It’s perfect for chilly days and is easy to layer with heavier coats in wintry weather.

Sold by Macy’s, Amazon, Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

The North Face Men’s Never Stop Exploring Pullover Hoodie

This classic pullover is made of warm fleece material without being heavy or bulky. It features a drawstring hood that’s easy to adjust and a roomy kangaroo pocket for quick hand warming.

Sold by Amazon, Backcountry, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s

The North Face Borealis Backpack

A roomy interior, bungee compression system and durable construction make the Borealis backpack a North Face favorite. The supportive suspension system makes it comfortable to carry.

Sold by Amazon, Backcountry, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s

The North Face Girls’ Reversible Mossbud Swirl Jacket

The Mossbud Swirl jacket is reversible, so it’s actually like having two jackets in one. It has a soft fleece side and a Heatseekers side, each offering excellent warmth and a stylish appearance.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Backcountry and Macy’s

The North Face Toddlers’ Reversible Perrito Jacket

With toasty insulation and a reversible design, the Perrito jacket will keep a little one warm and look great in the process. It’s available in toddler sizes 2T to 6T and comes in a choice of attractive colors and patterns.

Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

The North Face Men’s Chilkat IV Insulated Boots

Snow, ice and cold are no match for these rugged boots, thanks to their outstanding insulation and traction. The leather uppers are waterproof, so feet stay warm and dry in the harshest conditions.

Sold by Amazon, Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

The North Face Phantom 50-Liter Backpack

Anyone who spends a lot of time exploring needs a spacious backpack, like the Phantom 50-liter that has a huge main compartment. Although large, its foam back panel makes it comfortable to carry. Padded shoulder straps and waist belt keep it secure while hiking.

Sold by Backcountry

The North Face Toddler Surgent Crew Set

This warm, casual set is a good choice for youngsters who love to play outdoors when the weather turns chilly. It’s made of knit material that is easy to maintain, as it doesn’t tend to pill from laundering.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Backcountry and Macy’s

The North Face Women’s Shellista II Roll-Down Winter Boots

The Shellista II roll-down boots offer a precise balance of warmth and style. They are waterproof with PeraLoft insulation that keeps feet warm and dry. They can be laced up for extra protection or rolled down to expose the fashionable fleece collar.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

The North Face Men’s ThermoBall Eco Jacket

Any adventurer who likes to travel light will love the packable design of the ThermoBall Eco jacket that stuffs into its own pocket for easy transport. Although lightweight, it’s made with a unique installation that’s warm without being bulky.

Sold by Amazon, Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

The North Face Women’s Tamburello Parka

This stylish parka is made with proprietary Heatseeker insulation that locks in warmth. Zippered pockets, an attached hood and a water-repellent exterior are part of its impressive list of features.

Sold by Macy’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Backcountry and Amazon

The North Face The Cat’s Meow Sleeping Bag

Not only is this sleeping bag lightweight and easy to carry, but it’s also warm enough for frigid conditions thanks to the Heatseeker Pro insulation that’s rated for temperatures as low as 20 degrees. It includes a storage bag that comes in handy for transport.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

