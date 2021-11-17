Best plus-size winter coat

Make sure that you try on the coat with the clothes you intend to wear with it, like a sweater instead of a T-shirt, to ensure the perfect fit.

Which plus-size winter coats are best?

Finding a plus-size winter coat is not always an easy task. In the past, most retailers carried only one or two plus-sized options. Fortunately, today many more brands have become size inclusive and are carrying incredibly stylish and warm plus-size options like London Fog’s Plus-Size Mid-Length Faux-Fur Collar Down Coat with Hood.

What to know before you buy a plus-size winter coat

Sizing

Extra-large does not necessarily equal plus-size. Plus-size clothing is larger than standard sizing, but plus-sized women can often fit in larger standard sizes like XL or number sizes 14-20. Plus-size clothing is either 0X-5X or 14W-26W. The plus-size numbers are accompanied with a “W”, which stands for Women and means the garment fits loosely.

Material

You should choose your coat based on the weather in your area. If you live in an area with a lot of snow or rainfall, a coat made with waterproof materials would be your best chance against the elements. A down-filled jacket would be best for low temperatures, while a fleece jacket is the perfect choice for a more temperate climate.

Types of plus-size winter coats

Puffer coats

Puffer coats, otherwise known as down-filled jackets or coats, feature a layer of goose or duck down in between the layers of fabric. The down acts as insulation and traps the warm air, making these ones of the warmest choices on the list.

Wrap coat

Wrap coats come in a variety of different colors, materials and lengths. The commonality between these coats is the wide lapel and belted closure, like a robe. Wrap coats are available in different weights, from a light sweater style wrap coat to a full wool wrap coat.

Fleece coat

Fleece coats reside on the lighter end of the winter coat spectrum. These breathable coats are great for fall and winter in drier climates, but generally not heavy-duty enough for a snowy or wet winter with low temperatures. Fleece coats are often used as a layer for heavier coats.

Faux fur coat

Faux fur coats mimic the warmth and softness of real fur coats, without cruelty to animals. Many faux fur coats look quite authentic; you’d have a hard time differentiating between your coat and the real thing based on looks alone. While faux fur is not quite as warm as real fur, it isn’t as susceptible to deterioration or moths.

Trench coat

Trench coats, made popular by soldiers and TV detectives, are waterproof or water-resistant knee-length coats with wide lapels, flaps and a back vent. Over time, the style has evolved from a double-breasted silhouette to even fully open button-less lapels. Traditionally beige in color, trench coats now come in many different colors and lengths.

How much you can expect to spend on a plus-size winter coat

On average, plus-size clothing is a bit more expensive than standard sizing. You can expect to spend around $50 for a basic fleece coat or puffer jacket. If you want something by a recognized name brand, expect to spend at least $100 or more. Some of the more exclusive brands could cost several hundred dollars.

Winter coat FAQ

What is the difference between lightweight, midweight and heavyweight coats?

A. The weight designation refers to a coat’s ability to keep you warm in different environments. A lightweight jacket is comparable to a sweater in terms of weight and warmth. A regular winter coat is likely midweight, and a fully insulated or heavy jacket would be considered heavyweight.

I live in a rainy climate; are there any materials I should avoid?

A. Yes, avoid wool especially. Wool tends to get very stinky when wet and most wool garments cannot go into the dryer unless they specifically say tumble-dry on the tag. Look for materials that dry quickly and are waterproof, or at least water-resistant.

What are the best plus-size winter coats to buy?

Top plus-size winter coat

London Fog Women’s Plus-Size Mid-Length Faux-Fur Collar Down Coat with Hood

What you need to know: It’s a stylish plus-size puffer coat with a soft faux-fur hood for extra warmth.

What you’ll love: This beautiful coat features inner cuffs and the front zipper is protected by an additional layer ensuring no cold air can sneak in. You can easily remove the hood for warmer days. If black isn’t your color, you also have a choice of gray or dark green.

What you should consider: A few reviewers reported that the zipper was problematic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plus-size winter coat for the money

Amazon Essentials Women’s Plus Size Full-Zip Polar Fleece Jacket

What you need to know: This is a midweight fleece jacket with a high collar and full-zip front, perfect for those cold winter days.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly jacket is available in sizes up to 6X and in 18 different vivid colors and patterns. Contoured side stitching creates a slimmer silhouette and the coat also features two generous side pockets.

What you should consider: Several reviewers recommended sizing up one or two sizes for the best fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lands’ End Insulated Wool Winter Coat

What you need to know: Wear this stunning red wool coat with a fully-lined interior to work, happy hour or a date night.

What you’ll love: This heavyweight Lands’ End dress coat is made from a wool and polyester blend and depending on your height, should fall between mid-thigh and above the knee. The coat has two exterior pockets and one interior pocket, as well as a two-way zip closure.

What you should consider: The coat is dry-clean only, so you’ll need to factor in that cost.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

