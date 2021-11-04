Best sherpa jacket

If you feel like your sherpa jacket isn’t keeping you warm enough, throw on a thermal base layer underneath and tackle even the coldest of winter days.

Which sherpa jackets are best?

The fuzzy interior lining of a stylish winter jacket is a classic look often associated with the popular Levi’s jackets of the 1990s. In recent years, sherpa jackets have returned to style. Sherpa lining is not only a great insulator, but it’s also a fashion statement. Whether you’re dealing with subfreezing temperatures or a long, cold winter, a sherpa jacket will keep you warm and comfy.

Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket stands the test of time. These jackets come in many different colors and styles with classic snap closure buttons and a cozy sherpa lining.

What to know before you buy a sherpa jacket

What is sherpa?

The name sherpa takes inspiration from the Nepalese people who are genetically adapted to live at high altitudes in the Himalaya mountains. However, sherpa is a fashion term that describes a fabric structure made of lightweight materials like polyester or cotton. The sherpa is used in the interior of the jacket, since sherpa by itself absorbs water and won’t keep you all that warm. The outer layer of a sherpa jacket can be made from various materials, including denim and corduroy. When matched with the sherpa lining, the jacket becomes very warm, and the sherpa does a great job of trapping your body heat.

Sherpa vs. down

Down jackets are the warmest winter jackets since they’re filled with high-quality goose or duck down. Because they use this natural down, they’re also far more expensive. Sherpa jackets are slightly heavier than down, but they’re a lot cheaper, and they work just as well for regular daily use.

Style

Some people may write off sherpa jackets as being a late 20th century fad. It’s true that many sherpa jackets have that classic ‘90s look to them, but modern sherpa jackets are quite diverse. Many companies have their own take on them, meaning sherpa jackets come in many different styles. There are both vintage and modern designs, so there’s truly something for everyone.

What to look for in a quality sherpa jacket

Quality level

You can find a sherpa jacket for as little as $20, and higher-end jackets can be hundreds of dollars. Brand name definitely plays a role in pricing, but the material is also a huge factor. While a lot of these jackets will be made of the same material, the stitching may be compromised with cheaper jackets. Some manufacturers might also only use sherpa in one part of the jacket with cheaper options.

Outer material

A lot of sherpa is similar (either polyester or cotton), but the outer layer of the jacket can vary. The inner sherpa layer can be paired with an outer layer made of fabrics like polyester, denim or corduroy. Some people have a preference, but if not, at least know what the outer material of your prospective jacket is made out of to get a better sense of how warm it will be.

Fit

With winter jackets, sizing can be an issue. A jacket that’s too big allows cold air to flow into your sleeves, but if it’s too small, it might leave some of your skin exposed. It’s always wise to read reviews about any jacket you want to buy online, since sizing can greatly differ between companies. If possible, try some jackets on in the store to learn what size you need, and if shopping online, you can always contact the retailer to get help with this.

Sherpa jacket FAQ

Are sherpa jackets made of animal fur?

A. Sherpa jackets are not made with animal fur, and in fact, they’re a great alternative to animal fur coats. Sherpa jackets offer a lot of the same benefits of animal fur while being completely animal-free.

Can sherpa be used to make other products?

A. There are also sherpa shirts, pants and other sherpa clothing products. It’s an affordable material and great for winter, so there’s a market for sherpa clothing including jackets and long-sleeve shirts.

What’s the best sherpa jacket to buy?

Top sherpa jacket

Levi’s Men’s/Women’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

What you need to know: These classic yet modern Levi’s sherpa jackets come in many different styles and colors and scream fashionable.

What you’ll love: Choose from a wide array of styles and colors. It’s 100% cotton and machine-washable. There are plenty of sizing options to accommodate all body types.

What you should consider: The sleeves can be a little narrow, so people with wider arms might need to go up a size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon (men’s/women’s)

Top sherpa jacket for the money

Amazon Essentials Women’s Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket

What you need to know: This is an official Amazon sherpa jacket for women with ample sizing and color options for a great price.

What you’ll love: There are generous color and sizing options including denim and leopard. These jackets are lightweight, minimalist in design and safe to wash in a washing machine.

What you should consider: The sizes might run large, so it’s advisable to contact Amazon to make sure you get the right size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Columbia Men’s Rugged Ridge II Full Zip Sherpa Jacket

What you need to know: This Columbia fleece sherpa jacket is ultra-soft and cozy for cold winter days in the city or the backcountry.

What you’ll love: There are tons of sizing options and the colors all fit a natural aesthetic. The material is 100% polyester and soft both on the inside and outside of the jacket. Colombia’s name is synonymous with high quality.

What you should consider: This jacket might be a little thin for extreme winter use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

