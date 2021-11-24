Best tweed jacket

Pinning a bold, colorful brooch to the outside of your tweed jacket is not only a great way to add some flair to your outfit, but is also an item of self-expression and, depending on what kind of brooch, can be unique as well.

Which tweed jackets are best?

Class, timeless elegance and sophistication embody the tweed jacket. What started as a garment for protection against colder weather has now evolved into a darling fashion statement. The tweed jacket blends tradition and on-trend, and one jacket that showcases this is the Karl Lagerfeld Women’s Short Tweed Button Up Jacket. Its sleek design and structure make it a versatile piece to wear at the office or out with friends.

What to know before you buy a tweed jacket

What is tweed

Tweed fabric is composed of many dense fabrics, woven together to create one fabric. While some tweed is made entirely out of wool, it is also made with combinations of wool, cotton and rayon as well. Tweed is very similar to twill weave, which can be seen in patterns like herringbone, check and chevron. It is typically worn during cooler times of the year, as the fabric is warm and durable in design.

Tweed’s fashion history

Tweed has a long history, dating back to the 1800s. The different colors and textures that make up tweed were originally designed for function over fashion. Tweed coats and jackets were made for the harsh winds and winters in Scotland, and eventually grew popular throughout England. Today, tweed comes in numerous colors and patterns and can be seen on the runways and in department stores around the world.

How to care for tweed

While tweed may be a sturdy, long-lasting fabric, it cannot be easily cleaned at home. Most of the time, tweed jackets can be cleaned by washing by hand in cold water with a mild detergent. To dry, lay flat on a towel or use a hanger to hang up and air dry. These jackets do not need to be laundered often, so spot treating is also an option in this case. When traveling, store your tweed jacket in a garment bag or flat in a suitcase.

What to look for in a quality tweed jacket

Add versatility to your wardrobe

Tweed jackets can come in a wide variety of colors, you’re bound to find one to match almost every outfit in your wardrobe. This variety is great, so one jacket with classic neutral colors or blends of neutral shades with pops of color in the patterns does the job of many. These blends of natural and bright colors help when pairing the jacket with a top and slacks or a dress by highlighting the main color. These jackets are structured in a way that adds a modern, chic look to an outfit.

Professional, sophisticated style

A tweed jacket is a final piece in creating a polished, professional outfit. It can certainly amplify a basic black dress or shirt and pants into a look that is ready for the board meeting or corporate conference. The stiff outlined shoulders and straight lines and pleating help create this look of professionalism. Additional accents like buttons and outside pockets with flaps complete some designs that are very distinguished and preppy. A beautifully styled jacket does come at a price, and tweed jackets are not very cheap.

Inside lining

Because of the fabrics like wool and yarn blends used to make tweed, jackets can be pretty itchy and uncomfortable if there is not a soft lining on the inside of the jacket. The lining inside these jackets is usually a satin lining, however, thin cotton or linen can be used as a lining, too.

How much you can expect to spend on a tweed jacket

Real, genuine tweed jackets can be very expensive, so these jackets cost anywhere between $26-$160.

Tweed jacket FAQ

Are tweed jackets better for warmer or colder weather?

A. Tweed jackets were originally designed for colder weather but different styles that are shorter can be worn during the spring and early summer months as well.

Is tweed a good fabric?

A. Tweed is an expensive yet strong, durable fabric that when well kept, can last many years. In terms of its quality and how it is made, tweed is a good fabric for outerwear, scarves and shawls.

Why is tweed so expensive?

A. Because tweed is made up of wool and blends of fabrics alongside wool in a weave, these fabrics are made into yarns before being woven together. Much of this is done by hand, but some modern textile shops use machines.

What’s the best tweed jacket to buy?

Top tweed jacket

Karl Lagerfeld Women’s Short Tweed Button Up Jacket

What you need to know: This is a stylish and professional jacket in a business casual design complete with buttons and pockets.

What you’ll love: The details on this jacket like the beading and fringe trim near the hem lines are charming and sophisticated.

What you should consider: It’s on the expensive end of tweed jackets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tweed jacket for the money

Belle Poque Women’s Vintage Cropped Open Front Bolero

What you need to know: This is a fitted tweed bolero cardigan in a flattering retro style for work, formal or casual wear.

What you’ll love: Look stylish in a vintage classic style tweed bolero that makes for a great cover-up without breaking the bank.

What you should consider: The fabric is on the thin side and the style of the bolero may not fit all body types well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Women’s Tweed Open Front Jacket

What you need to know: This scoop neck, open-front jacket is perfect for wearing over a dress or short-sleeve top for a more polished look.

What you’ll love: The tweed fringe accents near the cuffs and bottom of the jacket give a modern appearance, and quarter sleeves are suitable to pair with spring and summer outfits.

What you should consider: This is a short, cropped jacket that only works with certain pieces like dresses or high waist jeans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

